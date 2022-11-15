Dr. Suleman Lalani, among first Muslims elected to Texas Legislature, pledges to serve all Fort Bend County constituents

Read full article on original website
Related
After local GOP complaints, District Attorney Kim Ogg launches probe into Harris County election 'irregularities'
Ogg asked the Texas Rangers for help investigating "credible" complaints regarding county polling location issues.
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
Harris County district attorney launches investigation into reported election issues
"Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy," Kim Ogg said. She called on the Texas Rangers to assist with the investigation.
Dallas Observer
Democrats and Rights Groups Criticize Gov. Greg Abbott's Call for Probe of Harris County Vote
On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation into last week’s elections in Harris County, citing “widespread problems," a move Democrats and rights groups have decried as a partisan attack. In a news release, the governor claimed Harris County voters faced “confusion and delays” thanks to...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks about top policy priorities as 2nd term in office begins
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke about her top policy priorities following the start of her second term. The news conference was held Thursday at 9 a.m. This stream has ended. Video will be added after it finishes processing.
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of election in largest Texas county
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Harris County’s elections, citing "widespread problems."
Click2Houston.com
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
houstonpublicmedia.org
Election investigation, and fighting antisemitism (Nov. 17, 2022)
On Thursday’s show: After Gov. Greg Abbott and others have called for investigations into alleged irregularities at Harris County polling places, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced she is launching a criminal investigation. We learn the latest and discuss what it all means. Also this hour: While there...
Insufficient paper ballots in GOP precincts among allegations against Harris County, Abbott says
The Republican Texas leader, who won a third term last week, pointed at widespread problems, including voters being confused and delays through various issues.
fox26houston.com
Texas House Speaker advocates investing massive state surplus in infrastructure
HOUSTON - Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan appeared in Houston Wednesday to discuss the massive amount of extra money state lawmakers will soon be spending. The state's budget surplus is estimated at $27 billion and Phelan believes the number could rise to $30 billion soon after the legislature convenes in January.
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 Election
After the elections are over as Governor Greg Abbott won against his main challenger Beto O’Rourke, Abbott now wants to clean up a big issue in the election. In Houston, there were multiple issues as voters arrived to vote. Some waited hours as machines were down and not working described in detail here.
Lesley Briones flipped the Harris County Commissioners Court. What’s next?
The former judge reveals her biggest priorities joining the body's bulletproof 4-1 Democrat majority.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
Here are the counties where Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke got the most support
AUSTIN, Texas — Less than half of the registered voters in Texas actually cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Just abut 45.9%, or roughly 8.1 million, voted. That's out of more than 17.6 million Texans who are registered to vote, meaning roughly 9.6 million eligible Texans didn't cast ballots.
CBS Austin
Texas Governor calls for investigation into Harris County's elections
AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation of Harris County elections. Abbott, who won last week's election, reported there were voters in Harris County that were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts and staffing problems. "I'm calling on the...
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
iheart.com
Silicon Valley Censoring Harris County Elections Shenanigans
Today on Kenny Webster's daily afternoon radio show. Today's show includes Michael Quinn Sullivan (Texas Scorecard) and Holly Hansen (The Texan dot News) covering the latest from Austin, Harris County, and a lot more. Plus, is Disney destroying itself with wokeness?
BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
KSAT 12
Governor Abbott ‘can’t declare an invasion on Twitter,’ says political scientist
Although there has been a record number of illegal border crossings for weeks now, Governor Greg Abbott posted Wednesday on Twitter that Texas faced “an invasion by Mexican drug cartels and mass illegal immigration.”. However, Juan Sepulveda, J.D., the Calgaard Distinguished Professor of Practice in Political Science at Trinity...
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
Comments / 0