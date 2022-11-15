ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Bassett's Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has Fans Demanding She Receive Her Long-Overdue Oscar

By Morgan Murrell
 3 days ago

It seems like everything Angela Bassett touches turns to gold, because her performances have a special way of leaving a lasting impression on you for years to come.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And after watching her literally move viewers to tears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda, fans are demanding the Academy to hand over the actual gold...an Oscar.

(Okay, so Oscars aren't really made of gold, BUT they are gold plated. That should count for something.)

Here's what people on Twitter are saying:

1.

two performances that stayed with me the most after watching black panther: wakanda forever was from tenoch huerta and angela bassett. both give incredibly captivating performances and how they expertly handle the nuances of grief was possibly the best i've seen in any cb movie

@travellingsoot 05:14 AM - 13 Nov 2022

2.

We gotta give Angela Bassett her flowers cause she really snapped in this movie she really gave the performance of the year has to be my favorite performance in Phase 4 #QueenRamonda #WakandaForever

@Hawkmaestro21 05:24 AM - 14 Nov 2022

3.

angela bassett deserves to be the first actor nominated for an oscar for a marvel movie for her work in black panther wakanda forever, my god

@noradominick 05:13 AM - 12 Nov 2022

4.

angela bassett is truly a GOD tier actor. an absolute force as queen ramonda. give her 10s! her 100s her millions billions! #WakandaForever

@wandaslizzie 05:21 PM - 10 Nov 2022

5.

This scene had me SHOOK. Pure excellence. Give Angela Bassett her flowers. #WakandaForever

@Cinemaniac94 11:03 PM - 11 Nov 2022

6.

Angela Bassett deserves an Oscar for this scene in #WakandaForever alone.

@hosthetics 06:07 PM - 13 Nov 2022

7.

If Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira didn't earn an Oscar for this scene, water not wet. 🤌🏿🤌🏿🗣🗣#WakandaForever #BlackPanther #Okoye #QueenRamonda #mbaku

@PettyTendrgrass 02:13 AM - 14 Nov 2022

8.

Angela Bassett deserves an Academy Award for pretty much every performance she has given on screen as far as I’m concerned

@BriMalandro 09:16 PM - 12 Nov 2022

9.

Spoiler free takeaways from Wakanda Forever: 1) Angela Bassett gave one of the best performances of her career. 2) DON'T SLEEP ON DANAI GURIRA EVER IN YOUR LIFE3) I feel so bad for not knowing Tenoch Huerta before this, but I won't make that mistake again in the future!

@BlerdGirl1908 03:37 PM - 14 Nov 2022

10.

Wakanda Forever was a 10/10. A touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and a brilliant love letter to the incredible women of color in the MCU. Give Angela Bassett an Oscar nom for her strong as fuck performance #BlackPanther #Shuri #WakandaForever

@brettdburger 05:45 PM - 10 Nov 2022

11.

Angela Bassett IS Queen Ramonda. Her performance was timeless. I loved her in black panther so much. #WakandaForever And she's fucking gorgeous.

@marvevi_ 10:56 PM - 11 Nov 2022

12.

Angela Bassett (who very well may be one of the most beautiful women on the planet) delivers powerful moments of sorrow and strength in every scene she's in as a grieving mother and queen.#WakandaForever #BlackPanther

@KTSylar 05:32 AM - 11 Nov 2022

13.

...what got me was just watching Angela Bassett as a Queen clapback at France and the US alone was worth the price of admission....But then it keeps building......SPOILER....

@cheo_coker 05:29 AM - 14 Nov 2022

14.

This may very well be one of the greatest moments in any Comic Book Movie. The raw emotionally gripping performance from Angela Bassett &amp; Danai Gurira combined with the subject matter made for one of the most extremely powerfully hitting moments in #BlackPanther #WakandaForever

@Prime4Film 12:17 PM - 12 Nov 2022

15.

Give Angela Bassett every damn acting award on this planet rn. And I mean every one. Queen Mother was everything and then some.

@YeahThatsRocc 01:27 AM - 14 Nov 2022

16.

Angela Bassett. WOW. All's I'm gonna say is if the academy have any ounce of shame she deserves at least an Oscar nomination for her performance.First of the MCU.#WakandaForever

@RichyRevived 08:47 AM - 14 Nov 2022

17.

@photonsmight No because Angela Bassett was delivering EVERY syllable in that read, that speech! Queen Ramona’s was so heartbroken and furious at the same time!! “I am of THE most POWER-FUL NATION in the WORLD and my EN-TIRE FAMILY is GONE… Have I not given EVERYTHING!!” Wow! Not a dry eye

@Khrysmunroe 05:02 AM - 14 Nov 2022

18.

Angela Bassett acted her fucking heart out in this movie. I usually shrug off when MCU fans talk about Oscar Noms, but in this case I think it’s a real possibility 💀

@Pollos_Hernandy 05:58 AM - 11 Nov 2022

19.

So I just finished seeing #WakandaForever and that movie was phenomenal. It was action packed, funny, sad, hopeful, it was all the things. Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta acted their asses off. I mean, they really killed their performances. I also was crying ten minutes in.

@hoodopulence 03:50 AM - 11 Nov 2022

20.

Thinking about these 2 scenes. How the Queen uttered the heartbreaking &amp; emotional “Have I not given everything?!” line in the Throne Room, amongst family. But gave us steely reserve during this council meeting, barely raising her voice above a whisper. Masterful. #WakandaForever

@ReignOfApril 09:46 AM - 14 Nov 2022

21.

This scene took my breath away. Angela Bassett displaying what truly is a mother's rage but also that of a queen who was betrayed by her closest friend. And Danai Gurira grief stricken, mourning what a grave mistake she made. GIVE THEM THEIR OSCARS RN #WakandaForever

@ldw_sunkissed 08:50 AM - 13 Nov 2022

Have you seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever yet? If so, tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Comments / 141

Olivia Pearson
3d ago

She should have gotten one for portraying Tina Turner in "What's Love Got To Do With It" and Laurence Fishburne as well.

Reply(4)
53
BlackLivesMatterSoGetLost
3d ago

She indeed deserves an Oscar. Why she hasn’t gotten an Oscar yet? Let me see, that’s because she hasn’t humiliated herself to portrayed a slave.

Reply(10)
39
tami tate
3d ago

The woman is ageless, talented and absolutely gorgeous 😍🥰 Not a lesbian but..... HOT DAMN IF I WAS!!!! 👭🏿👩🏿‍❤️‍👩🏾🔥🔥🔥 SHE'S DEFINITELY THE ONE 🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️💝💫💖❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️

Reply(8)
22
Related
POPSUGAR

Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"

The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
StyleCaster

Letitia Wright’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made For ‘Black Panther 2’ Compared to Other MCU Stars

As the new lead of the Black Panther movies, it’s understandable why fans are curious about Letitia Wright’s net worth and how much she makes as Princess Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wright, whose full name is Letitia Michelle Wright, was born on October 31, 1993, in Georgetown, Guyana. Her family moved to London, England, when she was seven years old. She made her on-screen debut in 2011 in the BBC show Holby City. She went on to star in shows like Top Boy and Chasing Shadows and movies like Urban Hymn and The Commuter before her big break as...
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
TheDailyBeast

Letitia Wright Recovered for Four Months After ‘Traumatic’ Accident on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Set

Letitia Wright says she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the “traumatic” accident that saw her fall off a moving bike while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The Guyanese-British actress, 29, told Variety that she’s still seeing medical specialists more than a year after the August 2021 incident.“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”The accident took place while she was shooting a chase sequence with the film’s second unit in Boston. Wright was riding a bike mounted on a “biscuit rig” at the time, which was supposed to make for a...
EW.com

Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie

Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
Collider

Lupita Nyong'o Says Speaking Spanish in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Was A "Gift"

The Black Panther legacy goes far beyond screens. As well as producing a superhero that is sure to be admired for generations to come, it made waves as the first mainstream superhero film to spotlight both a Black hero and a reel of strong Black women. It also seamlessly integrated African culture into the finest details of the screenplay - something which has pretty much never been seen in the superhero realm. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has kicked this up a notch. Not only does it do what its predecessor did so effortlessly, but it also makes space to spotlight Mesoamerican culture. This inclusion is built into the story of mutant superhuman Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the ruler of the thriving - and very powerful - underwater kingdom Talokan, which heavily pulls influence from indigenous Mayan culture.
