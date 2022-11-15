On November 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Richard W. Novak., 68, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Boston, Novak was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Novak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Novak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

