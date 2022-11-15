ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
floridapolitics.com

911 dispatchers overlooked, miss out on $1K bonuses from Gov. DeSantis

'All of this stuff that they go through is very stressful, and they need to be recognized for the work that they do.'. As Hurricane Ian swept across the beachfront towns of Southwest Florida, when panicked callers to 911 reported they were crouched in attics or standing in high water and fearful they would drown as floodwaters rose, Christine Hodges was a reassuring voice on the other end of the line.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 11.16.22: Eight is enough

Debate season begins in the Jacksonville Mayor's race — with one notable abstention. The Jacksonville mayoral race hits the debate circuit Monday, with eight of nine candidates appearing in front of the Jacksonville Rotary Club. The event starts at noon at the Marriott (formerly the Omni) on Water Street...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Karis Lockhart joins The Southern Group’s advocacy team

She brings with her expertise in policy and appropriations. Florida’s largest lobbying firm is expanding its Tallahassee-based advocacy team with the addition of veteran campaign strategist and executive branch lobbyist Karis Lockhart. Lockhart is joining The Southern Group after an extensive career in state and local campaigns. She brings...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Florida’s teachers face changing landscape

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year persuaded lawmakers to enact legislation that restricts how teachers educate students in the state’s public schools and colleges. Teachers can now be sued for making students feel uncomfortable. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Florida adopted several bills that impact how — and...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Florida seniors have big medical debt

Florida's oldest residents face the nation's biggest burden of medical bills, according to a new study. What's happening: 14% of seniors in Florida — which has one of the largest populations of adults age 65 and older in the U.S. — have outstanding medical debt, a report by Alignment Health found.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

New ad campaign celebrates unsung heroes of education

‘You may not know their names, but you’ll never forget what they do.’. When it comes to education, teachers frequently get most of the shine. It makes sense, considering how much a child’s school experience occurs in the classroom. But teachers can’t do their jobs without support from...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Cynthia Henderson joins Converge Public Strategies

She joins as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based state government relations practice. Veteran lobbyist Cynthia Henderson has joined Converge Public Strategies as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based Florida state government relations practice. Henderson brings over 20 years of advocacy experience to Converge’s...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Retina Consultants of America Adds Florida Retina Institute to Nationwide Network

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today it is adding Florida Retina Institute (FRI) into its nationwide network of physicians. With 13 board-certified physicians and 19 clinic locations, FRI’s partnership furthers RCA’s Florida footprint and expands its influence in innovative retina research across the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005421/en/ Florida Retina Institute’s 13 physicians partner with Retina Consultants of America, providing care to approximately 40,000 patients across Central Florida, North Florida and Southeast Georgia. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

South Florida Democrats call for rethinking strategy

An historic pummeling has some rethinking on-the-ground strategy. In South Florida, long considered a Democratic stronghold, the lopsided results for the other team come with a particular burn. Palm Beach County broke for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis by nearly 3 percentage points, even though Palm Beach Democrats outnumber Republicans by...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Numerous programs exist to assist, recognize Florida’s 1.5 million veterans

(The Center Square) – Calling Florida the “most veteran-friendly state,” Gov. Ron DeSantis says state agencies and partners are committed to caring for its 1.5 million veterans through a range of programs and resources. Throughout Military Family Appreciation Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is also highlighting the state’s efforts to protect them from scams targeting those in the military. “Florida’s veterans have made countless sacrifices to protect our freedoms, and in return we are working hard to ensure they have the resources and support they...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull & Associates again cracks $2M in quarterly earnings

The firm is on track to clear $8 million this year. The team at Rubin Turnbull & Associates is three for three on $2 million quarters this year, new compensation reports show. The firm led by Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull filed reports showing it earned at least $1 million lobbying the Legislature and another $1 million lobbying the executive branch. That is the top bracket for firm-level ranges, meaning Rubin Turnbull & Associates could have earned more.
floridapolitics.com

Florida Veterans Foundation launches holiday fundraiser to kick off 15th anniversary

The fundraiser highlights the challenges veterans experience during the holiday season. The Florida Veterans Foundation is kicking off its holiday fundraising campaign to help Florida veterans in need. FVF is the direct support organization for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Its fundraising campaign, “You’re Not Alone This Holiday Season....
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

New Effort Launches to ‘Fix the Cracks’ in Florida’s Windshield Laws

While some progress has been made in Florida to address the state’s deepening property insurance market crisis, data shows there is also a crisis in the auto market. The number of auto glass lawsuits filed in Florida went up by more than 4,000 percent in ten years (2011 to 2021). According to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Service of Process database, In 2011, there were 591 glass/windshield claim lawsuits filed in the state. The number grew to 28,156 lawsuits in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
FLORIDA STATE

