Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Related
'Give back when I can': Behind the scenes of 'Stuff the Truck' 2022
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Stuffing is a Thanksgiving staple for many families, and our 13WMAZ family is no different; but of course, the stuffing we're talking about is 'Stuffing' the Truck!. Wednesday, folks across Central Georgia had a chance to donate non-perishable food at two Walmart locations in Macon...
WMAZ
'She will be there in spirit': The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia remembers founder Jean Weaver
MACON, Ga. — The woman who kept sugar plum fairies dancing in the heads of Central Georgians for decades, Jean Weaver, passed away earlier this month at age 95. The Founder of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia is missed dearly by the people she worked with. Weaver founded the...
Better Together Foundation set to host market event in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Better Together Foundation has a lot in store for Houston County. Founder of the program, Tiffaney Soto Forhan, announced that the program will host their third festival market Saturday, November 19. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can see vendors...
'I'll always be grateful': Macon man says Daybreak answered his prayer as shelter celebrates 10 years
MACON, Ga. — For 10 years, DePaul Daybreak USA has been giving Macon's homeless a helping hand. Tuesday, Daybreak celebrated its 10-year anniversary in a room full of city support. "Everybody on a first-time basis," Tim Almond said. Almond shared his story at the celebration Tuesday morning. He told...
Fort Valley church to 'Feed the City' for Thanksgiving
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Houston County church is giving thanks by giving to people in need. Hope Church of Fort Valley will have their annual "Feed the City" event on Saturday, November 19. The church will give frozen turkeys to families, along with stuffing, canned goods, mac &...
'We're here to do God's work': Warner Robins ministry helping feed families through food bank
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Groups across Central Georgia are working to make sure families stay fed this holiday season. For 13WMAZ's annual community "Stuff the Truck" event, we are showing you how these groups feed families. The Rehoboth Baptist Association's Christian Social Ministries Food Bank works to put food...
wgxa.tv
H & H and community to pay respects to Mama Louise
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- H & H Restaurant is inviting friends and family of co-founder Mama Louise Hudson to drop by and pay their respects. The restaurant has been a downtown staple since it was opened in 1959 by Mama Louise and Mama Hill and gained national recognition as part of Macon's Rock N Roll history due to the Mamas' taking care of the then up-and-coming Allman Brothers Band when they were low on cash and hungry.
'This is the hardest thing we ever went through' | Grandmother of twins killed in house fire devastated
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A grandmother is devastated after the loss of her twin grandchildren who were killed during a house fire in Pike County -- just a day after their first birthday. Pike County firefighters responded to the fire at a home off of Short Cut Road in...
wgxa.tv
Sonny's BBQ opens new restaurant on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Having broken ground way back in May and plans to open in August, Sonny's BBQ is finally open on Zebulon Road in Macon. The Local Pitmasters opened their new location on Tuesday, announcing on Facebook "It's BBQ time, Macon. Who's hungry?" Sonny's is open just in...
41nbc.com
Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
From barbecue to Krispy Kreme bread pudding, here is a look at two new Central Georgia restaurants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two new eateries are here in Central Georgia, and are set to provide folks with delicious food and a great atmosphere. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is set to open on Nov. 21 and Sonny's BBQ opened this past Tuesday, Nov. 15. Sonny's BBQ. Sonny's BBQ already...
41nbc.com
City of Warner Robins targeting housing shortage
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is working to strengthen its housing shortage by meeting with developers. The city hosted a ” Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, educating developers on the process of seeking permits, dealing with water and sewer lines and more.
'Showers are under tarps': Brookdale Resource Center to replace makeshift showers with permanent ones
MACON, Ga. — Brookdale Resource Center opened a couple years ago as a warming shelter for homeless people to get out of the cold for a night or two. Since then, they've expanded to a full-time operation, helping people get back on their feet. One Macon woman says with growth comes some growing pains. Dana Coleman lived at the shelter for a few weeks before she says she was kicked out because of her work hours. She also says people need to shower outside.
Langston Road Elementary School in Perry brings 'Macy's parade' to the halls
PERRY, Ga. — Students in Perry got a chance to see art come to life with sculptures and drawings made by their classmates. Balloon figures like Charlie Brown and Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants, Mr. Potato Head, and more made an appearance at Langston Road Elementary's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fun...
'Demand for housing is going to get stronger': Warner Robins builders work with city to address home shortage
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins homebuilders met with the city Wednesday to talk about the area's home shortage. If you were to talk to anyone in town, they'd probably say everyone is moving to Houston County. "A lot of great things about Houston County that drive people to...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Garland Grave Houses, Hancock County
These grave houses, which I photographed at Mt. Hope Methodist cemetery in Hancock County in 2010, are still among my favorites. Sadly, they were in poor condition and were gone by 2016. They protected the final resting place of James M. Garland (31 March 1827-19 May 1912) & Mary E. Garland (10 September 1836-9 November 1888) and though they are difficult to date, were likely placed around the time of Mr. Garland’s death in 1912.
'Everybody is going to come running': Man captured in multi-agency chase near Westside High School in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is now in custody after putting a school on lockdown and evading deputies for several hours. The man caused the lockdown at Westside High School when he allegedly jumped out of a car with a rifle. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says the search...
P&Z plans code revisions after First Presbyterian demolition dilemma; questions Bloomfield private club
MACON, Ga. — The First Presbyterian Church outdoor worship space application won’t be heard by Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning until early next year, but the project — that includes demolitions of historic properties — came up at Monday’s administrative meeting and will likely result in an upcoming change in the code.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins meth ring leader pleads guilty
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Ontarrio "Torrie" Veal of Warner Robins has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and now faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine. According to documents sent to WGXA by the Department...
Skeletal remains near search area for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County family is keeping hope alive weeks after last hearing from their grandmother. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with Debra Ashby’s family last week on WSB Tonight. They say the 64-year-old woman hasn’t been heard from since October 29 when she spoke to her granddaughter.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0