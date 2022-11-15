Read full article on original website
Microsoft's Satya Nadella Says He Is ‘Very, Very Bullish' on Asia, Especially China and India
The CEO of Microsoft is bullish about Asia as an investment market for data centers, as Microsoft plans to build more data centers around the world. He added that China is an important market, as Microsoft supports multinational companies that operate in China and multinational companies out of China. India...
Musk Tells Twitter Employees They Can Still Receive Stock Even Though the Company Is Private
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told employees Monday they can receive stock and options as part of an "ongoing compensation plan" even though the company is now private, according to an internal memo viewed by CNBC. Musk told Twitter employees that "exceptional amounts" of shares will be granted for "exceptional...
As Pay TV Subscribers Decline Faster, Pressure Builds for Streaming Profits
Cable TV providers widened their subscriber losses in the third quarter of 2022, increasing the pressure on major media companies such as Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery. Per a tally from Leichtman Research Group on Nov. 14, the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S. saw a loss of 785,000 net video subscribers in 3Q 2022, compared to a loss of 650,000 in 3Q 2021. Comcast suffered the biggest drop in pay TV subscribers with 560,000, as Charter (-204,000), DirecTV (-400,000) and Dish (-184,000) all saw declines as well.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Stock Price Closes at Lowest Level Since...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. 's stronger-than-expected financial reports for the third quarter. Home Depot rose 1.63%, while. — Shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker soared 10.52% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway built a $4 billion new stake in the company. Berkshire added more than 60 million shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker's American depositary receipts, by the end of the third quarter, making Taiwan Semi the conglomerate's 10th biggest holding at the end of September.
Layoffs Loom at Disney as Company Looks to Cut Costs
Disney will likely lay off employees as the entertainment goliath embarks on a cost-trimming project, part of a wave of job cuts hitting the media and tech industries. A memo from CEO Bob Chapek, provided to PYMNTS, said Disney will also restrict all but essential work trips, and put a freeze on most new hires in addition to the layoffs.
invezz.com
Jim Cramer on Disney stock: ‘I screwed up’
Disney announces targeted hiring freeze and reveals plans of job cuts. Famed investor Jim Cramer shares his outlook on the Disney stock. Shares of the entertainment conglomerate are down 40% year-to-date. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is trading up this morning after the entertainment conglomerate announced a “targeted hiring freeze”...
NASDAQ
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
Microsoft Wants to Create More Competition Among Game Publishers, CEO Satya Nadella Says
Buying game publisher Activision Blizzard would help Microsoft boost its mobile gaming arm, but the deal is being probed by regulators over concerns the tech giant could "foreclose access to Activision's console and PC video games," especially globally successful games like Call of Duty. "Our entire goal is to bring...
NASDAQ
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
Amazon Is Looking to Trim Head Count Through a Voluntary Buyout Program
Amazon sent out "voluntary severance" offers to some employees this week as it looks for ways to rein in costs beyond the massive layoffs already announced. Employees have until Nov. 29 to agree to resign, and their last day of employment will be Dec. 23, according to documents viewed by CNBC.
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy
With the macroeconomic environment weighing on advertising stocks, it makes sense that investors have given these companies the cold shoulder. Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period.
FTX Collapse an Example of ‘Greed and FOMO,' Says Short-Seller Carson Block
"When nobody's minding the store and there's very little regulation and it's an asset that is of questionable reality, this is what you get," the Muddy Waters founder told CNBC. Block is a crypto sceptic who said the recent flood of interest in the sector was based on a "suspension...
invezz.com
Lowe’s CEO says he saw customers ‘trading up’ in fiscal Q3
Lowe's reports better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter. Chief Executive Marvin Ellison discussed the quarterly report on CNBC. Lowe's stock is up 5.0% today as future guidance was raised as well. Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), on Wednesday, reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter as home improvement...
Stock Futures Fall as Investors Weigh Cross Currents of Latest Earnings
Stock futures fell Thursday as investors responded to the latest batch of quarterly results and awaited a slew of Federal Reserve speakers. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 192 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures also fell 0.6%. Retailer Bath &...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks seesaw, end lower as retail earnings loom
U.S. stocks seesawed Monday but ended the day lower as Wall Street waited for another round of earnings and key data from the retail sector. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sunk by 0.9% on the day, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was down by 0.6%, or more than 200 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell by 1.1%.
Google Maps Got a Big Update That Shows Where Fast-Charging EV Stations Are and More
Google Maps was updated to show "fast charging" options when looking for a station to charge your EV. Next week, an augmented reality feature called Search with Live View will be available in six cities on Google Maps. Google also added accessibility information to maps globally. An updated version of...
