COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” championAmy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse. The bill would ban the use of puberty blockers, hormones and gender reassignment surgery for children under the age of 18. Doctors could face professional discipline and civil lawsuits for violations if the bill is passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed into law. “It’s so important that LGBTQ+ Ohioans and those who love them fight to protect the children whose health and safety would be endangered by this misguided legislation,” said Schneider in a statement shared by the advocacy group Equality Ohio.

OHIO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO