Cable TV providers widened their subscriber losses in the third quarter of 2022, increasing the pressure on major media companies such as Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery. Per a tally from Leichtman Research Group on Nov. 14, the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S. saw a loss of 785,000 net video subscribers in 3Q 2022, compared to a loss of 650,000 in 3Q 2021. Comcast suffered the biggest drop in pay TV subscribers with 560,000, as Charter (-204,000), DirecTV (-400,000) and Dish (-184,000) all saw declines as well.

2 DAYS AGO