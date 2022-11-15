ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Teen driver doing donuts in DeKalb parking lot charged in man’s hit-and-run death

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have a charged a “reckless” driver doing donuts after a man died in a hit-and-run in the parking lot.

On Nov. 9, NewsChopper 2 flew over the parking lot of the Sprouts Farmers Market on Lavista Road where a large police presence responded to the hit-and-run.

Investigators say a driver was doing donuts when the victim confronted him to stop him. As he attempted to leave the area, the driver hit the victim. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators tracked down the suspect down the next day and that he was still wearing the same clothes. They took him into custody.

Police not have identified the victim.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to confirm the suspect’s name. DeKalb police is not releasing it at this time because the suspect is a juvenile.

Comments / 4

Norgedreams
2d ago

Parents need to check their child's birth certificate.....what does it say under "Parent(s)?" I pretty sure it doesn't say City of.............or County of..........(fill in the blank).

