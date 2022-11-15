Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
NY Child Asked To Wear Shape-Control For New Stepmom's WeddingBridget Mulroy
baristanet.com
Learn More about The Judy Weston Garden at Watchung Park with Montclair Public Library
Montclair, NJ – The Judy Weston Garden @ Watchung Park and The Montclair Public Library announce a public informational meeting November 22, at 6:30pm. The online event will offer information about pending plans for the garden, its mission and opportunities for the community. Judy Weston (1933-2020) was devoted to...
hudsoncountyview.com
Civic JC takes aim at Fulop over Jersey City political allies who are also employed by county
Civic JC is taking aim at Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop over political allies who are also employed by the Hudson County government, pointing out that he was against double dipping when he was the Ward E councilman. In documents obtained via Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests, Civic JC...
baristanet.com
French Institute Alliance Française Announces Opening of FIAF Preschool: Montclair
New York, N.Y.— The French Institute Alliance Française is opening the FIAF Preschool: Montclair for fall 2023. For almost 15 years, FIAF Montclair (est. 2008) has offered the French and francophile community classes for children, teens and adults ranging from casual to native speakers. Since 2017, FIAF Montclair has served families with toddlers with its à petits pas Excellence Program, offering a limited number of preschoolers half-day and full-day French immersion classes. Today, because of an increasing demand from parents, the decision was made to expand FIAF Montclair to include a preschool program. The news was announced last night at the FIAF Trophée des Arts Gala honoring actor Jean Reno and CEO of Solvay, Dr. Ilham Kadri.
baristanet.com
Weekend Family Fun: School of Rock, Apple Cider, Horses and More
Another weekend is upon us! If you’re looking for some family-friendly ideas for things to do around the area, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up some activities everyone can enjoy. Check ’em out!. Gas Lamp Players will present School of Rock the Musical this...
thepositivecommunity.com
The Arts Brings Residents and Tourists to Play and Chill in Lincoln Park
The Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) non-profit unique business model in which community development meets the arts, culture, and wellness succeeds in attracting potential residents back to the neighborhood to live and play. LPCCD thoughtfully plans, designs and builds a comprehensive art and cultural district in the Lincoln Park neighborhood appealing to residents and visitors alike.
Acting Montclair Township manager starts checking off to-do list
Brian Scantlebury, who became acting township manager after the council put Timothy Stafford on administrative leave last month, had a long list of items to report at the council meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Some of those items addressed issues that have been languishing for many months, including filling vacant...
baristanet.com
Montclair Public Library Joins 160 Libraries Nationwide Conducting Digital Literacy Trainings
MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Montclair Public Library is among over 160 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) to conduct digital literacy workshops using PLA’s free training site, Digitallearn.org. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T, provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct digital literacy training in their communities and help close the digital divide.
Montclair council poised to hire firm to investigate township manager
Three weeks after placing the township manager, Timothy Stafford, on administrative leave, the Montclair Township Council was poised Monday night to vote on the law firm that will investigate allegations of workplace harassment against Stafford. The firm, Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper, was referred by the town’s labor counsel and...
5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor
Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
baristanet.com
Montclair Activists Oppose Gov. Murphy’s Controversial Move to Allow Bear Hunt
Montclair, NJ – It’s not exactly bear country, but Montclair has had its share of bear sightings over the years, most recently in May 2022, when a bear was safely removed from Union Street after a morning of roaming through backyards near the library with no harm to the bear.
thepositivecommunity.com
From South Park to Lincoln Park
The Lincoln Park Façade Project Has A Story To Tell. There is a plaque on the wall at the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District office and the inscription reads “In February 1861, president-elect Abraham Lincoln passed through Newark on his way to the inauguration and spoke on the steps of the South Park Calvary Presbyterian Church in front of a crowd of approximately 25,000, at the behest of founders John P. and Elizabeth Jackson.” The question of whether President Lincoln actually stood on the steps of the old South Park Calvary Presbyterian Church or somewhere in the vicinity has been fodder for debate among historians for decades. In 1903 the church celebrated its semi-centennial (50 years) which means that next year when groundbreaking begins behind the façade, the milestone will coincide with its 170th anniversary.
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
Critic knocks Jersey City mayor for failing to keep ‘double-dippers’ out of his administration
A vocal critic of the Jersey City mayor is again asking him to fulfill a 14-year-old campaign promise of keeping “double-dippers” — people with multiple taxpayer-funded jobs — out of his administration. Esther Wintner, president of the local good-government group CivicJC and a former city council...
thepositivecommunity.com
A Raisin in the Sun at Newark Symphony Hall
Rutgers-Newark (RU-N) Law School alumna and retired Vice Chancellor Marcia Brown produced and directed the American theater classic A Raisin in the Sun in its premiere at Newark Symphony Hall along with the Rutgers Theater Department and Assistant Producer Irene Daniels. Performed on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18, the cast received rousing applause from the full house in the Terrace Ballroom.
baristanet.com
Donate Blood at Montclair Synagogue Tuesday Nov. 29th
Montclair synagogue Bnai Keshet will hold an American Red Cross Blood Drive Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 from noon-5pm in the Bnai Keshet Sanctuary, 99 South Fullerton Ave., Montclair. Potential donors from the community are invited to make an appointment at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code BnaiKeshet or call 1-800-733-2767.
Newark school district gives itself high grades on state-required self-evaluation
In 2017, Newark’s evaluation was vital in the state’s decision to return local control to the school district. Newark Public Schools gave itself high marks in this year’s self-evaluation required by the New Jersey Department of Education to measure performance, state support, and oversight, if any, over local districts.
Mayor Fulop and The Community Builders Celebrate Rehabilitation of Bergenview Apartments
Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined The Community Builders (TCB) and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) recently to celebrate the substantial rehabilitation and grand opening of Bergenview Apartments. “The Community Builders is thrilled to give this historic site new life as Bergenview Apartments, providing residents with stable...
Jersey City school board considers limits on public speaking time at monthly meetings
The Jersey City Board of Education is considering a policy that limits public speakers at its monthly caucus and regular meetings to three minutes at most and capping public commentary at 90 minutes. The policy up for a vote Thursday by the board would limit the public speaking time for...
