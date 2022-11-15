Hi Everyone!All you need do is see this picture and you know EXACTLY what it is;The B&O Railroad Museum is simply that iconic. But it is not only a Baltimore landmark, but an American, if not worldwide, railroading landmark. Yes, people travel to Baltimore to go there, or make it a destination along with other reasons, for a visit to town. After all, railroading in the USA started here. But what makes this museum such a showcase is actually about a mile or two away.Located in the Mount Clare neighborhood, next to Carroll Park, is where you will find the B&O Railroad restoration...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO