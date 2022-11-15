Empty Stocking Fund 2022 – 52nd Annual Fundraiser. The Mix 104.1 WCLE 52nd Annual Empty Stocking Fund pledge drive was started by Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland, Sandra Rowland, and Bobby Taylor to help children at Christmas. This year’s pledge drive will be held Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 9th. The recipients are chosen through the Bradley County and Cleveland City Schools systems based on parents’ income. The empty stocking fund party helps an average of 1500 children every Christmas. All proceeds from the Empty Stocking Fund provide the Annual Cleveland Christmas Party for Children founded by Rev. M.E. Littlefield. The Cleveland Christmas Party will take place Saturday, December 10 at Ocoee Middle School.

