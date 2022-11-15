Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for Tuesday homicide on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested the person they believe shot and killed a man Tuesday morning on the city’s southeast side. Anvictor Butler, 46, was taken into custody for the murder of 30-year-old Dustin Phipps, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. Just...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person in critical condition after shooting on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s southeast side. Police did not say what led up to the shooting taking place or how many people are involved. They also have not provided an identity of the person in critical condition.
WISH-TV
IMPD: State trooper finds man shot inside car downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a car near a downtown museum. Indiana State Police saw a car run a red light near Washington and West Streets at around 2:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers tell News 8. That’s the intersection outside the JW Marriott hotel near Victory Field and White River State Park.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 teens arrested for armed robberies of food delivery drivers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested two teenagers accused of robbing east side food delivery drivers at gunpoint. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male have been arrested in the case. Their identities have not been released due to being juveniles. According to...
Indianapolis man in the hospital after being shot on the city’s northeast side
A violent attack on an Indianapolis man has his mother on edge and begging for help. Devonna Faust says her son Tahj Faust was shot while walking near 25th and Keystone last week.
IMPD: Man arrested in deadly east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested in the Tuesday deadly shooting of a man on Indianapolis' east side, IMPD announced Wednesday morning. Anvictor Butler, 46, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge, police said. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case. Around 9:45...
Fox 59
Man dies after being shot, crashing into tree on Indy's east side
One man is dead following a shooting near a gas station on Indy's east side. At about 9:50 a.m., police were called to Southeastern Ave. and S. Emerson Ave. in response to a report of a person shot. Witnesses insist the shooting began when one man refused to get out of a white Chevy.
Indy police find missing 70-year-old man
UPDATE: IMPD said Shaff has been found safely. INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man. David Shaff was last seen in the 500 block of Lockerbie Circle South on Tuesday night, IMPD said. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and grey cap and […]
Wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance along Interstate 65 on Indianapolis' northwest side early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m., dispatchers began receiving calls of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 around the 115 mile-marker, just north...
IMPD rules man’s death from head injuries a homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Police involvement began on Aug. 27, when IMPD officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to downtown Indianapolis for a man bleeding in the street. Officers soon found Dennis Stombaugh suffering […]
cbs4indy.com
Family asking for community’s help finding who killed 18-year-old Vyshonn Harrington
INDIANAPOLIS – As Antessha Skinner holds a pillow covered in her nephew’s pictures, other family members behind her hold reward posters. “It’s kind of hard because it’s been a year and we still have nothing,” said Antessha Skinner, the victim’s aunt. Last year on...
Robbed at gunpoint: east side worker recounts weekend incident
What happened on Sunday is still fresh on the mind of a man who works at T-Mobile on the city’s east side – near 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.
Fox 59
Son speaks out after father beaten to death
Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Big Game Bound: Week...
Police: Shots fired during home invasion robbery on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said shots were fired during a home invasion robbery at a home on the northwest side of Indianapolis Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Northwest District officers responded around 9 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 4000 block of Autumn Crest Court for a reported home invasion with […]
WISH-TV
East side neighborhood named next Lift Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday an east side neighborhood will be the city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood. The East 38th Street Corridor, located on the city’s east side, will be this year’s recipient of Hogsett’s initiative aimed at building healthy Indianapolis neighborhoods.
WISH-TV
Mother, boyfriend charged after Muncie boy finds gun in dollhouse, fatally shoots himself
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie man and woman are charged with two felony counts of neglect after the woman’s 4-year-old son shot himself with the man’s gun Monday afternoon. The child found the gun in a dollhouse, where it was typically kept, according to court documents...
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
Distinctive facial tattoos help police ID man accused in armed robberies
INDIANAPOLIS – Distinctive facial tattoos helped police identify a man accused in a pair of armed robberies in Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives with IMPD Covert Robbery arrested 43-year-old James Bennett last week. He’s suspected in two armed robberies: one on Oct. 24 and another on Nov. 4. In the first […]
wbiw.com
Greenwood man dies in Columbus crash
COLUMBUS – A Greenwood man died Monday night following a crash on State Road 46, near County Road 750 East in Columbus involving an SUV and a semi. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the accident was reported at 7:30 .m., southeast of Columbus. When police arrived...
4-year-old dies after being shot in Muncie
According to Muncie police, Delaware County dispatch received a call reporting a child had been shot in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive in Muncie just after noon.
Comments / 0