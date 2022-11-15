ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

French Institute Alliance Française Announces Opening of FIAF Preschool: Montclair

New York, N.Y.— The French Institute Alliance Française is opening the FIAF Preschool: Montclair for fall 2023. For almost 15 years, FIAF Montclair (est. 2008) has offered the French and francophile community classes for children, teens and adults ranging from casual to native speakers. Since 2017, FIAF Montclair has served families with toddlers with its à petits pas Excellence Program, offering a limited number of preschoolers half-day and full-day French immersion classes. Today, because of an increasing demand from parents, the decision was made to expand FIAF Montclair to include a preschool program. The news was announced last night at the FIAF Trophée des Arts Gala honoring actor Jean Reno and CEO of Solvay, Dr. Ilham Kadri.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Weekend Family Fun: School of Rock, Apple Cider, Horses and More

Another weekend is upon us! If you’re looking for some family-friendly ideas for things to do around the area, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up some activities everyone can enjoy. Check ’em out!. Gas Lamp Players will present School of Rock the Musical this...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
The Arts Brings Residents and Tourists to Play and Chill in Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) non-profit unique business model in which community development meets the arts, culture, and wellness succeeds in attracting potential residents back to the neighborhood to live and play. LPCCD thoughtfully plans, designs and builds a comprehensive art and cultural district in the Lincoln Park neighborhood appealing to residents and visitors alike.
NEWARK, NJ
Montclair Public Library Joins 160 Libraries Nationwide Conducting Digital Literacy Trainings

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Montclair Public Library is among over 160 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) to conduct digital literacy workshops using PLA’s free training site, Digitallearn.org. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T, provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct digital literacy training in their communities and help close the digital divide.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor

Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
From South Park to Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Park Façade Project Has A Story To Tell. There is a plaque on the wall at the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District office and the inscription reads “In February 1861, president-elect Abraham Lincoln passed through Newark on his way to the inauguration and spoke on the steps of the South Park Calvary Presbyterian Church in front of a crowd of approximately 25,000, at the behest of founders John P. and Elizabeth Jackson.” The question of whether President Lincoln actually stood on the steps of the old South Park Calvary Presbyterian Church or somewhere in the vicinity has been fodder for debate among historians for decades. In 1903 the church celebrated its semi-centennial (50 years) which means that next year when groundbreaking begins behind the façade, the milestone will coincide with its 170th anniversary.
NEWARK, NJ
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars

A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
A Raisin in the Sun at Newark Symphony Hall

Rutgers-Newark (RU-N) Law School alumna and retired Vice Chancellor Marcia Brown produced and directed the American theater classic A Raisin in the Sun in its premiere at Newark Symphony Hall along with the Rutgers Theater Department and Assistant Producer Irene Daniels. Performed on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18, the cast received rousing applause from the full house in the Terrace Ballroom.
NEWARK, NJ
Donate Blood at Montclair Synagogue Tuesday Nov. 29th

Montclair synagogue Bnai Keshet will hold an American Red Cross Blood Drive Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 from noon-5pm in the Bnai Keshet Sanctuary, 99 South Fullerton Ave., Montclair. Potential donors from the community are invited to make an appointment at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code BnaiKeshet or call 1-800-733-2767.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

