Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shares Dip Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
PAAS - Free Report) have dipped 3% since the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 1 cent for third-quarter 2022 owing to weak precious metal prices as well as inflated costs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was at a loss of 6 cents per share for the quarter. PAAS had reported adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com
First Majestic (AG) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Shares Dip
AG - Free Report) have declined since the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 9 cents in third-quarter 2022, which compared unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents mainly due to lower metal prices. The company had reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Walmart Stock Soars After Blasting Q3 Earnings, Improving 2023 Profit Forecast
Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for final months of the year, as the world's biggest retailer continued to benefit from a shift in value-focused spending from American consumers. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended...
Zacks.com
Dril-Quip (DRQ) Shares Gain 1.6% as Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
DRQ - Free Report) shares have gained 1.6% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27. Dril-Quip reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago loss of 35 cents per share.
Zacks.com
DecisionPoint (DPSI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
DPSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 16 cents per share, soaring 61.7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share. Revenues increased 41.1% year over year to $25.7 million and topped the consensus mark by 22.7%. The top line was driven...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Zacks.com
Avino Silver (ASM) Posts Break-Even Earnings in Q3, Shares Gain
ASM - Free Report) shares have gained 5% since it reported third-quarter results on Nov 10. Record production numbers at the Avino mine during the quarter led to a 385% surge in its top line despite lower metal prices throughout the quarter. ASM reported third-quarter 2022 break-even adjusted earnings per...
Zacks.com
Kohl's (KSS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Down on Low Sales
KSS - Free Report) posted soft third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Both the top and bottom lines declined year over year and the former fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Due to the recent volatile business trends, major macroeconomic headwinds and an unanticipated CEO transition, management withdrew its old view...
Zacks.com
Sonos (SONO) Swings to Loss in Q4, Revenues Beat Estimates
SONO - Free Report) reported a non-GAAP loss of 32 cents per share for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 against earnings of 8 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 43 cents per share. Quarterly revenues declined 12% (up 6.6% on a...
Zacks.com
Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
CPA - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 and rose significantly year over year. Revenues of $809.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $816.2 million but improved year over year on the back of passenger revenues.
Zacks.com
Copart (CPRT) Q1 Earnings Miss, Service Revenues Lag Estimates
CPRT - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022) adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The underperformance was due to lower-than-anticipated service revenues and high costs. The bottom line inched down 5.6% year over year. The online auto auction leader generated revenues of $893.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $884 million. The top line also increased 10.3% from the year-ago reported figure.
Zacks.com
NuVasive (NUVA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Cut
NUVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents for third-quarter 2022, up 68.8% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and European medical device regulation, among others. GAAP loss...
Zacks.com
Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Post Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
COLM - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line growth from the respective year-ago quarter’s readings when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at nearly $966 million, indicating an increase of about 20% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Zacks.com
The Children's Place (PLCE) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, View Cut
PLCE - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the bottom line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declining year over year. The top line declined but surpassed the consensus mark. However, comparable retail sales continued with a sluggish run in the quarter. Management lowered the top-and bottom-line guidance...
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
Zacks.com
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
AAWW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.22%. A...
Zacks.com
Delek US Holdings (DK) Stock Rises 2% Despite Q3 Earnings Lag
DK - Free Report) stock has gone up 2.1% since its third-quarter 2022 results were announced on Nov 7. Despite the bottom-line lag, the rise could be attributed to better-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and a small hike in DK’s dividend. What Did Delek's Earnings Unveil?. Delek US...
Zacks.com
Fidus Investment (FDUS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FDUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.43%. A...
Comments / 0