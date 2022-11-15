ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymix1041.com

TVFCU opens applications for $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has opened applications for the 2023 Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area, which includes Bradley County. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

An Early Education Plan For Chattanooga & Hamilton County

What are the challenges and opportunities ahead for child care and early education here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County?. The Early Matters Action Plan aims to offer a few answers - and a few strategies on how to achieve them. The plan was crafted by a coalition of civic and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

The Snow Queen at Dalton High School

DALTON, Ga. — It's time to take a peak behind the curtain in Dalton, Georgia!. Dancers of all ages are ready to hit the stage at Dalton High School with the story of the Snow Queen!. For more information and to buy tickets head to http://www.creativeartsguild.org!
DALTON, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Ooltewah, TN

Ooltewah is a small city in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Some locals attribute "Ooltewah" to the Cherokee Native American term "owl's nest." It is not surprising, given the many dense evergreen spaces in the area. Mountains and parks are everywhere in Ooltewah, and they're all worth the visit. To have a...
OOLTEWAH, TN
indherald.com

Sacred Ground: Keeton Cemetery

ONEIDA | Tucked away in a forested ridgetop overlooking old mining lands is a cemetery where some of the earliest residents of the Tunnel Hill community between Oneida and Paint Rock are buried. It’s called the Keeton Cemetery — and for good reason: all but a handful of the graves...
ONEIDA, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Empty Stocking Fund 2022 – 52nd Annual Fundraiser

Empty Stocking Fund 2022 – 52nd Annual Fundraiser. The Mix 104.1 WCLE 52nd Annual Empty Stocking Fund pledge drive was started by Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland, Sandra Rowland, and Bobby Taylor to help children at Christmas. This year’s pledge drive will be held Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 9th. The recipients are chosen through the Bradley County and Cleveland City Schools systems based on parents’ income. The empty stocking fund party helps an average of 1500 children every Christmas. All proceeds from the Empty Stocking Fund provide the Annual Cleveland Christmas Party for Children founded by Rev. M.E. Littlefield. The Cleveland Christmas Party will take place Saturday, December 10 at Ocoee Middle School.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

RSW Chattanooga windows, doors and siding

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves. Stay connected with RSW Chattanooga. (423) 541-5754. ______________. Follow...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map

When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga City Council approves Airport Inn rezoning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council approved the controversial rezoning of the Airport Inn off of Lee Highway on Tuesday night. The building is set to be converted into supportive housing for some of the city’s homeless. The 7-to-2 vote in favor of the rezoning allows the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy