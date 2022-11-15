ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

Nottingham MD

Red Brick Station celebrates 25th anniversary

WHITE MARSH, MD—A local restaurant marked a big anniversary this weekend. Red Brick Station celebrated its 25-year anniversary, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of THE AVENUE at White Marsh. Over the weekend, Councilman David Marks and Zach Basso from the County Executive’s office paid a visit to the restaurant....
WHITE MARSH, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

All Aboard! Holiday Train Gardens Offer Family Memories

Holiday train gardens are a tradition steeped in nostalgia for many families. This area offers plenty of options for those looking to marvel at model trains traveling through realistic villages of holiday cheer. According to the Lutherville-based Fire Museum of Maryland, German immigrants are believed to be the first to...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

B & Dee's Baltimore Love holds Thanksgiving giveaway event

B & Dee's Baltimore Love held its ninth annual community Thanksgiving celebration in West Baltimore Saturday. The event featured a free, hot Thanksgiving dinner, grocery giveaways and live entertainment, including a marching band. Resources like Planned Parenthood and Chase Braxton were also at the event to offer residents help if needed.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Former home of T. Rowe Price features spacious rooms and cozy atmosphere

219 Wendover Road, Guilford. Hot House: Stone Palmer & Lamdin house in Guilford, former home of T. Rowe Price. 6 beds/6 baths. 4,097 square feet. Asking price: $1.1 million. What: If you’ve read this column for any length of time, you understand that I will always write about a stone house, especially when it’s been designed by the architects, Palmer & Lamdin, the early 20th century architects who are responsible for numerous houses in Roland Park, Guilford and Homeland.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Learning how the B&O Railroad Museum restores old engines, rail cars

Hi Everyone!All you need do is see this picture and you know EXACTLY what it is;The B&O Railroad Museum is simply that iconic.  But it is not only a Baltimore landmark, but an American, if not worldwide, railroading landmark. Yes, people travel to Baltimore to go there, or make it a destination along with other reasons, for a visit to town. After all, railroading in the USA started here. But what makes this museum such a showcase is actually about a mile or two away.Located in the Mount Clare neighborhood, next to Carroll Park, is where you will find the B&O Railroad restoration...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported in Parkville, store employees threatened in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, an individual entered a business located in the 5000-block of Honeygo Boulevard in Perry Hall (21128) looking for his missing property. The suspect then began arguing with the staff and stated that he had a firearm. The suspect threatened staff with the implied firearm before fleeing the scene. No firearm was seen or displayed.
PERRY HALL, MD
Nottingham MD

Kingsville couple purchase winning $50,000 scratch-off in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A birthday gathering at a local Perry Hall establishment led to an unexpected Lottery windfall for a Kingsville couple. The pair, who have chosen to remain anonymous, were with friends at DeSantis Pizza Grill and Bar in Perry Hall at a birthday event when the husband purchased Maryland Lottery scratch-offs. Their visit came after the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won in the November 7 drawing.
PERRY HALL, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Baltimore

- If you want to know the best pizza in Baltimore, there are several options. We've included Arthouse Pizzeria, Angeli's Pizzeria, Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern, and Zella's. These places are fantastic, but we've also included some of the best-hidden gems in the city. Arthouse. Arthouse Pizza in Baltimore offers a...
BALTIMORE, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Our view: Covering Cecil County business

A post on Grocery Outlet opening a store in Elkton, MD generated thousands of visits to our website and added a hint of controversy to our Facebook business page. Meanwhile, the pending opening of the store said to feature discounts and closeouts was the most viewed post on our site in the past week.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

‘Cocktails & Candy Canes’ holiday pop-up returning to Lib’s Grill this month

PERRY HALL, MD—A festive, pop-up will be returning to Perry Hall this holiday season. “Cocktails & Candy Canes” will soon be returning to Lib’s Grill. Lib’s Grill will be converting all three locations (Maple Lawn, Perry Hall, and Bel Air) into the holiday pop-up known as “Cocktails & Candy Canes” from November 22 through January 23.
PERRY HALL, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore Inner Harbor Tree Lighting 2022

The Baltimore Inner Harbor Christmas Tree lighting 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, November 19. Part of the Baltimore German Christmas Village opening day, the events for the evening include:. From 3-5pm:. -WCU’s “A Moment of Magic” chapter – take photos with princesses, fairies and superheroes. -Performance...

