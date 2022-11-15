Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV makes US debut at 2022 LA auto show
Hyundai's highly anticipated 2023 Ioniq 6 electric sedan has finally landed on U.S. soil with a debut on Thursday at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show. It was the first time Hyundai confirmed specs for the U.S. market, and the company also confirmed sales will start next spring. Pricing information will be announced closer to the on-sale date. However, the automaker has hinted at a starting price in the $40,000 bracket.
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW M4 CSL, 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6: Car News Headlines
We finally drove the 2023 BMW M4 CSL (Competition, Sport, Lightweight) and found its capability is far beyond that of the already bonkers M4 Competition. The car teases its capabilities on the street, but begs to be driven on a race track. Lots of carbon fiber bits reduce the car's mass while carbon ceramic brakes haul things back to reality.
MotorAuthority
Porsche 911 Dakar, Fiat 500e: Car News Headlines
Porsche's off-road-ready 911 is finally here in the form of the 2023 911 Dakar. The high-riding sports car was presented on Wednesday on the eve of the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, and it's destined to be built in a limited run of just 2,500 units for worldwide sale. Fiat...
MotorAuthority
Waymo reveals robotaxi based on Zeekr SEA-M platform
Waymo late on Wednesday revealed its new robotaxi based on a platform developed by Geely and its Zeekr EV brand. Alphabet Inc.'s self-driving division first announced plans for the robotaxi in late 2021, and at Wednesday's reveal the company said the vehicle will be deployed in the Waymo One robotaxi service in “the years to come.”
MotorAuthority
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states
Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
MotorAuthority
Review: 2023 BMW M4 CSL teases on the street, longs for a track
The 2023 BMW M4 CSL (Competition, Sport, Lightweight) is a sport coupe in search of a racetrack, but an hour on this mountain road outside of Palm Springs is my only option. The M4 CSL goes beyond the capability of the already bonkers M4 Competition with 240 pounds of weight savings, more power, and a spate of parts that seem more at home on a race car than a street machine.
MotorAuthority
Hennessey Ram 1500 TRX Mammoth goes overlanding for $19,950
Hennessey Performance Engineering is getting in on the overlanding trend with a modified Ram 1500 TRX designed for treks to the wilderness. The new Overland Edition is based on the Hennessey Mammoth tuned versions of the TRX, adding features like a bed rack with a hard-shell tent, a retractable 55-inch awning, auxiliary fuel tanks, and a water reservoir. A 28-inch splitting axe, a shovel, and LED perimeter lighting are included as well, while a ladder and grab handles ease access to the bed-mounted tent.
MotorAuthority
2024 Subaru Impreza loses manual and sedan, gains RS model
The sedan is a dying breed, but the hatchback is even less popular. Subaru is bucking the latter trend by eliminating the sedan from the 2024 Impreza lineup and sticking only with the hatchback. Subaru showed the new Impreza on Thursday at the Los Angeles auto show. The sixth-generation Subaru...
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus LX 600 continues with minor changes
Redesigned for the 2022 model year, the Lexus LX 600 mostly carries over for 2023, with only minor changes to report for the new model year. A heated steering wheel and rear-seat entertainment screen covers are now standard across the board, while the Ultra-Luxury trim level gains standard Takanoha wood trim and a new Sunflare interior color option.
MotorAuthority
Gran Turismo movie tells story of gamer-turned-racer Mardenborough
When Sony Pictures announced the "Gran Turismo" video game series would spawn a movie, it said the plot would center on a teenage gamer who becomes a real-world racing driver. It turns out that plot is based on a true story. A recent Sony tweet confirming the start of filming...
MotorAuthority
2023 Honda Civic Type R, Z06 strapped to a dyno, Lucid Gravity: The Week In Reverse
We drove the 2023 Honda Civic Type R, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 hit the dyno, and Lucid provided an update on the Gravity. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We slid behind the wheel of the 2023 Honda Ciivc Type R on a soaking wet track...
Comments / 1