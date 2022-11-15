Read full article on original website
Upper Michigan Today debuts “All Booked Up” book club
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new book club held its first meeting Tuesday. Upper Michigan Today teamed up with the Peter White Public Library (PWPL) to host All Booked Up. The public joined the Upper Michigan Today crew and PWPL staff to have a conversation about “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub.
Hancock’s Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly asks for assistance to serve holiday senior meals
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) is preparing for its holiday senior meal program across the U.P. Due to rising costs, however, getting even basic supplies has proven to be a challenge. “The cost of our supplies has gone up...
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday after alleged threat
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed for all students and staff Tuesday due to an alleged threat. Officials said the Forsyth Township Police Department is investigating. TV6 reached out to Michigan State Police and Marquette County Central Dispatch, but we weren’t able to gain any...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visits Florence County schools, tours technology and welding centers
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - “Kids Get Ahead” is an initiative started by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D). Its goal is to establish strong academic and mental health resources for children across the state. Evers toured classrooms in Florence County Wednesday. The Florence County School District offers programs like...
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results. As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR. It says Delta and Marquette...
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in...
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
Light lake effect snow will continue during the morning in Marquette and Alger counties. Otherwise, attention shifts to a small low-pressure system, which forms over western Lake Superior today. It will move onshore bringing heavy snow across the west this evening and spreading to the central tomorrow. Plan on higher accumulations in Gogebic and Ontonagon counties with 10-12″+ through Friday. Most areas in the higher elevations will have snow ranges between 7-9″, and lower elevations will be 4-6″ with lower amounts in the south. Roads will be slippery so take caution during your commute. Behind this snow, a colder air mass moves in through the weekend. Temperatures will be at least 10° below normal.
Michigan State Police stays vigilant for potential rise in fentanyl cases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new illegal drug is on law enforcement’s radar in Upper Michigan. As we told you in August, counties like Marquette and Delta are seeing a slight decrease in drug-related cases. Meanwhile, Dickinson, Baraga and Houghton counties have seen an increase. Law enforcement and county prosecutors’ main concerns across the UP have been meth coming in from out-of-state.
Extended snow chances as chillier pattern sets in this week
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. Cold high pressure over Northwestern Ontario and a low pressure system over Southern Minneapolis work hand in hand to maintain lake effect snow production over Upper Michigan overnight through Tuesday -- moderate to heavy snowfall possible in southeast wind belt locations in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near the Lake Michigan shores.
AAA predicts higher holiday travel numbers
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Travel in Michigan is forecasted to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking these numbers in 2000. AAA forecasts more than 1.7 million Michiganders will travel 50...
Snowy stretch continues with lake effect Wednesday, Canadian Prairies system Thursday
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. Cold high pressure over Northwestern Ontario and a low pressure system over the Ohio Valley work hand in hand to maintain lake effect snow production over Upper Michigan overnight through Wednesday -- moderate to heavy snowfall possible in southern counties near the Lake Michigan shore, then over the Central U.P. as the wind flow shifts from the northeast.
