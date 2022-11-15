Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
1 Unstoppable Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
This company is showing no signs of slowing down, and is built for long-term growth.
Walmart Stock Soars After Blasting Q3 Earnings, Improving 2023 Profit Forecast
Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for final months of the year, as the world's biggest retailer continued to benefit from a shift in value-focused spending from American consumers. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
Inflation at 7.7%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate
Sometimes, a single new data point can break up the most complacent of outlooks. After 10 months of markets trending down, inflation rising, and the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, it was only natural to assume that the rest of the year held more of the same. And then October’s inflation print broke that mold.
Factors Likely to Affect Abercrombie (ANF) in Q3 Earnings
ANF - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22, before the opening bell. The leading apparel retailer is expected to register declines in the top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is...
Dril-Quip (DRQ) Shares Gain 1.6% as Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
DRQ - Free Report) shares have gained 1.6% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27. Dril-Quip reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago loss of 35 cents per share.
Delek US Holdings (DK) Stock Rises 2% Despite Q3 Earnings Lag
DK - Free Report) stock has gone up 2.1% since its third-quarter 2022 results were announced on Nov 7. Despite the bottom-line lag, the rise could be attributed to better-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and a small hike in DK’s dividend. What Did Delek's Earnings Unveil?. Delek US...
Copart (CPRT) Q1 Earnings Miss, Service Revenues Lag Estimates
CPRT - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022) adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The underperformance was due to lower-than-anticipated service revenues and high costs. The bottom line inched down 5.6% year over year. The online auto auction leader generated revenues of $893.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $884 million. The top line also increased 10.3% from the year-ago reported figure.
First Majestic (AG) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Shares Dip
AG - Free Report) have declined since the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 9 cents in third-quarter 2022, which compared unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents mainly due to lower metal prices. The company had reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
CPA - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 and rose significantly year over year. Revenues of $809.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $816.2 million but improved year over year on the back of passenger revenues.
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Even During a Stock Market Plunge
If these reliable consumer stocks sell off deeply, you'll want to jump aboard and hold for a long, long time.
Nvidia Misses Q3 Earnings, Shares Up: ETFs in Focus
NVDA - Free Report) disappointed investors with its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein it missed earnings estimates and forecast weakness in revenues for the ongoing quarter. However, fiscal third-quarter revenues beat estimates. Despite the earnings miss and dismal guidance, Nvidia shares gained 2.2% in after-market trading on elevated volume. This...
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
N-able (NABL) Moves 7.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
NABL - Free Report) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $10.39. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting...
Avino Silver (ASM) Posts Break-Even Earnings in Q3, Shares Gain
ASM - Free Report) shares have gained 5% since it reported third-quarter results on Nov 10. Record production numbers at the Avino mine during the quarter led to a 385% surge in its top line despite lower metal prices throughout the quarter. ASM reported third-quarter 2022 break-even adjusted earnings per...
Sonos (SONO) Swings to Loss in Q4, Revenues Beat Estimates
SONO - Free Report) reported a non-GAAP loss of 32 cents per share for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 against earnings of 8 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 43 cents per share. Quarterly revenues declined 12% (up 6.6% on a...
