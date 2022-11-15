ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwood, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today debuts “All Booked Up” book club

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new book club held its first meeting Tuesday. Upper Michigan Today teamed up with the Peter White Public Library (PWPL) to host All Booked Up. The public joined the Upper Michigan Today crew and PWPL staff to have a conversation about “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday after alleged threat

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed for all students and staff Tuesday due to an alleged threat. Officials said the Forsyth Township Police Department is investigating. TV6 reached out to Michigan State Police and Marquette County Central Dispatch, but we weren’t able to gain any...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

DNR shares early firearm deer season results

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results. As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR. It says Delta and Marquette...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas

Light lake effect snow will continue during the morning in Marquette and Alger counties. Otherwise, attention shifts to a small low-pressure system, which forms over western Lake Superior today. It will move onshore bringing heavy snow across the west this evening and spreading to the central tomorrow. Plan on higher accumulations in Gogebic and Ontonagon counties with 10-12″+ through Friday. Most areas in the higher elevations will have snow ranges between 7-9″, and lower elevations will be 4-6″ with lower amounts in the south. Roads will be slippery so take caution during your commute. Behind this snow, a colder air mass moves in through the weekend. Temperatures will be at least 10° below normal.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan State Police stays vigilant for potential rise in fentanyl cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new illegal drug is on law enforcement’s radar in Upper Michigan. As we told you in August, counties like Marquette and Delta are seeing a slight decrease in drug-related cases. Meanwhile, Dickinson, Baraga and Houghton counties have seen an increase. Law enforcement and county prosecutors’ main concerns across the UP have been meth coming in from out-of-state.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Extended snow chances as chillier pattern sets in this week

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. Cold high pressure over Northwestern Ontario and a low pressure system over Southern Minneapolis work hand in hand to maintain lake effect snow production over Upper Michigan overnight through Tuesday -- moderate to heavy snowfall possible in southeast wind belt locations in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near the Lake Michigan shores.
WLUC

AAA predicts higher holiday travel numbers

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Travel in Michigan is forecasted to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking these numbers in 2000. AAA forecasts more than 1.7 million Michiganders will travel 50...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Snowy stretch continues with lake effect Wednesday, Canadian Prairies system Thursday

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. Cold high pressure over Northwestern Ontario and a low pressure system over the Ohio Valley work hand in hand to maintain lake effect snow production over Upper Michigan overnight through Wednesday -- moderate to heavy snowfall possible in southern counties near the Lake Michigan shore, then over the Central U.P. as the wind flow shifts from the northeast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy