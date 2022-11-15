A draft of new short-term rental regulations for Lake Placid and North Elba was released on Monday. The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that if adopted the draft would ban rentals where the owner is not a local resident or staying in the property while it is rented. It would also limit the number of permits the town would issue, ban new short-term rentals in certain residential neighborhoods, increase fines for violations, and require annual renewal of permits.

