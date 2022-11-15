Read full article on original website
Raymond Steve Ebertowski
Raymond Steve “Ski” Ebertowski, 82, of Ivor, Virginia sailed his final voyage on November 13, 2022, in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Raymond was born in Grafton, North Dakota on December 25, 1939. He is survived by his daughter Angela Rae Ebertowski, and two grandchildren, Fenton (17), and Addison (13), of Kill Devil Hills, NC. He is also survived by his two brothers David Ebertowski, East Grand Forks, MN and Kenny (Karen) Ebertowski, Bemidji, MN and his two sisters, Theresa (Terry) Boushey, Lakeland, FL, and Susan (Patrick) Kenney, Detroit Lakes, MN. He was preceded in death by his son Raymond Steve Ebertowski, Jr., his parents William (Bill) Ebertowski and Sarah (Gerszewski) Ebertowski and siblings, Mary Kennedy, Jeanette (Cookie) Rennon, and Leon Ebertowski.
Susan West
Susan West of Buxton, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, after a brief illness. Susan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 1, 1949. She was a graduate of Towson State University. She worked for the Maryland Historical Society before moving to Hatteras Island in the 1970s and marrying Rob West, a commercial fisherman.
Edward “Wykie” Wise, Jr.
Edward W. Wise, Jr., known to all as Wykie, a native of Nags Head, NC, went to heaven the morning of Friday, November 11, 2022, while at home with his beloved wife Ginger by his side. He was the son of “Nettie” and Viola Wise, raised by his Aunt Agnes...
Ribbon cutting held for Abbi’s Teas & Things and Sudden Light Records
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on November 15th for Abbi’s Tea’s & Things and Sudden Light Records, located at 3933 S Croatan Hwy #8 in Nags Head. Robert DeFazio, member of the Chamber Board of Directors...
Town of Manteo’s fall litter pick-up set for this Saturday
The Town of Manteo has announced that its fall litter pick-up will take place this Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9 a.m. Those interested in volunteering should arrive at the Roanoke Maritime Museum at 8:45 a.m. where coffee and donuts will be provided prior to the pick-up. Gloves and additional materials will be provided.
Outer Banks SPCA Pet(s) of the Week: Frankie & Vampy
The Outer Banks SPCA Pet(s) of the Week are the featured feline pair, Frankie and Vampy. Frankie and Vampy are a bonded duo who, together, are very sweet and playful: Frankie loves to cuddle and would rather be in your arms, while Vampy loves to play!. To adopt Frankie and...
Town of Manteo announces upcoming Christmas activities, events
Tradition, sparkle, laughter, and joy all wrapped up with holiday spirit. There is something so very special about Christmas in Manteo! It is a time of festivities, celebrating community, and Christmas cheer!. Kicking off the holiday season and keeping with tradition, the Town Christmas tree will shine ever so bright...
Save the date: Outer Banks Forever announces $10k Challenge taking place on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving, and Outer Banks Forever wants to thank you for your commitment to supporting our Outer Banks national parks. Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial are special places that bring our local community and visitors together to learn, reflect, and create new memories year after year.
Nags Head Elementary student sheds light on Epilepsy Awareness Month
November is a month traditionally associated with bountiful meals, meticulous table settings, and gearing up for the hustle and bustle of the holiday season as soon as the first slice of turkey is carved. However, what many might not realize during the busy pre-cursor is that November is also Epilepsy Awareness Month here in the United States.
StageKraft Productions at First Flight High School to present ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ through Saturday
StageKraft Productions of First Flight High School will present “Peter Pan and Wendy” at the David E. Oaksmith Auditorium Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18, at 7 p.m. A matinee performance is also set for Saturday, November 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for students, children...
Celebrate Geographic Information Systems Day with the ‘OBX Days Gone By’ interactive map
In celebration of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day, which takes place today, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Dare County GIS Department has created an OBX Days Gone By interactive map that gives users an opportunity to explore various unique locations along the Outer Banks and to learn more about the area’s unique history that spans several centuries.
