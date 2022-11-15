On November 12, 2022, State Police of Brunswick arrested Rahiem Pinckney, 38, of Valatie, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. On November 12, 2022,...

