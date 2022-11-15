ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for Tuesday homicide on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested the person they believe shot and killed a man Tuesday morning on the city’s southeast side. Anvictor Butler, 46, was taken into custody for the murder of 30-year-old Dustin Phipps, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. Just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person in critical condition after shooting on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s southeast side. Police did not say what led up to the shooting taking place or how many people are involved. They also have not provided an identity of the person in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: State trooper finds man shot inside car downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a car near a downtown museum. Indiana State Police saw a car run a red light near Washington and West Streets at around 2:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers tell News 8. That’s the intersection outside the JW Marriott hotel near Victory Field and White River State Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 teens arrested for armed robberies of food delivery drivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested two teenagers accused of robbing east side food delivery drivers at gunpoint. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male have been arrested in the case. Their identities have not been released due to being juveniles. According to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested in deadly east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested in the Tuesday deadly shooting of a man on Indianapolis' east side, IMPD announced Wednesday morning. Anvictor Butler, 46, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge, police said. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case. Around 9:45...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy police find missing 70-year-old man

UPDATE: IMPD said Shaff has been found safely. INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man. David Shaff was last seen in the 500 block of Lockerbie Circle South on Tuesday night, IMPD said. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and grey cap and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance along Interstate 65 on Indianapolis' northwest side early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m., dispatchers began receiving calls of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 around the 115 mile-marker, just north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD rules man’s death from head injuries a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Police involvement began on Aug. 27, when IMPD officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to downtown Indianapolis for a man bleeding in the street. Officers soon found Dennis Stombaugh suffering […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Son speaks out after father beaten to death

Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Big Game Bound: Week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

East side neighborhood named next Lift Indy neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday an east side neighborhood will be the city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood. The East 38th Street Corridor, located on the city’s east side, will be this year’s recipient of Hogsett’s initiative aimed at building healthy Indianapolis neighborhoods.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Distinctive facial tattoos help police ID man accused in armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS – Distinctive facial tattoos helped police identify a man accused in a pair of armed robberies in Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives with IMPD Covert Robbery arrested 43-year-old James Bennett last week. He’s suspected in two armed robberies: one on Oct. 24 and another on Nov. 4. In the first […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Greenwood man dies in Columbus crash

COLUMBUS – A Greenwood man died Monday night following a crash on State Road 46, near County Road 750 East in Columbus involving an SUV and a semi. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the accident was reported at 7:30 .m., southeast of Columbus. When police arrived...
COLUMBUS, IN

