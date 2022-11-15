Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parma City Council President Brennan wins race for 14th Ohio House District
PARMA, Ohio -- City Council President Sean Brennan has won the race to represent the 14th Ohio House District. “It’s just surreal,” said Brennan, a 28-year Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School American government teacher who has called Parma home for nearly three decades. “I was telling my students the...
Cleveland names first-ever leader of new Police Accountability Team
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb on Tuesday chose the first-ever leader of the city’s newly-created team that will oversee the city’s efforts at working toward police reform. Leigh Anderson will lead the new Police Accountability Team, which is expected to collaborate with city employees to help...
newsnet5
Shepard family calls for end of violence with the family of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson
CLEVELAND — Rosalin Shepard issued a statement of peace through Black on Black Crime inc., asking that her family and the Family of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson stop the violence. Black on Black Crime Inc. President Art McKoy spoke at a Wednesday meeting and said Ms. Shepard is...
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules
BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.
As Bibb Shows Support for Allocating $5 Million to Participatory Budgeting in Cleveland, Advocates Prepare Final Proposal
Residents could soon have a voice in how a portion of the city's money is spent
cleveland19.com
Council hears bold vision to reimagine Severance in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Walmart is gone, Regal Cinemas has closed and been repurposed, vacant storefronts and Dave’s Market and Home Depot are the only two big businesses that remain in the middle of Cleveland Heights. “This is the most important thing we’ve ever done and I think...
Developers of Bridgeworks hotel-apartment complex in Ohio City seek tax help from Cleveland City Council
CLEVELAND — As planning continues on the Bridgeworks mixed-use project on Detroit Avenue and West 25th Street in Ohio City, developers are asking for help from the city of Cleveland. On Monday, legislation was introduced in Cleveland City Council calling for a 30-year, non-school tax increment financing (TIF) from...
Solon’s proposed 2023 budget includes two new full-time positions
SOLON, Ohio -- The city’s proposed 2023 operating budget includes funding for two new full-time positions: a communications coordinator in the mayor’s office and an administrative coordinator for the Solon Center for the Arts. At the first budget hearing Monday (Nov. 14), Finance Director Matt Rubino told City...
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
Cleveland safety director wonders why help was sent to another city’s big fire: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained a recording of the Cleveland safety director asking why firefighters and paramedics went into another town to help during a raging fire.
cleveland19.com
Police, Downtown Cleveland Alliance increase ‘unarmed uniformed’ presence on Public Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s police department and Downtown Cleveland Alliance are partnering for an initiative meant to help make the areas around Public Square safer. The two groups will open a co-deployment center that will house two “Neighborhood Safety Specialists” and two officers from the Downtown Services...
Tree canopy replenishment debate continues in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- The shared sentiment in Parma is that the city could definitely use more trees around its vast 20 square miles. Where there’s disagreement is in how the city is addressing the issue. Vocal tree advocate and longtime resident Sharon Stahurski said Parma has been cutting down...
Has South Euclid officially elected a judge? Governor may have to decide
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- On Election Day, voters saw one name on the ballot -- Timothy Sterkel -- when voting for the next South Euclid Municipal Court judge. Without an opponent, it’s believed Sterkel will become judge on Jan. 1, 2023. The word “believed” is used because some things...
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
Where did Republican county executive candidate Lee Weingart do better, worse than statewide GOP candidates in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart fared worse in 83.4% of the county’s precincts than lower-profile GOP candidates for statewide office. Using unofficial precinct-level results from last week’s election, cleveland.com compared Weingart’s support to that received - on average - by Republican candidates for state...
freshwatercleveland.com
Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: RTA, Luteran Metropolitan Ministry, Food Bank, and more
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) is...
csuohio.edu
Former Ohio Senate, House Member Sandra R. Williams is Fall 2022 Commencement Speaker
CLEVELAND (November 13, 2022)—Former member of the Ohio Senate and the Ohio House of Representatives Sandra R. Williams will serve as Keynote Speaker at the Fall 2022 Commencement exercises at Cleveland State University at the Wolstein Center on the CSU campus Sunday, December 18 at 1 p.m. Williams, who...
Chronicle-Telegram
Price tag for Fortune ditch drainage project estimated at $1.8 million
ELYRIA — A $1.8 million project could help keep water from ponding on 724 acres of farm and residential land in east Lorain County. Plants have clogged the Fortune ditch that runs through Eaton and Columbia townships and ends in North Ridgeville, according to engineer Mark Rufener of K.E. McCartney & Associates.
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal now active in University Circle
CLEVELAND — If you've driven on East 105th Street in University Circle since Monday, you've probably noticed an unusual traffic signal. The new signal, called a HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk) or pedestrian hybrid beacon, was activated on East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
cleveland19.com
Lorain condo owner says property manager has failed to fix collapsing balconies
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Condo owners at Residents on the Green in Lorain are worried about the balconies collapsing on their building. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s worried someone will get seriously hurt if the balconies aren’t fixed in time. “You can see...
