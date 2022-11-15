ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Brown on Cleveland

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules

BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Tree canopy replenishment debate continues in Parma

PARMA, Ohio -- The shared sentiment in Parma is that the city could definitely use more trees around its vast 20 square miles. Where there’s disagreement is in how the city is addressing the issue. Vocal tree advocate and longtime resident Sharon Stahurski said Parma has been cutting down...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Where did Republican county executive candidate Lee Weingart do better, worse than statewide GOP candidates in Cuyahoga County? (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart fared worse in 83.4% of the county’s precincts than lower-profile GOP candidates for statewide office. Using unofficial precinct-level results from last week’s election, cleveland.com compared Weingart’s support to that received - on average - by Republican candidates for state...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Price tag for Fortune ditch drainage project estimated at $1.8 million

ELYRIA — A $1.8 million project could help keep water from ponding on 724 acres of farm and residential land in east Lorain County. Plants have clogged the Fortune ditch that runs through Eaton and Columbia townships and ends in North Ridgeville, according to engineer Mark Rufener of K.E. McCartney & Associates.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal now active in University Circle

CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle since Monday, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, was activated on East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
CLEVELAND, OH

