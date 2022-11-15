These are most hated Thanksgiving foods for 2022, survey says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pass the turkey… or not!
Families across the nation will soon seek out to grocery stores to begin preparing for a feast. However, one survey suggests there might be some items you want to keep out of the grocery cart.
The Vacationer, a website focused on all things travel, recently collaborated with SurveyMonkey to ask over 1,000 Americans which traditional Thanksgiving foods they disliked the most.LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Surprisingly, the majority of those surveyed admitted that they hate turkey- which for some is the prototype of Thanksgiving food.
Most hated foods for Thanksgiving 2022:
- Cranberry Sauce
- Turkey
- Green bean casserole
- Ham
- Coleslaw
- Sweet potatoes/yams
- Stuffing/dressing
- Pumpkin pie
- Carrots
- Mashed Potatoes
- Corn
- Macaroni and Cheese
- Apple Pie
The survey found the most disliked Thanksgiving food for 2022 goes to cranberry sauce with 30.51% of American adults saying they could do without it.
The survey found the most disliked Thanksgiving food for 2022 goes to cranberry sauce with 30.51% of American adults saying they could do without it.

To view the entire survey, click here .
