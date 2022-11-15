Read full article on original website
Related
Rangers rescue elderly hunter who fell in swamp, put out fires in seven Upstate counties
A 79-year-old hunter went missing on Nov. 6 in the Franklin County town of Dickinson. Someone familiar to the hunter found his vehicle parked near Mosier Hill and reported it to authorities when the elderly man didn’t come out of the woods by nightfall. New York State Department of...
Schroon lake man accused of damaging motel
Troopers arrested Woodrow E. Brazee, 30 of Schroon Lake on November 14. Brazee was reported for alleged criminal mischief.
mynbc5.com
More snow for some through end of the week
Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County! Less east of there, but still the potential for a few inches all the way into western Clinton County.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Marketplace Christmas Tree to be delivered on Friday
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington has found its Christmas tree. Burlington Marketplace officials announced that they have found a suitable tree for the annual lighting ceremony on Tuesday. The tree, which will stand at the top of the Church Street Marketplace throughout the holiday season, will be delivered on Friday...
mynbc5.com
City of Plattsburgh to consider revising emergency snow policy
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — With the first snowfall of the season behind us, the city of Plattsburgh is looking to make a change to its snow emergency policy this week. The current policy states that if a snow emergency is declared, parking on city streets and in public lots is banned from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the morning.
mynbc5.com
Snow Showers Continue Into This Weekend
Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. 1-2 FEET of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Less east of there, but still the potential for...
mynbc5.com
Several inches of lake effect snow in New York
Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Less east of there, but still the...
WCAX
Missing North Country woman found safe
BANGOR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say a missing North Country woman was found safe. Earlier Tuesday, troopers asked the public for help finding Ariel Jewtraw, 20, who left her home in Bangor at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on foot. She was reported missing Monday evening. Police later...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man at U Mall with swords purchased them at a store inside
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man who South Burlington Police said brought two samurai swords and a gun to the University Mall was simply a customer purchasing them at a store, the department confirmed. Police said the man reached out to the department after seeing a news article earlier...
mynbc5.com
Work underway on filling ‘The Pit,' long an eyesore in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace,...
mynbc5.com
VTrans and municipalities prepare for first snowfall of the season
COLCHESTER, Vt. — With snow in the forecast on Wednesday, The Vermont State Transportation Agency is getting ready for winter weather. VTrans said Wednesday's snowfall is different from the typical first snowfall of the season that their plow crews are used to. They say usually the first snowfall brings light and dusty snow, but Wednesday’s weather will bring wet, heavy snow that can be harder to plow and move off the roads.
WCAX
Man spotted with weapons at University Mall purchased them there, police say
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man spotted carrying weapons at the University Mall in South Burlington legally purchased those items in a store there. Tuesday, police asked the public for help identifying the man seen with two swords and a handgun in the mall parking lot. Security...
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
WNYT
Man dies after crashing car in Warren County
A man has died after crashing his car in Johnsburg, say investigators. Jacob Gilbert, 32, lost control of his car on Peaceful Valley Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. His car went off the road, hit several trees and flipped over. Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
Pho Vo Reopens in South Burlington
Although the sign and door at 2026 Williston Road in South Burlington still bear the name of the previous restaurant occupant, Phuong Lam reopened Pho Vo in the building she owns in late October. New signage is coming, said Lam, 42. She originally opened Pho Vo in that location right...
mynbc5.com
Police: Keeseville man arrested for attempted armed robbery
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Keeseville man is behind bars after being charged with attempted armed robbery over the weekend. The Plattsburgh Police Department said 35-year-old John Munson tried to rob Premier Vapors in Plattsburgh around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. during the incident, Munson allegedly demanded money and displayed what appeared to be a handgun before leaving.
mynbc5.com
First snowfall of the season excites skiers as opening day for many resorts approaches
RICHMOND, Vt. — The season’s first snowfall has a lot of people in our region thinking about skiing. Bolton Valley welcomed the fresh flakes as its opening day is just around the corner on Nov. 25. The mountain needs about 20 inches of powder before allowing boards and...
mynbc5.com
CityPlace construction to begin this week in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After years of delays and waiting, the long-anticipated development of CityPlace in Burlington is set to get underway this week. As workers began preliminary work on Monday, several construction workers drove vehicles with rocks and gravel at the site of the pit that will eventually become the much-anticipated CityPlace development.
mynbc5.com
Local homeowners opt for stoves amid surging fuel costs
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Many homeowners in our region are turning to woodfire or pellet stoves this winter to keep warm while cutting costs. If you're looking to make the switch, some local retailers say you should do it now. Experts say heating your home with a stove could cost...
Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals
Residents question whether the rezoning plans would help deal with Burlington’s housing shortage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals.
Comments / 0