ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

These are most hated Thanksgiving foods for 2022, survey says

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15AkY8_0jBWVCeO00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pass the turkey… or not!

Families across the nation will soon seek out to grocery stores to begin preparing for a feast. However, one survey suggests there might be some items you want to keep out of the grocery cart.

The Vacationer, a website focused on all things travel, recently collaborated with SurveyMonkey to ask over 1,000 Americans which traditional Thanksgiving foods they disliked the most.

LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

Surprisingly, the majority of those surveyed admitted that they hate turkey- which for some is the prototype of Thanksgiving food.

Most hated foods for Thanksgiving 2022:

  1. Cranberry Sauce
  2. Turkey
  3. Green bean casserole
  4. Ham
  5. Coleslaw
  6. Sweet potatoes/yams
  7. Stuffing/dressing
  8. Pumpkin pie
  9. Carrots
  10. Mashed Potatoes
  11. Corn
  12. Macaroni and Cheese
  13. Apple Pie

The survey found the most disliked Thanksgiving food for 2022 goes to cranberry sauce with 30.51% of American adults saying they could do without it.

To view the entire survey, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogacw.com

A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Nashville

The Elliston Place Soda Shop is a classic Nashville breakfast spot with ice cream sundaes, entrees, specials, and more. This neighborhood favorite features a tiled wall and jukeboxes. The atmosphere is fun and relaxing, with a casual and friendly feel. The original location of Elliston Place Soda Shop opened in...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries

The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pets of the Week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
franklinis.com

Pot N’ Kettle Cottages – Cozy Rentals in Leiper’s Fork

Pot N’ Kettle Cottages – Cozy Rentals in Leiper’s Fork. These days, it’s hard to find places that remind us of the small towns we used to know. Fortunately, Leiper’s Fork’s premier vacation rentals, Pot N’ Kettle Cottages, are there to remind you of the good old days. With five different cottages to choose from – Tin Roof Cottage, Pickers Cottage, Coda Cottage, The Deal Cottage, and the Leiper’s Fork Inn – most of them within walking distance to the village stores and restaurants, you’ll be sure to receive the full, Southern, small-town experience.
FRANKLIN, TN
Maury County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98311 S James Campbell BlvdColumbia9/13/2022. Columbia Health Foods97106 W 7th St, ColumbiaColumbia6/30/2022. La Superior...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do With Kids for Nov. 17 – 20

Top Things To Do With Kids! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 20. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights. Friday, Nov. 18 –...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

A Soulful Night in the Boro

Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy