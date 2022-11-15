ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DFWM
2d ago

The commonality for most of these areas is that they are close to water. California and especially Southern California has so much to offer in terms of weather. You can experience water, desert, mountains, snow without leaving the state. The naysayers are critical but given the opportunity I'm sure they would move here in a heartbeat.

Fox40

The top spots to grab brunch in California, according to Yelp

SAN DIEGO — There’s one choice Californians should never have to make: shall we do breakfast or lunch? Why choose? There are eggs and sandwiches galore in the brunch capital of the West. From classic American breakfast plates to cuisines representing cultures from afar, Yelp has compiled a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Sustainable Alternative to Renewables in California

Anyone serious about ushering California into an electric age, much less the entire world, faces immutable facts that are indifferent to passions and principles. With algebraic certainty, these facts lead to uncomfortable conclusions: It is impractical if not impossible to achieve an all-electric future by relying on solar, wind, and geothermal power, supplemented by more novel power generation technologies such as harvesting the energy in waves and tides. And even if it were done, it might not be the optimal solution for the environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California ZIP codes top list of most expensive in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Once again, to the surprise of no one, California dominates a national list revealing the most expensive ZIP codes in the country. For the third year in a row, Atherton in the Bay Area tops the list for most expensive ZIP code to own a home, according to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Tri Counties Bank

Tri Counties Bank’s 16th Annual Tis the Season food drive serves communities throughout Northern and Central California. The drive is held in November and December each year and directly supports The Salvation Army. Each year, Salvation Army red barrels are placed in 70 Tri Counties Bank branches (from Bakersfield to Crescent City). Customers and the public are urged to contribute in-person at branches, online, or during collection events.
ROSEVILLE, CA
stpetecatalyst.com

Company bringing 500 jobs eyes Gateway site

More details have emerged regarding an unidentified company from California looking to expand into Pinellas County. During a Tuesday Pinellas County commission meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a request from a California manufacturer to become a qualified applicant for an economic ad valorem tax for a proposed expansion project in Pinellas Park.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Showdown looms over changes in California rooftop solar incentives

RICHMOND – On Wednesday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will consider a plan to change the incentives offered to owners of rooftop solar panels. Proponents of the change say it would make the system fairer, but solar advocates fear it would cut consumer demand for the technology.People with solar panels on their roofs don't pay for the energy they use when the sun is shining.  But the law also grants them credit toward their bills for any extra energy that gets sent to the grid. It's called "net metering" and it's worked well at Jason Smith's home in Richmond."Before,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Widespread strikes descend on California

It’s strike season in California, again. Today, fast food workers across the state are set to picket outside of Starbucks, Chipotle, Jack in the Box and other restaurants to protest the companies’ efforts to qualify a 2024 referendum to overturn a new state law. The first-in-the-nation law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

