Collegedale, TN

fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General

DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk. Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar...
DALTON, GA
thunder1320.com

BOLO: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks Matthew Yancey

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s assistance in locating Matthew Cole Yancey. Mr. Yancey is being sought for questioning in a theft of property case in Coffee County. He was last seen on or around the Fredonia Rd area near Noah Rd. He was on foot and accompanied by a black dog.
spectrumnews1.com

Dayton Police Department warns residents of phone scam

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department said it recently received a fraud complaint about a phone call, and now it’s alerting residents to be aware in case they are targets. The department said the phone scam included several elements designed to seem legitimate, including the caller ID...
DAYTON, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

November 14 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015592- 6514 BLK Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a male was on the property and was not supposed to be. On scene police encountered the subject and issued a criminal trespass warning. Night Shift November 11-12, 2022.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

CPD Investigating Lee Highway Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are looking into a shooting from late Saturday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 6200 block of Lee Highway. It initially came in as a shots fired call. When officers responded, they found evidence of multiple shots fired, but no...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga City Council approves Airport Inn rezoning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council approved the controversial rezoning of the Airport Inn off of Lee Highway on Tuesday night. The building is set to be converted into supportive housing for some of the city’s homeless. The 7-to-2 vote in favor of the rezoning allows the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Athens City Manager Resigns Monday Night

The city manager in Athens, Tennessee will resign on Monday night after a year’s worth of back-and-forth between him, city council members and citizens of the city. During a packed and, at times, quite heated special city council meeting, the council reached a separation agreement with City Manager Seth Sumner. It’s just a day before a new city council is scheduled to be sworn in.
ATHENS, TN
WDEF

Woman Hurt in Orchard Knob Ave. Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. It happened shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. Police say they do have a suspect detained at this time, and the public...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Driver seriously injured in Ooltewah wreck

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A driver was seriously injured in a crash last night in the Ooltewah area. Officials say the vehicle ran off 6401 Mountain View Road and hit both a tree and a power pole. It brought down power lines and the vehicle caught fire. Tri-Community first...
OOLTEWAH, TN

