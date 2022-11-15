ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

'Jeopardy!' champ says Ohio bill would endanger trans youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” championAmy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse. The bill would ban the use of puberty blockers, hormones and gender reassignment surgery for children under the age of 18. Doctors could face professional discipline and civil lawsuits for violations if the bill is passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed into law. “It’s so important that LGBTQ+ Ohioans and those who love them fight to protect the children whose health and safety would be endangered by this misguided legislation,” said Schneider in a statement shared by the advocacy group Equality Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio lawmakers have taken a step toward creating new restrictions and harsher penalties for distracted driving. House Bill 283, which passed the Ohio House 77- 14 Wednesday, expands the state’s current law against texting-while-driving to include added limits on navigation, speakerphone use, and more.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Multiple Dollar General stores in Ohio fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF

You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday. House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would no longer need a secondary reason — such as a driver swerving between lanes — to pull over someone on their phone. That electronic device would become a primary offense.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Did Ohio voters wipe away all of the state’s bail rules by passing Issue 1?

COLUMBUS, Ohio—When Ohio voters passed Issue 1 last week, they voted to allow judges to set higher bail amounts to keep defendants behind bars in the name of public safety. But the Ohio public defender’s office and bail-reform advocates say the newly passed constitutional amendment does something else: it completely wipes away all of the Ohio Supreme Court’s rules regarding bail, from what factors judges should consider when setting bail to the conditions they can set on defendants’ releases.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Breezeline services down in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Breezeline customers throughout Ohio are experiencing internet outages Tuesday. Breezeline announced on its website that its company is experiencing an internet, phone and television outage through its Ohio systems. The company announced the following statement:. "We are currently experiencing an outage of Internet,...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Cost to heat home could rise after Columbia Gas rate hearing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of families in Central Ohio could soon be reaching deeper into their pockets during the winter months. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing to discuss a possible rate increase on fixed monthly charges for customers of Columbia Gas. The proposed...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ars Technica

Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids

A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
COLUMBUS, OH
flyernews.com

Ohio stays red in statewide elections, national “red wave” falls short

Pictured is the Ohio flag. Photo courtesy of Flickr. Republicans solidified Ohio as a red state, but the expected “red wave” didn’t sweep the midterms as many anticipated. Former Dayton Mayor and University of Dayton alumni Nan Whaley took on incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine. She lost...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Multiple civil suits in William Husel case resolved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6/FOX28 has confirmed that eight pending civil lawsuits have been settled in the William Husel case, according to law firm Leeseberg Tuttle. There had been 10 civil lawsuits still pending. ABC6/FOX28 is checking on the status of the two other civil suits filed by a different law firm.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy