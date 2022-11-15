Read full article on original website
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Six people facing charges after early-morning Chautauqua County raid
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several people are facing charges after the early-morning raid of a Chautauqua County, New York, residence on Nov. 18. Four women and two men were charged with alleged crimes after Dunkirk Police Department officers, SRT, narcotics detectives and K-9 units, with the narcotics officers and K-9 units from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office […]
chautauquatoday.com
Police conduct drug raid in Dunkirk during lake effect storm
Lake effect snow didn't prevent several police agencies from conducting a drug raid early Friday morning in the city of Dunkirk. The Dunkirk Police Department and its SRT Team, Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 units executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue around 6:20 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says eight city residents were arrested on drug and weapon charges in the raid...
Teen missing in Niagara County
The Sheriff's office says Davis "is known to frequent Burt's Dam Fisherman Park, where he likes to fish" and "currently does not have access to his daily medications."
24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 24 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Serio-Troy, Nicholas Stephen. Booking Date/Time: 11/19/2022 00:18:18. AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE-...
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls man arrested for Assault 3rd
On November 14, 2022 at 11:21 am, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Jaerode Seright, 28 of Niagara Falls, NY for Assault 3rd, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Criminal Mischief 4th. On November 14, 2022 Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic disturbance at Independence Ave, city of...
Cheektowaga, West Seneca police receiving reports of furnaces unable to turn on
Both the Cheektowaga and West Seneca Police Departments have received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that are unable to turn on.
Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
nyspnews.com
Lockport man arrested for Criminal Contempt 2nd
On November 15, 2022 at 11:21 am, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shawn P. Filipovich, 34 of Lockport, NY for Criminal Contempt 2nd and Resisting Arrest. On November 15, 2022 Troopers responded to Robinson Road, town of Lockport to serve a subpoena. Further investigation revealed that Filipovich was with the victim and violated an Order of Protection. Filipovich attempted to flee the scene, however was later located. Filipovich was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
nyspnews.com
Orchard Park man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On November 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Brett M. Duchmann., 38, of Orchard Park, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Herman Hill Road in the town of Boston. During the interview, Duchmann was exhibiting signs of impairment. Duchmann had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.23% BAC. Duchmann was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Driver high on weed struck and killed bicyclist, pleads guilty
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A 26-year-old man who struck and killed a female bicyclist while high on weed in Buffalo has pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter. Zaire N. Pittman, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty to killing a female bicyclist on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue in the City of Buffalo while under the influence of cannabis. He is facing seven years in prison. “This defendant drove a vehicle while high on marijuana and caused the tragic death of this woman. While it is legal to smoke or consume cannabis in New York State, driving while high is a crime. It The post Driver high on weed struck and killed bicyclist, pleads guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
nyspnews.com
Tonawanda man arrested for DWI
On November 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Richard W. Novak., 68, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Boston, Novak was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Novak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Novak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban
Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – An 18-year-old has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree robbery after abducting a woman and her toddler in September. The next day he carjacked and kidnapped another woman. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Josu Lubala has been identified as the suspect in an abduction and carjacking outside a Buffalo park. At around 10:45 am, the victim and her child were approached by Lubala at knifepoint outside Cheektowaga Town Park near Harlem Road and Greenleaf Lane. At knifepoint, Lubala forced the woman and her child into her car and The post Teen charged with kidnapping, robbery after abducting woman, child, carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
Narcity
Human Remains Were Found Right Next To Niagara Falls & Police Are Investigating
Police are investigating after human remains were found on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls on Wednesday afternoon. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) told Narcity in an email that on November 16, at 12:42 p.m., they responded...
Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
nyspnews.com
Olean man arrested for DWI after Freedom crash
On November 14, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Alexander W. Johnson, 35, of Olean, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers investigating a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Routes 98 and 243 in the town of Freedom observed Johnson exhibiting obvious signs of intoxication and determined he had been operating a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. He refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests at the scene. Johnson was arrested and transported to SP Machias, where a chemical breath test revealed him to have a 0.13% BAC.
First Deaths From Lake Effect Snowstorm Have Been Reported In Erie County
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz held a lake effect snowstorm update this afternoon, Friday, November 18, 2022. The state of emergency is still in effect. Poloncarz said the worst portion of the storm is hitting on the Orchard Park and Hamburg line. There are some really bad sections in West Seneca, Aurora, and Wales. Snow is coming down at a rate of 4 to 5 inches per hour. The visibility is about 20 feet. The snow is water-laden, so it is very heavy. Erie County got a report of a building collapse in Hamburg. The storm outlook for the weekend could bring additional significant snowfall.
All of Buffalo now under driving ban
The lake effect snowstorm continues northward. But overnight snows have prompted a driving ban for the entire city of Buffalo. The ban had been in effect for South Buffalo, when it was walloped by the initial storm.
North Tonawanda woman accused of driving while intoxicated & hitting pedestrian
A North Tonawanda woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting a pedestrian in Niagara Falls.
Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute
BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
