Greenwood, SC

South Carolina teen shot while waiting for school bus

By Bethany Fowler, Chloe Salsameda
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9M8w_0jBWSEJD00

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after another teen was shot while waiting for a school bus Monday morning in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers responded at 7:15 a.m. to the area of Beadle Avenue for reports of a person being hit by gunfire.

West Point Depot shooting determined as self-defense resulting from a family dispute

Bessie Moore lives next to the bus stop. She told 7NEWS she heard a gunshot. Shortly after, the victim knocked on her backdoor.

“He was standing out there, and he told me he had been shot,” said Moore. “He was panicking. He acted like he was hurting really bad.”

Moore called 9-1-1.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the minor who had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, police arrested the 15-year-old suspect at Greenwood High School.

Officers are still investigating a motive.

“It’s a senseless incident that we didn’t need to have,” said Sgt. Jonathan Link of the Greenwood Police Department.

“It kind of scares me because there’s too much going on over here,” added Moore. “They’re having a lot of shootings here when we hadn’t been having stuff like that.”

Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith told 7NEWS he was shocked after hearing the news. He traveled to Beadle Avenue Monday afternoon.

“I wanted to see exactly where this happened because our number one priority is stopping this youth and young adult violence,” said Smith.

Smith said he and his team are working with young adults to learn more about why violence is taking place so they can find some solutions.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Smith. “That train is going to take a minute to turn around.”

Georgia city council member arrested on charges of impersonating police officer

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the detective at (864) 942-8407.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

