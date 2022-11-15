ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynspr.org

Trauma in Paradise | Antisemitism in Chico | California budget woes

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Nov. 17. Last week marked four years since the 2018 Camp Fire burned the town of Paradise and surrounding communities. Paradise High School senior Cory Lindstrom said recovery efforts are promising, but the stress of the fire continues to be felt by youth in the area. Hear from other survivors and listen to the full story in today’s Headlines.
CHICO, CA
mynspr.org

Kiley declares victory | Nagar Kirtan sets record | Thanksgiving travel outlook

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 16. Kiley declares victory in U.S. House race; ballots still being counted. Republican Kevin Kiley is declaring victory in his congressional race for the Third District, which includes parts of Plumas and Yuba counties. His Democratic opponent, Dr. Kermit Jones, has not commented on the race since election night. The latest totals show Kiley leading by 6% — or about 10,000 votes. Just over half the ballots in the race have been counted so far, and The Associated Press has not called the race yet.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robert J Hansen

Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programs

Actions taken after public outcry over children forcibly taken from their grandmother’s home. Maya and Sebastian Laing(Instagram) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) After public outcry for two children forcibly removed from their grandmother’s home last month, The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors passed a directive for the Department of Human Services to work with the County Counsel to determine potential options to regulate the actions of private youth transport companies who are hired to remove children from their home.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

California breaks ground on Native American monument

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Long before California got its name, the Miwok Indians hunted and fished along the banks of what would become known as the Sacramento River — including a spot where the state Capitol now stands surrounded by dozens of monuments to the state's history. Now,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy