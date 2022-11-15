Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Walmart Stock Soars After Blasting Q3 Earnings, Improving 2023 Profit Forecast
Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for final months of the year, as the world's biggest retailer continued to benefit from a shift in value-focused spending from American consumers. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended...
Zacks.com
DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
DPSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share. Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%. The top line was driven...
Zacks.com
VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
VAREX IMAGING (. VREX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Kohl's (KSS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Down on Low Sales
KSS - Free Report) posted soft third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Both the top and bottom lines declined year over year and the former fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Due to the recent volatile business trends, major macroeconomic headwinds and an unanticipated CEO transition, management withdrew its old view...
3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Are Still Dirt Cheap
Investing in equal parts of these three stocks produces a dividend yield of 3.3%.
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
Zacks.com
Fidus Investment (FDUS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FDUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.43%. A...
1 Unstoppable Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
This company is showing no signs of slowing down, and is built for long-term growth.
Zacks.com
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
AAWW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.22%. A...
Zacks.com
Ezcorp (EZPW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
EZPW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.36%. A...
Zacks.com
Dril-Quip (DRQ) Shares Gain 1.6% as Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
DRQ - Free Report) shares have gained 1.6% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27. Dril-Quip reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago loss of 35 cents per share.
Zacks.com
NuVasive (NUVA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Cut
NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents for third-quarter 2022, up 68.8% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and European medical device regulation, among others. GAAP loss...
Zacks.com
First Majestic (AG) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Shares Dip
AG - Free Report) have declined since the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 9 cents in third-quarter 2022, which compared unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents mainly due to lower metal prices. The company had reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com
Delek US Holdings (DK) Stock Rises 2% Despite Q3 Earnings Lag
DK - Free Report) stock has gone up 2.1% since its third-quarter 2022 results were announced on Nov 7. Despite the bottom-line lag, the rise could be attributed to better-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and a small hike in DK’s dividend. What Did Delek's Earnings Unveil?. Delek US...
Zacks.com
Embraer (ERJ) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
ERJ - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per American Depository Share (“ADS”), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents per ADS. Moreover, the bottom line declined 27.8% from the 18 cents per ADS reported in the prior-year quarter. Total Revenues. Embraer’s third-quarter...
Zacks.com
The TJX Companies' (TJX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Down
TJX - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. The top line declined and missed the consensus mark. Q3 in Details. TJX Companies’ third-quarter earnings came in at 86 cents per share. In third-quarter fiscal...
Zacks.com
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shares Dip Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
PAAS - Free Report) have dipped 3% since the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 1 cent for third-quarter 2022 owing to weak precious metal prices as well as inflated costs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was at a loss of 6 cents per share for the quarter. PAAS had reported adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Comments / 0