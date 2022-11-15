Read full article on original website
mynspr.org
Trauma in Paradise | Antisemitism in Chico | California budget woes
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Nov. 17. Last week marked four years since the 2018 Camp Fire burned the town of Paradise and surrounding communities. Paradise High School senior Cory Lindstrom said recovery efforts are promising, but the stress of the fire continues to be felt by youth in the area. Hear from other survivors and listen to the full story in today’s Headlines.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
mynspr.org
Kiley declares victory | Nagar Kirtan sets record | Thanksgiving travel outlook
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 16. Kiley declares victory in U.S. House race; ballots still being counted. Republican Kevin Kiley is declaring victory in his congressional race for the Third District, which includes parts of Plumas and Yuba counties. His Democratic opponent, Dr. Kermit Jones, has not commented on the race since election night. The latest totals show Kiley leading by 6% — or about 10,000 votes. Just over half the ballots in the race have been counted so far, and The Associated Press has not called the race yet.
Another step toward agreement on California’s water
California water officials are seeking "voluntary agreements" to enhance water flows through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and have achieved a new breakthrough.
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
Report reveals wild tale behind killing of a turkey by Northern California postal worker
The birds seemed to be specifically targeting postal workers.
Report: California on its way to banning rodeos?
State hosts roughly 40 professional rodeo events annually. – Earlier this fall, Alameda County supervisors officially banned the practice of “wild cow milking” — a timed event in which a lactating beef cow, unused to human handling, has been wrangled from the fields and brought to an arena.
California Continues To Drive Folks To Idaho Over Outlawing Rodeo
California was a one time the most envied state in America. Every young person at one time in their lives had dreams of moving to the Golden State and living their dream. California is not on the East Coast, but you wouldn't know it by a recent proposal circulating in Los Angeles and other major cities throughout the state.
Opinion: Why do Californians keep voting for Democrats after decades of inaction on housing & cost of living?
California residents have voted for Democrats to serve as their Governors for the last three decades. However, the state's cost of living has continued to grow, and housing issues have gotten out of hand, writes Victor.
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programs
Actions taken after public outcry over children forcibly taken from their grandmother’s home. Maya and Sebastian Laing(Instagram) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) After public outcry for two children forcibly removed from their grandmother’s home last month, The Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors passed a directive for the Department of Human Services to work with the County Counsel to determine potential options to regulate the actions of private youth transport companies who are hired to remove children from their home.
mynspr.org
After 2 years of massive surplus, California is facing a $25 billion budget deficit
California’s state budget might be facing a deficit of $25 billion next year in what could be the state’s weakest performance since the Great Recession, according to a report by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office released on Wednesday. The forecast does not reflect a recession — just...
actionnewsnow.com
Proposed homeless campground near Chico airport needs environmental analysis, application
CHICO, Calif. - An effort to create a campground for the homeless near the Chico airport is still ongoing. In July, the North State Shelter Team brought a proposal to the City of Chico to build a campground with 82 campsites near the airport, about 2,500 feet south of runway 31R.
SFGate
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
SFGate
California breaks ground on Native American monument
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Long before California got its name, the Miwok Indians hunted and fished along the banks of what would become known as the Sacramento River — including a spot where the state Capitol now stands surrounded by dozens of monuments to the state's history. Now,...
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
DOJ: 20 people, including employees, convicted in California DMV corruption cases
Over a dozen people in California were convicted and sentenced in connection to a series of Department of Motor Vehicle corruption cases throughout the state, including in the Los Angeles area, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said in a news release that the 20 defendants included DMV employees, owners of trucking schools, […]
KCRA.com
Live in the 209? New 350 area code will soon be available in Central Valley area
STOCKTON, Calif. — California residents living in the 209 area code region will soon have access to another three-digit code if they are looking to change or get a new number. The California Public Utilities Commission approved in May 2022 the 350 area code to overlay the existing 209...
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
KTLA.com
Here is why 22 California lawyers recently lost their licenses to practice
Perjury, fraud, stealing from clients. Those are among the reasons 22 California attorneys were disbarred in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, the Bar Association of California announced Wednesday. In all, 62 lawyers have lost their licenses in 2022, so far. Among them, Joseph Miranda Hoats, who was disbarred due...
2news.com
Placer County Rescinds Approval of Massive Development in Olympic Valley
The Clerk of Supervisors says it was denied due to a lawsuit they are facing. The project site is located within the 4,700-acre Squaw Valley General Plan (SVGP) area in northeastern Placer County, also known as Olympic Valley. The Valley is located west of State Route 89, approximately nine miles...
