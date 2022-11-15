Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's Mirror Cabins allow guests to truly commune with the nature outsideEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
mymix1041.com
TVFCU opens applications for $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has opened applications for the 2023 Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area, which includes Bradley County. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is...
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
wutc.org
An Early Education Plan For Chattanooga & Hamilton County
What are the challenges and opportunities ahead for child care and early education here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County?. The Early Matters Action Plan aims to offer a few answers - and a few strategies on how to achieve them. The plan was crafted by a coalition of civic and...
WTVC
The Snow Queen at Dalton High School
DALTON, Ga. — It's time to take a peak behind the curtain in Dalton, Georgia!. Dancers of all ages are ready to hit the stage at Dalton High School with the story of the Snow Queen!. For more information and to buy tickets head to http://www.creativeartsguild.org!
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Ooltewah, TN
Ooltewah is a small city in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Some locals attribute "Ooltewah" to the Cherokee Native American term "owl's nest." It is not surprising, given the many dense evergreen spaces in the area. Mountains and parks are everywhere in Ooltewah, and they're all worth the visit. To have a...
indherald.com
Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery
ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
WTVC
No service for servicemen: Some veterans on their own without healthcare
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Local advocates say Veterans are "on their own" when it comes to healthcare. While options like the V-A or private insurance are available, some veterans say there are reasons some delay the registration process. Bob Adney, retired Navy seal, says while he was on active duty...
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
mymix1041.com
Empty Stocking Fund 2022 – 52nd Annual Fundraiser
Empty Stocking Fund 2022 – 52nd Annual Fundraiser. The Mix 104.1 WCLE 52nd Annual Empty Stocking Fund pledge drive was started by Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland, Sandra Rowland, and Bobby Taylor to help children at Christmas. This year’s pledge drive will be held Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 9th. The recipients are chosen through the Bradley County and Cleveland City Schools systems based on parents’ income. The empty stocking fund party helps an average of 1500 children every Christmas. All proceeds from the Empty Stocking Fund provide the Annual Cleveland Christmas Party for Children founded by Rev. M.E. Littlefield. The Cleveland Christmas Party will take place Saturday, December 10 at Ocoee Middle School.
mymix1041.com
Two restaurants nearly fail inspection after bugs were found in one, and dirty surfaces in another
From Local 3 News: Restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had a great week, there are no failing scores to report. However, two restaurants did nearly fail their inspections. Tacos El Cunao Mobile Unit in Cleveland and Innside Restaurant on Chestnut Street in Chattanooga both scored a 73. At Tacos El...
WTVC
RSW Chattanooga windows, doors and siding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves. Stay connected with RSW Chattanooga. (423) 541-5754. ______________. Follow...
chattanoogapulse.com
City Council Approves Rezoning To Revitalize Nuisance Motel Into Permanent Supportive Housing
On Tuesday night, the Chattanooga City Council approved the rezoning of a blighted former motel at 7725 Lee Highway to allow it to be rebuilt into permanent supportive housing for 70 Chattanoogans in need. The project is intended to transform a dilapidated, boarded-up building into a community asset that will...
WDEF
Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
Kingsport Times-News
The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map
When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
WDEF
Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
WDEF
Chattanooga City Council approves Airport Inn rezoning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council approved the controversial rezoning of the Airport Inn off of Lee Highway on Tuesday night. The building is set to be converted into supportive housing for some of the city’s homeless. The 7-to-2 vote in favor of the rezoning allows the...
chattanoogacw.com
Grief launches career for good: Chattanooga widow cooks free Thanksgiving meals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One Chattanooga woman is turning her grief into something good. In a matter of months, Tracy Williams lost her husband, mother and sister. To help her heal, she started cooking. Now, she's using those gifts to help others this Thanksgiving. Bliss Zechman surprised her with help...
Recent BYU-Idaho graduate killed in Georgia, police arrest friend
Aaron William Davis was found stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia. Rome Police arrested his friend on suspicion of murder.
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
