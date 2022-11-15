Read full article on original website
Bills Player Tweets What Buffalo is Feeling About the Snowstorm
Sometimes it's easy to forget that Buffalo Bills and Sabres players are in many ways, just like you or I. We get lost in the drama of their profession on the field or the ice and sometimes miss the fact they have to deal with the same problems the Buffalo fans do. That couldn't be more true for this weekend.
Josh Allen Opting For Arm Surgery?
Don’t play with our emotions like this. There are some things that are beyond the point of humor, and right now, it is not the time to be making jokes or potential hypotheticals in regards to our star quarterback. Many people saw a tweet and got scared because they...
Five Bills Players are Sick; Unable to Run a Normal Practice
The Buffalo Bills were back at practice on Wednesday afternoon, as the team is 100 percent focused on playing the AFC North's Cleveland Browns this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It will be another 1 pm game. The Bills players and the staff and crew at Highmark Stadium will be attentively...
Von Miller Absolutely Loves This Buffalo Restaurant
The Buffalo Bills are 6-3, which is normally a good record and would be good enough for a playoff berth in the AFC, but the Bills still have number one seed hopes this season. The Bills have lost two straight games after starting 6-1. A tough loss to the New York Jets and an even tougher loss to the Minnesota Vikings has caused some concern with Bills Mafia.
Former Buffalo Bills Quarterback Will Start In The XFL
After the Superbowl is over this year, football fans will not have to go into a couple of months of depression. Football will continue with the XFL. And for Bills fans, they should be able to watch a former quarterback step up under center...even if he didn't play for the Bills all that long.
Looks Like the Bills Game on Sunday Will Be Played in a Snowstorm
When you were a kid, there wasn't anything more exhilarating than a snow day. You wake up in the morning and recognize it's snowing out. You turn on the local news and see your school listed for the cancellations. That feeling is undefeated. That feeling is similar for a snow...
Massive, Unbelievable Josh Allen Snow Sculpture
This is awesome! Buffalo is expected to get some serious snow. Some reports have said up to 4 or 6 feet of snow will be coming down. In fact, there was talk on Twitter about whether or not the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns game will be played on Sunday afternoon at 1 PM in Orchard Park.
Buffalo Bills Change Up Their Home Uniforms This Sunday
The Buffalo Bills will try and improve to 7-3 this Sunday, when they play the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium at 1 pm. The game will be very cold, with winds expected to be 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph; with expectations for some snow, but we don't know for sure if they will be scattered or that lake effect snow band will pass over Orchard Park by kickoff.
Important Part Of Bills Defense Was Back On Practice Field Today
Bills Mafia and the Buffalo Bills defense got some very good news today as one of their superstars returned to the practice field. All-Pro Safety Jordan Poyer was back on the practice field as the Bills are getting ready to host the Cleveland Browns. Poyer missed last Sunday's Game against...
Could Be Bad News For the Bills For Sunday’s Game in Orchard Park
The Buffalo Bills are moving on from their 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday, although fans are still not ready to move on. The Bills blew a 17-point lead in the second half and allowed Minnesota to get back into the game. Josh Allen had three...
Bills Most Important Game Left Could Move to Sunday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills are now 6-3 after their unbelievable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, 33-30. The game was shown to most of the country on CBS in the 1 pm slot and many have deemed it the best regular season game this season and maybe over the last several years.
Remember The Last Time The Buffalo Bills Played In A Snowstorm? [PHOTOS]
Chances are good that the Buffalo Bills will be playing in the middle of a snowstorm this Sunday when they host the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium. Possible lake effect snow could drop over three feet of snow in Orchard Park and that could mean the Bills will be playing in lots and lots of snow.
Could This Sunday’s Bills Game Move To Detroit?
As anticipation builds for Western New York’s first big snowstorm this winter, so are Buffalo’s nerves about Sunday’s Bills game against the Cleveland Browns. Obviously, the Buffalo Bills have gotten familiar with heavy snowfall throughout the years. But this storm seems to hit differently. With several feet of snow potentially dumping down on Orchard Park before Sunday’s kickoff, there are rumblings that the matchup might move locations.
These Two Stats Should Give Buffalo Bills Fans Hope
The Buffalo Bills are 6-3. A record that many people feel is underwhelming. But when you look at who they've played, it's actually pretty impressive. We are 10 weeks into the NFL season. The Bills have played 9 games and already had their bye week. They've won 6 of those games. It's a number that many fans are pretty upset about. Just 6? When this season started, there were a lot of people who were wondering if anyone could beat them at all.
Buffalo Bills Game On Sunday Could Be Canceled?
The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns game could be canceled? Everyone in Western New York knows that we are about to get hit with a really big first snowstorm that will begin on Thursday and end sometime on Sunday. What does that mean for the Buffalo Bills game? It has been done before.
The Browns Getting to Buffalo For the Bills Game is a Concern
The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon at 1 pm. The key word there is "scheduled." The incoming lake effect snowstorm will be arriving in the City of Buffalo and south towns by Thursday evening and the lake effect snow event won't end until Sunday morning. The epicenter of the storm appears to be the City of Buffalo and the nearby southtowns.
This Is The Only Good Thing To Come Out Of Sunday’s Bills Game
Buffalo Bills fans braved through cold temperatures and an even colder loss on Sunday, but this sweet family moment warmed hearts throughout Highmark Stadium. Stefon and Trevon, Peyton and Eli, J.J., T.J., and Derek - the NFL has been home to some epic sibling rivalries over the years, and on Sunday, NFL sibling history was made once again.
TV Reporter In Cleveland Warns People About Buffalo
One television reporter in Cleveland is warning Browns fans about Buffalo, but it’s not what you think. When you hear that a television reporter has warned the state ahead of a big AFC match-up against the Buffalo Bills, you become hopeful, especially when you’re a member of the Bills Mafia. For a split second, you think, “Wow, it sounds like Cleveland may be nervous.”
