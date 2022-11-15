ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Fort Valley church to 'Feed the City' for Thanksgiving

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Houston County church is giving thanks by giving to people in need. Hope Church of Fort Valley will have their annual "Feed the City" event on Saturday, November 19. The church will give frozen turkeys to families, along with stuffing, canned goods, mac &...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

H & H and community to pay respects to Mama Louise

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- H & H Restaurant is inviting friends and family of co-founder Mama Louise Hudson to drop by and pay their respects. The restaurant has been a downtown staple since it was opened in 1959 by Mama Louise and Mama Hill and gained national recognition as part of Macon's Rock N Roll history due to the Mamas' taking care of the then up-and-coming Allman Brothers Band when they were low on cash and hungry.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Sonny's BBQ opens new restaurant on Zebulon Road

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Having broken ground way back in May and plans to open in August, Sonny's BBQ is finally open on Zebulon Road in Macon. The Local Pitmasters opened their new location on Tuesday, announcing on Facebook "It's BBQ time, Macon. Who's hungry?" Sonny's is open just in...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
DUBLIN, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins targeting housing shortage

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is working to strengthen its housing shortage by meeting with developers. The city hosted a ” Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, educating developers on the process of seeking permits, dealing with water and sewer lines and more.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

'Showers are under tarps': Brookdale Resource Center to replace makeshift showers with permanent ones

MACON, Ga. — Brookdale Resource Center opened a couple years ago as a warming shelter for homeless people to get out of the cold for a night or two. Since then, they've expanded to a full-time operation, helping people get back on their feet. One Macon woman says with growth comes some growing pains. Dana Coleman lived at the shelter for a few weeks before she says she was kicked out because of her work hours. She also says people need to shower outside.
MACON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Garland Grave Houses, Hancock County

These grave houses, which I photographed at Mt. Hope Methodist cemetery in Hancock County in 2010, are still among my favorites. Sadly, they were in poor condition and were gone by 2016. They protected the final resting place of James M. Garland (31 March 1827-19 May 1912) & Mary E. Garland (10 September 1836-9 November 1888) and though they are difficult to date, were likely placed around the time of Mr. Garland’s death in 1912.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins meth ring leader pleads guilty

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Ontarrio "Torrie" Veal of Warner Robins has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and now faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine. According to documents sent to WGXA by the Department...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy