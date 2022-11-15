Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
Man from Malone arrested for DWAI
On November 15, 2022, Troopers arrested Michael J. Lavare, 29 of Malone, NY for driving while ability impaired by drugs. On November 15, 2022, around 7:20 a.m., Troopers responded to State Route 11, in the town of Gouverneur for a gray Honda accord vehicle driving all over the roadway. An investigation determined the vehicle was traveling west bound on State Highway 11 in the town of Gouverneur, swerving into on-coming traffic, the operator of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle exiting the roadway causing damage to the ground of the Emerald’s Green Golf Course. Troopers located the vehicle with a male operator still in the driver seat, in the parking lot of Northern Federal Credit Union. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lavare, who verbally admitted leaving the scene of the accident.
nyspnews.com
Edwards female arrested for criminal mischief 3rd, criminal contempt 2nd, harassment 2nd, and Trespass
On November 17, 2022, Troopers arrested Lakoata E. Schwartfigure, 21 of Edwards, NY for criminal mischief 3rd, criminal contempt 2nd, harassment 2nd, and Trespass. On November 7, 2022, around 4:11 p.m., Troopers responded to River Road, in the town of Edwards, for a criminal mischief complaint. An investigation determined Schwartfigure went to the victim’s residence, refused to leave after she was told multiple times, yelling offensive language while standing out the in the yard, and went to the outside living room window, striking it, causing the to break.
nyspnews.com
Female from Ellenburg was arrested for Welfare Fraud 3rd, Grand Larceny 3rd, and filing a False Instrument 1st degree
On November 14, 2022, Troopers arrested Lacey A. Sunderland, 27 of Ellenburg, NY for Welfare Fraud 3rd, Grand Larceny 3rd degree, and filing a False Instrument 1st degree. On November 10, 2022, around 1:40 p.m., Troopers were notified by Franklin County Department of Social Services about an incident involving Sunderland. The Franklin County DSS Fraud Unit filed Accusatory Instruments with the court, following their office’s investigation into Sunderland’s misuse of benefits, between August 15, 2018 and December 31, 2018. It was reported Sunderland obtained benefits in the amount of $4,074.
