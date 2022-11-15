Read full article on original website
Missing: State police attempt to locate man in Allegany County
ANGELICA, N.Y. — An 85-year-old man has gone missing Friday in Allegany County. Thomas Robinson, 85, is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who might also be in need of medical attention, according to New York State Police. No photo of Robinson was immediately available. Robinson was driving a...
Man Arrested in Elmira Heights Hit And Run Accident
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police released further information in Friday, November 11th's hit and run in Elmira Heights. State Police said 29 year old Alex Saxbury of Millport turned himself in Friday. He is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. He...
Tonawanda man arrested for DWI
On November 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Richard W. Novak., 68, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Boston, Novak was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Novak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Novak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Teen missing in Niagara County
The Sheriff's office says Davis "is known to frequent Burt's Dam Fisherman Park, where he likes to fish" and "currently does not have access to his daily medications."
Orchard Park man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On November 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Brett M. Duchmann., 38, of Orchard Park, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Herman Hill Road in the town of Boston. During the interview, Duchmann was exhibiting signs of impairment. Duchmann had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.23% BAC. Duchmann was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Olean man arrested for DWI after Freedom crash
On November 14, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Alexander W. Johnson, 35, of Olean, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers investigating a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Routes 98 and 243 in the town of Freedom observed Johnson exhibiting obvious signs of intoxication and determined he had been operating a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. He refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests at the scene. Johnson was arrested and transported to SP Machias, where a chemical breath test revealed him to have a 0.13% BAC.
Lockport man arrested for Criminal Contempt 2nd
On November 15, 2022 at 11:21 am, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Shawn P. Filipovich, 34 of Lockport, NY for Criminal Contempt 2nd and Resisting Arrest. On November 15, 2022 Troopers responded to Robinson Road, town of Lockport to serve a subpoena. Further investigation revealed that Filipovich was with the victim and violated an Order of Protection. Filipovich attempted to flee the scene, however was later located. Filipovich was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Police conduct drug raid in Dunkirk during lake effect storm
Lake effect snow didn't prevent several police agencies from conducting a drug raid early Friday morning in the city of Dunkirk. The Dunkirk Police Department and its SRT Team, Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 units executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue around 6:20 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says eight city residents were arrested on drug and weapon charges in the raid...
RPD: Man fatally shot during party in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was fatally shot overnight Saturday on Lochner Place, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. As of about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim’s identity has been withheld pending family notifications. Officers said they responded to 6 Lochner Place at about 3 a.m....
Six people facing charges after early-morning Chautauqua County raid
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several people are facing charges after the early-morning raid of a Chautauqua County, New York, residence on Nov. 18. Four women and two men were charged with alleged crimes after Dunkirk Police Department officers, SRT, narcotics detectives and K-9 units, with the narcotics officers and K-9 units from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office […]
Rochester Police investigating deadly shooting
One man is dead after shooting in Rochester early Saturday morning.
Elmira man arrested on multiple weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man is in custody after dozens of weapons were found inside an Elmira residence by police on Thursday. Police say that Madixx J. Burge, 22, was arrested and charged with seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony. The arrest comes […]
Woman pleads guilty to drug possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to drug possession in Elmira, stemming from an incident earlier this year. The Chemung County Court said that Hailey Cadek pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance on Nov. 18, 2022. As a result, Cadek received a sentence of five years probation. Cadek […]
Niagara Falls man arrested for Assault 3rd
On November 14, 2022 at 11:21 am, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Jaerode Seright, 28 of Niagara Falls, NY for Assault 3rd, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Criminal Mischief 4th. On November 14, 2022 Troopers responded to a 911 report of a domestic disturbance at Independence Ave, city of...
Cheektowaga, West Seneca police receiving reports of furnaces unable to turn on
Both the Cheektowaga and West Seneca Police Departments have received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that are unable to turn on.
Southport Teen, Elmira man, identified as bodies from Cherrywood Manor
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The two individuals found dead in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Thursday have been identified, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Tayler E. Nemier, 18, from Southport, and Ronald E. Hyrne, 34, of Elmira, were found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking […]
Man accused of stealing UTV, then taking it for a spin on SUNY Geneseo campus
GENESEO, N.Y. – A Dansville man is facing several charges after Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies say he stole someone’s UTV. A Geneseo homeowner called police just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 6 to report someone had driven off with their UTV. The University Police at Geneseo found...
Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
Elmira man indicted for May burglary; auto part theft
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted following an incident in May of 2022 where police say he burglarized a Southside auto shop and stole catalytic converters. According to the indictment, Jeremy R. Cornell is facing three charges against him for an act that took place on May 17, 2022. The counts […]
