The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 16. Kiley declares victory in U.S. House race; ballots still being counted. Republican Kevin Kiley is declaring victory in his congressional race for the Third District, which includes parts of Plumas and Yuba counties. His Democratic opponent, Dr. Kermit Jones, has not commented on the race since election night. The latest totals show Kiley leading by 6% — or about 10,000 votes. Just over half the ballots in the race have been counted so far, and The Associated Press has not called the race yet.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO