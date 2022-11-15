ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunman, IN

WCPO

'The opportunity we have now is unprecedented': NKY residents weigh in on 4th Street Bridge design

COVINGTON, Ky. — Stuck between two of Northern Kentucky’s largest upcoming riverfront developments is an aging bridge that could be given new life. Several dozen people flocked to an open house Tuesday evening. Their goal? To provide input on the future of the 4th Street Bridge. The Devou Good Foundation released three renderings of what the bridge could be. Those renderings were labeled "Spin," "Spoke" and "Tube."
NEWPORT, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Archaeological Research Institute Lands DCF Proactive Grant

The $1,000 DCF grant will go toward new lab equipment. DCF Board member Jeanne Lehn, center, presents a $1,000 grant check to Liz Sedler, Executive Director of Archaeological Research Institute, right, and Nichelle Lyle, ARI Director of Resource Development and Marketing. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A $1,000 Proactive Grant...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Holiday Clothing Swap Offers Free Items for Community Members in Need

Donations are currently being accepted at the Lawrenceburg Community Center. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A free clothing swap and toy drive is upcoming in Lawrenceburg. Opportunities for Rural Communities will be accepting gently used clothing and toy donations until December 8 at the Lawrenceburg Community Center. Community members will have...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Franklin Co. Schools Solar Project Hangs in the Balance

The project, which was approved in July, has not been started due to a court case that could impact solar projects across the state. (Brookville, Ind.) – A court’s decision could determine if Franklin County Community School Corporation is able to complete their solar project. The FCCSC School...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Police officer sworn in at Batesville City Council meeting

Batesville, IN — John Halcomb was sworn in as a Batesville Police Officer at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Halcomb comes to the Batesville Police Department from the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for three years. He is a seven-year United States Army veteran and...
BATESVILLE, IN
1017thepoint.com

WORK PROGRESSES ON READMORE THROUGH CITY'S PLACE PROGRAM

(Richmond, IN)--The city of Richmond provided an update Monday on a long-standing uptown building. Work is progressing on the former Readmore Building at 9th and East Main. The rehabilitation of that building is part of the city PLACE program, which identified blighted downtown properties and uses Redevelopment Commission funding for upgrades. Crews are currently fixing damage to the roof.
RICHMOND, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn, Ripley Co. Organizations Receive Aid from Duke Energy

The Duke Energy Foundation is investing nearly $100K to support nonprofits dedicated to helping those in need in Indiana. (Plainfield, Ind.) - As communities continue to feel financial strain due to the rising cost of basic necessities, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing nearly $100,000 to support nonprofits dedicated to helping those in need in Indiana.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Local Bank Collects 135 Food Items for Food Drive

The food items were distributed to agencies in Dearborn and Ohio counties. (Aurora, Ind.) - First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC), its associates, clients and community members teamed up to collect 135 food items during the bank’s recent food drive in Dearborn and Ohio Counties. Individual financial centers for First Financial delivered the food to local agencies for distribution directly into the community.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Harrison Happenings Holiday Drive Underway

Car Country Harrison is among the drop off locations. (Harrison, Oh.) – It is the season of giving. The Harrison Happenings annual Holiday Toy Drive and Pet Toy/Food Drive is underway, and donations are being accepted at multiple locations until December 30. Community members are encouraged to bring a...
HARRISON, OH
linknky.com

Citizens rejoice at long-awaited reopening of Newport White Castle

Newport residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief, their White Castle has returned. The Newport White Castle location at 1 W 5th St. held its grand reopening Nov. 15 after undergoing renovations and taking on a meme-like role in the Newport Community Discussion group on Facebook over the last few weeks.
NEWPORT, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Ripley County Completes StormReady Status Renewal

The program helps prepare communities from the onslaught of severe weather. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Ripley County has successfully completed all requirements for its StormReady renewal. The StormReady program is through the National Weather Service and helps prepare communities from the onslaught of severe weather. Ripley County Emergency Management Agency...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Breakfast with Santa Returns to Downtown Aurora

(Aurora, Ind.) – Main Street Aurora and the Lions Club are now taking reservations for Miracle on Main Street's Breakfast with Santa. The breakfasts will take place on the first three Saturdays of December (3, 10 & 17) at 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. Reservations are required by calling 812-926-1100.
AURORA, IN
WKRC

Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

UPDATE: Franklin County burn ban canceled

— The county-wide burn ban that was issued last week by Franklin County Commissioners has been lifted. The order to rescind was made after Saturday’s snowfall saturated the ground. It was then that it was decided that the county was no longer at risk of widespread fire hazards. Original...

