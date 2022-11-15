ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt Basketball Signs 2023 High School Recruiting Class

The Pitt Panthers announced their next crop of high school commits.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have closed the book on their 2023 high school recruiting class and announced the sighting of three recruits to national letters of intent. Marlon Barnes Jr., Carlton Carrington and Jaland Lowe combine to make up a class that ranks 2nd in the ACC and 21st nationally, according to 247Sports.

Barnes, a former high school teammate of current Panther John Hugley, is a three-star forward from Cleveland, Ohio and the No. 5 player in his state. Carrington, a combo guard from Maryland, is a top-100 player in Rivals' 2023 rankings. Lowe, the latest addition to the class, is also the highest-rated - a consensus four-star recruit and the second-highest-rated commit of head coach Jeff Capel's time at Pitt.

“We are excited about our signing class as we have added three outstanding young men, who have the ability to be terrific players in our program and great representatives of the University of Pittsburgh,” head coach Jeff Capel said. “The versatility, balanced skill set, and perimeter shooting ability of this group will be big assets to the program. This is a competitive, hard-working trio that is going to continue to improve because they love to be in the gym working on their craft.”

Barnes, a 6'6, 185-pound perimeter player, has dealt with injuries over the past couple of years but ended his junior season by amassing a 20-4 record and two state playoff wins with Brush High School.

Carrington, another four-star recruit, averaged 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals while leading St. Frances Academy to a 35-4 record and conference championship.

Lowe, a native of Missouri City, Texas, made a name for himself on the AAU Circuit last summer. At the 2022 Peach Jam, he averaged 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game to earn First Team All-Tournament honors and was also named Pool Play Co-MVP. He also earned all-region, district offensive MVP, and all-district accolades as a junior after averaging 25.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game at Fort Bend Marshall High School.

If the No. 21 national ranking holds, this will be the highest-rated class Capel has ever signed since taking over as head coach of the Panthers in 2018.

