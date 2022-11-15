Read full article on original website
City Leader on Police Front who Assisted Countless Bridgeport Students, Dolores Shelton, Passes at 86
Mrs. Dolores Ann Beall Shelton, 86, of Bridgeport, WV passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mon Health Hospital, to go on with her life-long love of 67 years, Marvin P. Shelton, who passed away October 21, 2022. She was born April 5, 1936, in Upshur County (Buckhannon) WV, the...
Charles Pointe Crossing's Main Boulevard is Named after State Native Key to Development's Plan, Layout
Genesis Partners joined with local government officials on Thursday to officially name the main boulevard that will take traffic off of State Route 279 and into the new Charles Pointe Crossing. Charles Pointe Crossing is the newest phase of Charles Pointe - a 1,700 acre award-winning Master Planned Development located...
Reminder: Harrison County Schools are Closed Next Week for Students, Staff for Thanksgiving Holiday
A reminder that there will be no school in Harrison County on Monday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Nov. 25 for students, staff, and administration. School is closed for the week of Thanksgiving.
Bridgeport Man who Served in South Pacific in WWII, Guy Thomas Luciano, Passes Away at Age of 101
Mr. Guy Thomas Luciano, 101 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was the son of the late Vincenzo and Maria Ventura Luciano. He was born on December 28, 1920, in Berryburg, WV. He attended Victory High School and graduated in 1939. Guy served in the...
Five West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction Named, including Resident of Shinnston
Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement, Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler have been named the West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction, a Mountaineer Week tradition. The honorees, representing a range of disciplines while sharing impressive academic achievements and service to...
Bridgeport Fire Department among Agencies at Scene of Clarksburg Structure Fire that Levels Building
WBOY reported that firefighters in Clarksburg extinguished a small outbuilding that was on fire late Tuesday night. According to the Harrison County 911 log, a call came in just before 11:30 p.m. for a fire on South Chestnut Street between 9th Street and Kramer Drive. The log lists that the Bridgeport Police Department and Clarksburg Fire Department responded.
Gov. Justice Announces Rare Earth Metal Extraction Business to Invest $60M in Southern, West Virginia
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy.
Clarksburg Native Emily Shaffer Appearing Tonight on CBS's Blue Blood; Episode Set to Air at 10 p.m.
WDTV is reporting that tonight, on November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, would be making a guest appearance on Blue. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She had appeared on several other shows, including The...
WVU Coach Bob Huggins Announces Highly Touted Transfer Portal Player has Enrolled at the University
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced that Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. His eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our team,” Huggins said. “He’s...
Blue Collar Comedian Rodney Carrington Coming to Robinson Grand in January
Outback Presents, in cooperation with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing blue collar comedian Rodney Carrington to downtown Clarksburg on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer, and writer playing sold-out shows around the world as...
