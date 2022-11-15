Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Mega Millions Quick Pick Ticket

The Florida Lottery announced that Jeremy Eastman, 51, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29, 2022, at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number.

Eastman purchased his winning Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket at Cumberland Farms located at 2001 Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning MEGA MILLIONS ticket.

Since joining Mega Millions in 2013, the game has generated more than $938 million for education and has awarded more than $835 million in prizes to 68 million players.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, November 15, at 11:00 p.m. ET with an estimated $207 million jackpot.

