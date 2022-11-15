Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nottingham MD
Proposal to build over 500 apartments near White Marsh Mall raises eyebrows, community input meeting to be held
WHITE MARSH, MD—A community input meeting will be held later this month to discuss a proposal that has raised some eyebrows in the White Marsh community. According to plans that have recently been made public, there is a proposal to build 516 apartments adjacent to White Marsh Mall in the former Sears site.
Nottingham MD
White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company announces WinterFest 2022 details, activities
WHITE MARSH, MD—White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company has announced details on its WinterFest 2022 celebration. WinterFest will feature Christmas tree sales, a train garden, breakfast with Santa and other fun holiday activities. Christmas tree sales will begin on November 25 and continue until inventory is sold out. The holiday...
Wbaltv.com
Italian-American restaurant opens in former Essex bar after major renovation
ESSEX, Md. — Buon Appetito opened in Essex this month, bringing Italian-American cuisine, a large banquet space and the revival of a formerly vacant building to the Baltimore County community. The restaurant at 405 Mace Ave. opened on Nov. 4 in a building that previously held a longtime local...
Nottingham MD
Red Brick Station celebrates 25th anniversary
WHITE MARSH, MD—A local restaurant marked a big anniversary this weekend. Red Brick Station celebrated its 25-year anniversary, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of THE AVENUE at White Marsh. Over the weekend, Councilman David Marks and Zach Basso from the County Executive’s office paid a visit to the restaurant....
severnaparkvoice.com
All Aboard! Holiday Train Gardens Offer Family Memories
Holiday train gardens are a tradition steeped in nostalgia for many families. This area offers plenty of options for those looking to marvel at model trains traveling through realistic villages of holiday cheer. According to the Lutherville-based Fire Museum of Maryland, German immigrants are believed to be the first to...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks, Weis Markets, Marian Preparatory Academy to hold food drive this weekend
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Councilman David Marks, Weis Markets, and the Marian Preparatory Academy will once again be holding a food drive this weekend to help families in need. Donations will benefit the Student Support Network. The event will be held at Weis Markets, located at 7927 Belair Road in Fullerton (21236).
Wbaltv.com
B & Dee's Baltimore Love holds Thanksgiving giveaway event
B & Dee's Baltimore Love held its ninth annual community Thanksgiving celebration in West Baltimore Saturday. The event featured a free, hot Thanksgiving dinner, grocery giveaways and live entertainment, including a marching band. Resources like Planned Parenthood and Chase Braxton were also at the event to offer residents help if needed.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Former home of T. Rowe Price features spacious rooms and cozy atmosphere
219 Wendover Road, Guilford. Hot House: Stone Palmer & Lamdin house in Guilford, former home of T. Rowe Price. 6 beds/6 baths. 4,097 square feet. Asking price: $1.1 million. What: If you’ve read this column for any length of time, you understand that I will always write about a stone house, especially when it’s been designed by the architects, Palmer & Lamdin, the early 20th century architects who are responsible for numerous houses in Roland Park, Guilford and Homeland.
Where's Marty? Learning how the B&O Railroad Museum restores old engines, rail cars
Hi Everyone!All you need do is see this picture and you know EXACTLY what it is;The B&O Railroad Museum is simply that iconic. But it is not only a Baltimore landmark, but an American, if not worldwide, railroading landmark. Yes, people travel to Baltimore to go there, or make it a destination along with other reasons, for a visit to town. After all, railroading in the USA started here. But what makes this museum such a showcase is actually about a mile or two away.Located in the Mount Clare neighborhood, next to Carroll Park, is where you will find the B&O Railroad restoration...
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported in Parkville, store employees threatened in Perry Hall
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, an individual entered a business located in the 5000-block of Honeygo Boulevard in Perry Hall (21128) looking for his missing property. The suspect then began arguing with the staff and stated that he had a firearm. The suspect threatened staff with the implied firearm before fleeing the scene. No firearm was seen or displayed.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurant Listed as Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland by ‘Eat This, Not That’
Eat This, Not That has created “a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused restaurants in every state that you’ll want to visit at least once.” Montgomery County restaurant Charm Thai (8408 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring) earned the nod for the state of Maryland. Per the list, “One Yelp...
Silver Spring Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Maryland Thai spot that's a go-to place for lots of locals has been named the best in the state — and among the best in the US. Eat This, Not That says Charm Thai in Silver Spring is as good as it gets in the area. Founded by...
Nottingham MD
Kingsville couple purchase winning $50,000 scratch-off in Perry Hall
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A birthday gathering at a local Perry Hall establishment led to an unexpected Lottery windfall for a Kingsville couple. The pair, who have chosen to remain anonymous, were with friends at DeSantis Pizza Grill and Bar in Perry Hall at a birthday event when the husband purchased Maryland Lottery scratch-offs. Their visit came after the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won in the November 7 drawing.
baltimorebrew.com
It’s official: Kevin Plank’s Port Covington is rebranded as “Baltimore Peninsula”
The change comes as the development’s first phase of construction nears completion with few leases in place. It was nameless unsettled marsh for many years as other parts of Baltimore Town grew. Then it was known as Fort Covington, named after General Leonard Covington who helped nearby Fort McHenry...
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations
Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Baltimore
- If you want to know the best pizza in Baltimore, there are several options. We've included Arthouse Pizzeria, Angeli's Pizzeria, Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern, and Zella's. These places are fantastic, but we've also included some of the best-hidden gems in the city. Arthouse. Arthouse Pizza in Baltimore offers a...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Our view: Covering Cecil County business
A post on Grocery Outlet opening a store in Elkton, MD generated thousands of visits to our website and added a hint of controversy to our Facebook business page. Meanwhile, the pending opening of the store said to feature discounts and closeouts was the most viewed post on our site in the past week.
Nottingham MD
‘Cocktails & Candy Canes’ holiday pop-up returning to Lib’s Grill this month
PERRY HALL, MD—A festive, pop-up will be returning to Perry Hall this holiday season. “Cocktails & Candy Canes” will soon be returning to Lib’s Grill. Lib’s Grill will be converting all three locations (Maple Lawn, Perry Hall, and Bel Air) into the holiday pop-up known as “Cocktails & Candy Canes” from November 22 through January 23.
realtormarney.com
Baltimore Inner Harbor Tree Lighting 2022
The Baltimore Inner Harbor Christmas Tree lighting 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, November 19. Part of the Baltimore German Christmas Village opening day, the events for the evening include:. From 3-5pm:. -WCU’s “A Moment of Magic” chapter – take photos with princesses, fairies and superheroes. -Performance...
