Pence says he was ‘disappointed’ by Meadows’s performance as Trump chief of staff
Former Vice President Pence said in a new interview that he was “disappointed” with Mark Meadows’s performance as former President Trump’s chief of staff. “I was disappointed in Mark Meadows’s performance as chief of staff, particularly at the end,” Pence told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”
Up Close: Senator Chuck Schumer talks about representing NY, reflects on midterm elections
In this episode of Up Close, Senator Chuck Schumer discusses what is to come from the recent midterm elections and the future of his party. Bill RItter also takes a closer look at former President Trump's political future.
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian People’s Protection Units, or YPG, the ministry said in a statement, which was accompanied by images of F-16 jets taking off and footage of a strike from an aerial drone. The ministry cited Turkey’s right to self defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter in launching an operation it called Claw-Sword late Saturday. It said it was targeting areas “used as a base by terrorists in their attacks on our country.” Syrian Kurdish officials have alleged civilian deaths from the air attacks.
