smilepolitely.com
Share your thoughts on community violence next week
The City of Champaign is hosting a Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint Response Meeting on November 21st from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Champaign Public Library. Community members are invited to gather in Robeson Pavilion Room A to talk about safety in their neighborhoods, and discuss solutions. There will be free refreshments, free resources, an opportunity to connect with clinicians, and information about the city's Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint. We wrote about it at the beginning of the year, when the city council was voting on the measure.
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: November 18-20
Get your Thanksgiving plans in order, all weekend, prices vary. Do you have your turkey secured? Are you planning to skip cooking and order in on Turkey Day? Are you traveling and want to bring a C-U treat as a gift? Now is the time to figure all of that out because pre-orders are ending soon. I ordered some bread and pie, but I still need to pick up ingredients for the big Thanksgiving meal. This weekend, take time to figure out what you still need to buy, and then do it. (AB)
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
newschannel20.com
Tenants living without heat at apartment complex, court steps in
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Home is not where the heat is for residents like Chester Watson at Champaign Park Apartments. He and others are frustrated with the heat not working in their homes. "It's cold in there," Watson said. "I don't know what to say." He's tried to keep...
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
UPDATE: Urbana High School to have e-learning Thursday
Update 5:52 p.m. Urbana School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum announced earlier today that school on Thursday will not be held in person and will instead take place remotely. Students will work on course assignments from home at their own time and pace. They are advised not to come to the school building during regular […]
Crews respond to fire at former Firestone in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The former Firestone in Hoopeston went up in flames this afternoon. Crews battled the fire for hours at the intersection of IL Route 1 and Penn St. The damaged was so bad, they needed to tear the whole building down. Five other departments came to help out. “We came in for […]
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
Champaign Co. State’s Attorney responds to school threats
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High School students will learn from home tomorrow after their third lockdown in just over a week. Police say the school got two threats: the first one last night and the second one this morning while students were in class. The school district says the threats came in emails from […]
smilepolitely.com
Neil St. Blues is hosting a Thanksgiving Day buffet
If you want to go out to eat on Turkey Day, check out Neil St. Blues' Thanksgiving Day holiday buffet. The menu has not been released, but I bet we can count on seeing Southern-style cuisine like fried chicken, fried fish, cornbread, and greens on the spread. I love Neil St. Blues' Sunday buffet. When I've gone, it's been clean and well-run with lots of different foods that were replenished often. If this Thanksgiving Day buffet is anything like the Sunday buffet, it will be great.
Champaign family displaced after house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is now displaced after their house caught fire late Sunday night. It happened near on Hedge Drive near Bradley Avenue in Champaign just after 11 p.m. Officials said the fire started at the back of the house and resulted in heavy smoke. Firefighters deployed several hose lines and were […]
Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month
Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
All I-72 lanes open after car fire
Update 6 p.m. State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open. PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire. The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both north and southbound Veterans Parkway between […]
Decatur Police looking for home invasion suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving a violent home invasion. Officials said that at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded the area of West Main Street and South Union Street. When they arrived, they noticed forced entry to the home. Officials said the homeowner told officers […]
smilepolitely.com
Takeaways from the 2022 midterm elections
In the weeks leading up to the election, several pundits and media outlets speculated that the midterm elections could be a “red tsunami” in the wake of inflation and bleak approval numbers for President Biden. While Illinois is a reliably blue state, we are not immune to the political divisions experienced across the country. For reference, Champaign-Urbana is surrounded by small towns chock full of Trump flags and anti-semitic signage imploring voters to “Blitz Pritzker.”
Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
Central Illinois Proud
Road closed in Bloomington due to 9-car crash
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.)– Roads have been reopened at this time. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– At approximately 5:16 p.m., the Bloomington Police Dept. (BPD) closed down Southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass due to a nine-car collision. As of 5:40 p.m., additional accidents have been reported on Veteran’s...
