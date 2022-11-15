Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Croghan Man Accused of Aggravated D.W.I.
TOWN OF GREIG-A 64 year old Town of Croghan man was arrested for D.W.I. following a Friday afternoon vehicle stop in the Town of Greig. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Jon C. Farney with one count each of Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense, and Aggravated D.W.I. Per Se with No Prior; both Class U misdemeanors. Farney was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Greig Court at a later date.
flackbroadcasting.com
Three Teens Accused of Criminal Trespass
TOWN OF BOONVILLE-Three teens from Northern Oneida County are facing trespass charges following an investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in October in the Town of Boonville. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged three 14 year old boys with one count each of Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree-School; Class B misdemeanors. One arrest was made in the Town of Western, one in the Town of Boonville, and one in the Town of Ava. The teens were given appearance tickets and will answer the charges in the Town of Boonville Court. No other details were released by the State Police.
wwnytv.com
Gouverneur man allegedly assaulted police officers during arrest
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Gouverneur man is accused of attacking two police officers during his arrest. Village police said Shannon Boprey was being taken into custody on November 3 when he elbowed one officer and the face and struck another in the back of the head. The...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Additional suspect arrested, charged in Lewis County burglary case
DIANA- Authorities have announced an additional arrest in regards to a previously reported Lewis County burglary last month. Kody A. Skaggs, 24, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent).
WKTV
Sheriff's Department: Utica man threatens to shoot up and blow up County Office Building
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat of mass harm at the Oneida County Office Building in Utica. At about 10:30 am Friday, a Department of Family and Community Services Supervisor reported a series of threatening phone calls. The Sheriff reports the caller, Jacqwey...
WWLP 22News
Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
North Country man dies when vehicle hit, pushing it into oncoming tractor-trailer, police say
Theresa, N.Y. — A North Country man died Thursday when his car was hit by another vehicle, pushing it into an oncoming tractor-trailer in Jefferson County, police said. State police responded to the three-vehicle crash at 6:15 p.m. on State Route 37 and Wilson Road in the town of Theresa, according to a news release Friday from the State Police.
Cop Logs: Owego PD – 11/8/22 – 11/9/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) On 11/09/2022 at 2:45 PM, Nelson Allen was arrested for a Felony Bench Warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and brought to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at 5:30 PM. Inmate Name: KNIGHTON, CHARLES C. Address: 36 W ALBANY ST; UPPER,...
wwnytv.com
Police seize weapons from Carthage man accused of shooting 2 people
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - With the help of the state police version of a SWAT team, Carthage police raided a home in the village Wednesday to seize weapons from a man who allegedly shot two people. According to Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber, 13 guns including assault and hunting...
wwnytv.com
Jury comes back with mixed verdict in Belden assault trial
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After three hours of deliberation on Thursday, a Jefferson County Court jury came back with a mixed verdict in the Patrick Belden trial. The Alexandria Bay man was accused of assaulting his neighbor with a baseball bat. The jury found him guilty of the following...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville trio faced with felony burglary charges: NYSP
LOWVILLE- Two Lewis County men and a local teenager, all from Lowville, NY, are faced with accusations that stem from complaints of a village burglary, authorities say. Andrew S. Allen, 19, Kyle J. Fragale, 19, and a 17-year-old teenager (no name or gender provided) were all arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville).
wwnytv.com
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
WKTV
Police looking for owner of vehicle that hit a Whitesboro DPW vehicle Friday and fled
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle. The driver of a Ford F150 hit a village Department of Public Works vehicle on Main Street in Whitesboro around 1:15 PM Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
WKTV
Utica man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her with gun
UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He is also accused of taking her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 911.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD -11/8/22 – 11/14/22
Time/Date: 00:48:00 – 11/13/22 Booking Number: 9150. 02:39:08 09/21/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. Time/Date: 20:51:00 – 11/09/22 Booking Number: 9112. Loc. of Arrest: 555 STATE ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date Statute Offense Description:. 14:46:29 10/03/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT. Inmate Name: GIAMMELLA, DEVIN...
Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jail staff ignored warning signs before woman hanged herself in Justice Center cell, family says in lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Justice Center employees ignoring a woman’s deteriorating mental health led to her death by suicide in a jail cell last September, a lawsuit filed in federal court claims. Angela Peng, 27, was found unconscious and unresponsive after she was jailed for a probation...
Shots fired in Roberts Elementary School parking lot in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shots were fired in the parking lot of Roberts Elementary School, along the 700 block of Glenwood Ave. according to Syracuse Police Department. Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18, many shell casings were found in the parking lot of the elementary school, which is part of the Syracuse City […]
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Nov. 17th
DOB: 05/09/1996 (26yo) Descriptors: Male, 6’3, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of...
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman turns herself in for unlawfully remaining in a rental cottage and stealing a bottle of liquor: Town of Webb Police
WEBB- A woman from Maddison County is faced with theft and trespass charges in the Western Adirondacks after she turned herself in, authorities say. Britney B. Wilsey, 30, of Chittenango, NY was charged by the Town of Webb Police Sunday morning with counts of petit larceny and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
