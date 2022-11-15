Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
911 dispatchers overlooked, miss out on $1K bonuses from Gov. DeSantis
'All of this stuff that they go through is very stressful, and they need to be recognized for the work that they do.'. As Hurricane Ian swept across the beachfront towns of Southwest Florida, when panicked callers to 911 reported they were crouched in attics or standing in high water and fearful they would drown as floodwaters rose, Christine Hodges was a reassuring voice on the other end of the line.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 11.16.22: Eight is enough
Debate season begins in the Jacksonville Mayor's race — with one notable abstention. The Jacksonville mayoral race hits the debate circuit Monday, with eight of nine candidates appearing in front of the Jacksonville Rotary Club. The event starts at noon at the Marriott (formerly the Omni) on Water Street...
floridapolitics.com
Karis Lockhart joins The Southern Group’s advocacy team
She brings with her expertise in policy and appropriations. Florida’s largest lobbying firm is expanding its Tallahassee-based advocacy team with the addition of veteran campaign strategist and executive branch lobbyist Karis Lockhart. Lockhart is joining The Southern Group after an extensive career in state and local campaigns. She brings...
thefamuanonline.com
Florida’s teachers face changing landscape
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year persuaded lawmakers to enact legislation that restricts how teachers educate students in the state’s public schools and colleges. Teachers can now be sued for making students feel uncomfortable. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Florida adopted several bills that impact how — and...
Florida seniors have big medical debt
Florida's oldest residents face the nation's biggest burden of medical bills, according to a new study. What's happening: 14% of seniors in Florida — which has one of the largest populations of adults age 65 and older in the U.S. — have outstanding medical debt, a report by Alignment Health found.
floridapolitics.com
New ad campaign celebrates unsung heroes of education
‘You may not know their names, but you’ll never forget what they do.’. When it comes to education, teachers frequently get most of the shine. It makes sense, considering how much a child’s school experience occurs in the classroom. But teachers can’t do their jobs without support from...
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Cynthia Henderson joins Converge Public Strategies
She joins as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based state government relations practice. Veteran lobbyist Cynthia Henderson has joined Converge Public Strategies as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based Florida state government relations practice. Henderson brings over 20 years of advocacy experience to Converge’s...
cltampa.com
After losing his primary, Madison Cawthorn buys $1 million Florida home and vacates his office
North Carolina congressman and scandal-ridden conservative Madison Cawthorn failed to secure reelection in his Republican primary last May, and while his term officially ends Jan. 3, it appears he's already cleaned out his office and moved to Florida. According to property records, the one-term Republican purchased a Cape Coral home...
Florida Governor DeSantis Awards $8.7 Million For Hurricane Ian Recovery, Workforce Education
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $7.7 million through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) grant program and the Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF) to support a large-scale rapid credentialing effort between three state colleges, two technical colleges, and Local Workforce Development Boards (LWDBs).
Retina Consultants of America Adds Florida Retina Institute to Nationwide Network
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today it is adding Florida Retina Institute (FRI) into its nationwide network of physicians. With 13 board-certified physicians and 19 clinic locations, FRI’s partnership furthers RCA’s Florida footprint and expands its influence in innovative retina research across the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005421/en/ Florida Retina Institute’s 13 physicians partner with Retina Consultants of America, providing care to approximately 40,000 patients across Central Florida, North Florida and Southeast Georgia. (Photo: Business Wire)
floridapolitics.com
Lenny Curry: Honor the spirit of citizen leaders with stricter ‘resign to run’ law
In just a few months, I will conclude my second, 4-year term serving as the Mayor of Florida’s largest city, Jacksonville. During these 8 years, it has been an honor and privilege to serve, but as a firm supporter of term limits, I respect that my time in this office will soon conclude.
floridapolitics.com
South Florida Democrats call for rethinking strategy
An historic pummeling has some rethinking on-the-ground strategy. In South Florida, long considered a Democratic stronghold, the lopsided results for the other team come with a particular burn. Palm Beach County broke for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis by nearly 3 percentage points, even though Palm Beach Democrats outnumber Republicans by...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Provides Special Designation For Over 100 Military-Friendly Schools
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ beef with the public education system are well documented. But on Monday he recognized more than 100 schools around the state for their commitment to the children of Florida’s military veterans. The newly re-elected Republican governor identified 114 schools across 10
Numerous programs exist to assist, recognize Florida’s 1.5 million veterans
(The Center Square) – Calling Florida the “most veteran-friendly state,” Gov. Ron DeSantis says state agencies and partners are committed to caring for its 1.5 million veterans through a range of programs and resources. Throughout Military Family Appreciation Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is also highlighting the state’s efforts to protect them from scams targeting those in the military. “Florida’s veterans have made countless sacrifices to protect our freedoms, and in return we are working hard to ensure they have the resources and support they...
floridapolitics.com
Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull & Associates again cracks $2M in quarterly earnings
The firm is on track to clear $8 million this year. The team at Rubin Turnbull & Associates is three for three on $2 million quarters this year, new compensation reports show. The firm led by Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull filed reports showing it earned at least $1 million lobbying the Legislature and another $1 million lobbying the executive branch. That is the top bracket for firm-level ranges, meaning Rubin Turnbull & Associates could have earned more.
floridapolitics.com
Moms for Liberty slams national teachers union for claiming it knows child needs best
The National Education Association posted that teachers 'know better than anyone' what students need to thrive. A Florida-based parental rights group is slamming the nation’s largest teachers union over messaging that teachers know better what kids should learn. Moms for Liberty, headquartered in Melbourne, is taking issue with a...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Veterans Foundation launches holiday fundraiser to kick off 15th anniversary
The fundraiser highlights the challenges veterans experience during the holiday season. The Florida Veterans Foundation is kicking off its holiday fundraising campaign to help Florida veterans in need. FVF is the direct support organization for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Its fundraising campaign, “You’re Not Alone This Holiday Season....
New Effort Launches to ‘Fix the Cracks’ in Florida’s Windshield Laws
While some progress has been made in Florida to address the state’s deepening property insurance market crisis, data shows there is also a crisis in the auto market. The number of auto glass lawsuits filed in Florida went up by more than 4,000 percent in ten years (2011 to 2021). According to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Service of Process database, In 2011, there were 591 glass/windshield claim lawsuits filed in the state. The number grew to 28,156 lawsuits in 2021.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups
Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
