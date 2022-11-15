Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk. Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar...
WDEF
Sheriff: shooting suspect dies in exchange of gunfire with Marshals
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A fugitive from Georgia was killed in a shootout with U.S. Marshals this morning in Chattanooga. 49 year old John R. Wells Jr. was wanted in Walker County on charges of shooting his wife in Villanow a few weeks ago. She survived the shooting. Sheriff Steve...
thunder1320.com
BOLO: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks Matthew Yancey
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s assistance in locating Matthew Cole Yancey. Mr. Yancey is being sought for questioning in a theft of property case in Coffee County. He was last seen on or around the Fredonia Rd area near Noah Rd. He was on foot and accompanied by a black dog.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for suspect in theft at Murray County gas station
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Murray County deputies are searching for a suspect in a theft at a local gas station. Officials with the Murray County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of a man and a vehicle believed to be involved in the crime. According to officials, the theft of lost...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton Police Department warns residents of phone scam
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department said it recently received a fraud complaint about a phone call, and now it’s alerting residents to be aware in case they are targets. The department said the phone scam included several elements designed to seem legitimate, including the caller ID...
eastridgenewsonline.com
November 14 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015592- 6514 BLK Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a male was on the property and was not supposed to be. On scene police encountered the subject and issued a criminal trespass warning. Night Shift November 11-12, 2022.
WDEF
Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Rome, GA)
Rome Police and Georgia State Patrol are investigating a motor vehicle crash in Floyd County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Turner McCall Boulevard and O’Neill Street before 10 a.m.
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
chattanoogapulse.com
City Council Approves Rezoning To Revitalize Nuisance Motel Into Permanent Supportive Housing
On Tuesday night, the Chattanooga City Council approved the rezoning of a blighted former motel at 7725 Lee Highway to allow it to be rebuilt into permanent supportive housing for 70 Chattanoogans in need. The project is intended to transform a dilapidated, boarded-up building into a community asset that will...
WDEF
CPD Investigating Lee Highway Shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are looking into a shooting from late Saturday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 6200 block of Lee Highway. It initially came in as a shots fired call. When officers responded, they found evidence of multiple shots fired, but no...
WDEF
Chattanooga City Council approves Airport Inn rezoning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council approved the controversial rezoning of the Airport Inn off of Lee Highway on Tuesday night. The building is set to be converted into supportive housing for some of the city’s homeless. The 7-to-2 vote in favor of the rezoning allows the...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
WTVCFOX
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
mymix1041.com
Athens City Manager Resigns Monday Night
The city manager in Athens, Tennessee will resign on Monday night after a year’s worth of back-and-forth between him, city council members and citizens of the city. During a packed and, at times, quite heated special city council meeting, the council reached a separation agreement with City Manager Seth Sumner. It’s just a day before a new city council is scheduled to be sworn in.
WDEF
Woman Hurt in Orchard Knob Ave. Shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. It happened shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. Police say they do have a suspect detained at this time, and the public...
WTVCFOX
Bradley County man sentenced to federal prison after drugs, weapons convictions
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bradley County man convicted in federal court on drugs and weapons charges will spend the next 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 40-year-old Matthew Moore was sentenced Thursday morning in federal court in Chattanooga. Prosecutors say Moore pleaded guilty...
WDEF
Driver seriously injured in Ooltewah wreck
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A driver was seriously injured in a crash last night in the Ooltewah area. Officials say the vehicle ran off 6401 Mountain View Road and hit both a tree and a power pole. It brought down power lines and the vehicle caught fire. Tri-Community first...
Driver dead after crash involving tanker full of corn syrup, officials say
ROME, Ga. — The driver of an SUV has died after crashing into a tanker in Floyd County on Tuesday morning. Rome police and Georgia State Patrol responded to a crash on Turner McCall Boulevard and O’Neill Street just before 10 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
mymix1041.com
Miscommunication from USPS leads to a MacGyvered mailbox mess on Cleveland mail route
Postal routes across the country have struggled to keep up with postal demand due to staffing issues, but a neighborhood in Cleveland, Tennessee hasn’t been receiving mail for a completely different reason. Neighbors in the area received a notice earlier this year, telling them they had to raise their...
