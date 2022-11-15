Angela Bassett's Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has Fans Demanding She Receive Her Long-Overdue Oscar

It seems like everything Angela Bassett touches turns to gold, because her performances have a special way of leaving a lasting impression on you for years to come.

And after watching her literally move viewers to tears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda, fans are demanding the Academy to hand over the actual gold...an Oscar.

Here's what people on Twitter are saying:

two performances that stayed with me the most after watching black panther: wakanda forever was from tenoch huerta and angela bassett. both give incredibly captivating performances and how they expertly handle the nuances of grief was possibly the best i've seen in any cb movie @travellingsoot 05:14 AM - 13 Nov 2022

We gotta give Angela Bassett her flowers cause she really snapped in this movie she really gave the performance of the year has to be my favorite performance in Phase 4 #QueenRamonda #WakandaForever @Hawkmaestro21 05:24 AM - 14 Nov 2022

angela bassett deserves to be the first actor nominated for an oscar for a marvel movie for her work in black panther wakanda forever, my god @noradominick 05:13 AM - 12 Nov 2022

angela bassett is truly a GOD tier actor. an absolute force as queen ramonda. give her 10s! her 100s her millions billions! #WakandaForever @wandaslizzie 05:21 PM - 10 Nov 2022

This scene had me SHOOK. Pure excellence. Give Angela Bassett her flowers. #WakandaForever @Cinemaniac94 11:03 PM - 11 Nov 2022

Angela Bassett deserves an Oscar for this scene in #WakandaForever alone. @hosthetics 06:07 PM - 13 Nov 2022

If Angela Bassett and Danai Gurira didn't earn an Oscar for this scene, water not wet. 🤌🏿🤌🏿🗣🗣#WakandaForever #BlackPanther #Okoye #QueenRamonda #mbaku @PettyTendrgrass 02:13 AM - 14 Nov 2022

Angela Bassett deserves an Academy Award for pretty much every performance she has given on screen as far as I’m concerned @BriMalandro 09:16 PM - 12 Nov 2022

Spoiler free takeaways from Wakanda Forever: 1) Angela Bassett gave one of the best performances of her career. 2) DON'T SLEEP ON DANAI GURIRA EVER IN YOUR LIFE3) I feel so bad for not knowing Tenoch Huerta before this, but I won't make that mistake again in the future! @BlerdGirl1908 03:37 PM - 14 Nov 2022

Wakanda Forever was a 10/10. A touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and a brilliant love letter to the incredible women of color in the MCU. Give Angela Bassett an Oscar nom for her strong as fuck performance #BlackPanther #Shuri #WakandaForever @brettdburger 05:45 PM - 10 Nov 2022

Angela Bassett IS Queen Ramonda. Her performance was timeless. I loved her in black panther so much. #WakandaForever And she's fucking gorgeous. @marvevi_ 10:56 PM - 11 Nov 2022

Angela Bassett (who very well may be one of the most beautiful women on the planet) delivers powerful moments of sorrow and strength in every scene she's in as a grieving mother and queen.#WakandaForever #BlackPanther @KTSylar 05:32 AM - 11 Nov 2022

...what got me was just watching Angela Bassett as a Queen clapback at France and the US alone was worth the price of admission....But then it keeps building......SPOILER.... @cheo_coker 05:29 AM - 14 Nov 2022

This may very well be one of the greatest moments in any Comic Book Movie. The raw emotionally gripping performance from Angela Bassett & Danai Gurira combined with the subject matter made for one of the most extremely powerfully hitting moments in #BlackPanther #WakandaForever @Prime4Film 12:17 PM - 12 Nov 2022

Give Angela Bassett every damn acting award on this planet rn. And I mean every one. Queen Mother was everything and then some. @YeahThatsRocc 01:27 AM - 14 Nov 2022

Angela Bassett. WOW. All's I'm gonna say is if the academy have any ounce of shame she deserves at least an Oscar nomination for her performance.First of the MCU.#WakandaForever @RichyRevived 08:47 AM - 14 Nov 2022

@photonsmight No because Angela Bassett was delivering EVERY syllable in that read, that speech! Queen Ramona’s was so heartbroken and furious at the same time!! “I am of THE most POWER-FUL NATION in the WORLD and my EN-TIRE FAMILY is GONE… Have I not given EVERYTHING!!” Wow! Not a dry eye @Khrysmunroe 05:02 AM - 14 Nov 2022

Angela Bassett acted her fucking heart out in this movie. I usually shrug off when MCU fans talk about Oscar Noms, but in this case I think it’s a real possibility 💀 @Pollos_Hernandy 05:58 AM - 11 Nov 2022

So I just finished seeing #WakandaForever and that movie was phenomenal. It was action packed, funny, sad, hopeful, it was all the things. Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta acted their asses off. I mean, they really killed their performances. I also was crying ten minutes in. @hoodopulence 03:50 AM - 11 Nov 2022

Thinking about these 2 scenes. How the Queen uttered the heartbreaking & emotional “Have I not given everything?!” line in the Throne Room, amongst family. But gave us steely reserve during this council meeting, barely raising her voice above a whisper. Masterful. #WakandaForever @ReignOfApril 09:46 AM - 14 Nov 2022

This scene took my breath away. Angela Bassett displaying what truly is a mother's rage but also that of a queen who was betrayed by her closest friend. And Danai Gurira grief stricken, mourning what a grave mistake she made. GIVE THEM THEIR OSCARS RN #WakandaForever @ldw_sunkissed 08:50 AM - 13 Nov 2022

Have you seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever yet? If so, tell us your thoughts in the comments below.