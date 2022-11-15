Read full article on original website
Related
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
The airline wants to increase the number of premium seats it provides on its planes, but is cutting its highest-price offer: first class.
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate
People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
United passenger incident that sent flight attendant to hospital renews calls to protect airline workers
After a United Airlines flight attendant was hospitalized following an incident with an unruly passenger, union officials are renewing calls for federal action to protect the workers. The incident happened on United Flight 476 from San Francisco to Chicago on Sunday morning. Law enforcement removed a "disruptive customer" upon landing...
A Muslim family is suing Delta Air Lines over their 'unjust' removal from a flight from Atlanta to Baltimore
Hisham Kassab argues that Delta staff and passengers made false claims against him, leading to the "callous" removal of his family from the flight.
travelnoire.com
American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights
Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
US says airlines to refund more than $600M to flyers
Frontier Airlines and four foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday.
NASDAQ
Why You Should Buy the Dip on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported a solid performance in the third quarter, bolstered by record summer travel demand and improving business travel trends. Despite fears of a recession, demand for travel has shown no signs of slowing. With a strong holiday travel season anticipated, let's take a closer look at...
How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines
I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
Thrillist
Budget-Friendly Airline Breeze Airways Adds 4 New Routes, Including 1 to New Orleans
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Six airlines have been ordered to collectively refund passengers more than $600 million over flight delays and cancellations
The Department of Transportation said it was also considering collective penalties of $7.25 million for the delay in providing the refunds.
Thrillist
Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Frontier Airlines flight diverted after unruly passenger discovered with a box cutter
A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Tampa changed course Friday night after an unruly passenger was discovered with a box cutter, according to officials. After the suspect was taken into custody and searched, a second box cutter was found in their carry-on, according to the agency. Blades are prohibited in the cabin but allowed in checked bags.
Thrillist
JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris
JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England. The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0