On November 15, 2022, Troopers arrested Michael J. Lavare, 29 of Malone, NY for driving while ability impaired by drugs. On November 15, 2022, around 7:20 a.m., Troopers responded to State Route 11, in the town of Gouverneur for a gray Honda accord vehicle driving all over the roadway. An investigation determined the vehicle was traveling west bound on State Highway 11 in the town of Gouverneur, swerving into on-coming traffic, the operator of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle exiting the roadway causing damage to the ground of the Emerald’s Green Golf Course. Troopers located the vehicle with a male operator still in the driver seat, in the parking lot of Northern Federal Credit Union. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lavare, who verbally admitted leaving the scene of the accident.

MALONE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO