Jan. 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson to testify along with Brian Kemp in Georgia's Trump case

By Brady Knox
 2 days ago

F ormer White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp are set to testify before the Fulton County grand jury in its investigation into former President Donald Trump's investigation into the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Hutchinson will testify on Wednesday, CNN reported . Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had already secured Hutchinson's cooperation last month. Kemp will testify on Tuesday, according to NBC News. While the grand jury is unable to issue indictments, the panel is reportedly planning to write a report that will include recommendations on if anyone should face criminal charges based on its findings.

Willis is reportedly interested in speaking with Kemp about alleged efforts by Trump's team to pressure the Georgia governor into overturning the 2020 election results. He previously resisted the subpoena asking him to testify before being overruled by a Georgia judge that ultimately allowed Kemp to delay the deposition until after the midterm elections.

Hutchinson, who has made a name for herself after testifying before the Jan. 6 select committee, appears to have had no issue with testifying in Georgia. While it remains unclear what Hutchinson will offer her testimony on, her close proximity to the president means she might have overheard more about his discussions with allies to look into his allegations of election fraud.

The Georgia investigation was launched over a 2021 phone call that appeared to show Trump asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the votes that would allow him to win the state.

