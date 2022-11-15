Read full article on original website
Related
WCPO
'The opportunity we have now is unprecedented': NKY residents weigh in on 4th Street Bridge design
COVINGTON, Ky. — Stuck between two of Northern Kentucky’s largest upcoming riverfront developments is an aging bridge that could be given new life. Several dozen people flocked to an open house Tuesday evening. Their goal? To provide input on the future of the 4th Street Bridge. The Devou Good Foundation released three renderings of what the bridge could be. Those renderings were labeled "Spin," "Spoke" and "Tube."
eaglecountryonline.com
Archaeological Research Institute Lands DCF Proactive Grant
The $1,000 DCF grant will go toward new lab equipment. DCF Board member Jeanne Lehn, center, presents a $1,000 grant check to Liz Sedler, Executive Director of Archaeological Research Institute, right, and Nichelle Lyle, ARI Director of Resource Development and Marketing. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A $1,000 Proactive Grant...
eaglecountryonline.com
Holiday Clothing Swap Offers Free Items for Community Members in Need
Donations are currently being accepted at the Lawrenceburg Community Center. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A free clothing swap and toy drive is upcoming in Lawrenceburg. Opportunities for Rural Communities will be accepting gently used clothing and toy donations until December 8 at the Lawrenceburg Community Center. Community members will have...
eaglecountryonline.com
Franklin Co. Schools Solar Project Hangs in the Balance
The project, which was approved in July, has not been started due to a court case that could impact solar projects across the state. (Brookville, Ind.) – A court’s decision could determine if Franklin County Community School Corporation is able to complete their solar project. The FCCSC School...
WRBI Radio
Police officer sworn in at Batesville City Council meeting
Batesville, IN — John Halcomb was sworn in as a Batesville Police Officer at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Halcomb comes to the Batesville Police Department from the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for three years. He is a seven-year United States Army veteran and...
1017thepoint.com
WORK PROGRESSES ON READMORE THROUGH CITY'S PLACE PROGRAM
(Richmond, IN)--The city of Richmond provided an update Monday on a long-standing uptown building. Work is progressing on the former Readmore Building at 9th and East Main. The rehabilitation of that building is part of the city PLACE program, which identified blighted downtown properties and uses Redevelopment Commission funding for upgrades. Crews are currently fixing damage to the roof.
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn, Ripley Co. Organizations Receive Aid from Duke Energy
The Duke Energy Foundation is investing nearly $100K to support nonprofits dedicated to helping those in need in Indiana. (Plainfield, Ind.) - As communities continue to feel financial strain due to the rising cost of basic necessities, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing nearly $100,000 to support nonprofits dedicated to helping those in need in Indiana.
shelbycountypost.com
Established local law firm changing name to reflect its bright future
The law firm of Brown, DePrez & Johnson, P.A. is proud to announce the firm is changing its name to DePrez, Johnson, Brant & Eads, P.A. Pictured L to R: John C. DePrez IV, Brady Quackenbush, Tyler E. Brant, H. Curtis Johnson, Andrew M. Eads and R. Keegan Sullivan. The...
eaglecountryonline.com
Local Bank Collects 135 Food Items for Food Drive
The food items were distributed to agencies in Dearborn and Ohio counties. (Aurora, Ind.) - First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC), its associates, clients and community members teamed up to collect 135 food items during the bank’s recent food drive in Dearborn and Ohio Counties. Individual financial centers for First Financial delivered the food to local agencies for distribution directly into the community.
eaglecountryonline.com
Harrison Happenings Holiday Drive Underway
Car Country Harrison is among the drop off locations. (Harrison, Oh.) – It is the season of giving. The Harrison Happenings annual Holiday Toy Drive and Pet Toy/Food Drive is underway, and donations are being accepted at multiple locations until December 30. Community members are encouraged to bring a...
Bengals neighbor seeks city's help for move to Sedamsville
Hilltop Basic Resources agreed to leave the central riverfront in 2019. It may need the city's help to finance its next home.
linknky.com
Citizens rejoice at long-awaited reopening of Newport White Castle
Newport residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief, their White Castle has returned. The Newport White Castle location at 1 W 5th St. held its grand reopening Nov. 15 after undergoing renovations and taking on a meme-like role in the Newport Community Discussion group on Facebook over the last few weeks.
614now.com
Five Franklin County locations of this chain store overcharging customers, auditor says
Two weeks after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, alledging the stores had overcharged customers in Butler County, the chain is under the microscope in Franklin County. According to a press release issued yesterday by the office of Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano, five different...
wbiw.com
A sustainable manufacturer plans a multi-million-dollar investment in Southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG – GIM Inc., a green sustainable manufacturer of composite and steel solutions, announced plans today to establish operations in Scottsburg, creating up to 135 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana’s manufacturing industry continues to lead, advancing new technologies and innovations – another example of Indiana’s strong...
eaglecountryonline.com
Ripley County Completes StormReady Status Renewal
The program helps prepare communities from the onslaught of severe weather. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Ripley County has successfully completed all requirements for its StormReady renewal. The StormReady program is through the National Weather Service and helps prepare communities from the onslaught of severe weather. Ripley County Emergency Management Agency...
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
eaglecountryonline.com
Breakfast with Santa Returns to Downtown Aurora
(Aurora, Ind.) – Main Street Aurora and the Lions Club are now taking reservations for Miracle on Main Street's Breakfast with Santa. The breakfasts will take place on the first three Saturdays of December (3, 10 & 17) at 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. Reservations are required by calling 812-926-1100.
wvxu.org
How one question led to the discovery of historical documents believed to be long gone
It all started with whiskey. Specifically, a search by Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Central Services Division Manager Jason Alexander for records related to a supposed 1869 lawsuit brought by the government of Japan against Cincinnati whiskey manufacturers on allegations their products made Japanese citizens sick. Despite an exhaustive search,...
WKRC
Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: Franklin County burn ban canceled
— The county-wide burn ban that was issued last week by Franklin County Commissioners has been lifted. The order to rescind was made after Saturday’s snowfall saturated the ground. It was then that it was decided that the county was no longer at risk of widespread fire hazards. Original...
