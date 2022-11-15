ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Ned Lamont announces administrative changes for 2nd term as Connecticut governor

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1st8wN_0jBWQQj700

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A week after winning re-election, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced administrative changes for his second term in office.

Paul Mounds, Jr., who has served as his chief of staff since February 2020, and Nora Dannehy, who has served as his general counsel since March 2021, have each chosen to step down from their respective roles at the end of the governor’s first term to pursue new opportunities, the governor said.

When Lamont begins his second term in January 2023, Jonathan Dach will serve as his chief of staff and Natalie Braswell will serve as his general counsel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeD6f_0jBWQQj700
Jonathan Dach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjXGu_0jBWQQj700
Natalie Braswell

Dach currently serves as Lamont’s policy director, a position he has held since the start of the governor’s first term in January 2019.

Braswell currently serves as state comptroller in a position that she began on Dec. 31, 2021, following the resignation of former Comptroller Kevin Lembo , who stepped down from the role due to health issues.

“The beginning of a new term is a period of transition, which is a little bittersweet for me because we have a lot to celebrate over the last four years, and I got two people that I really want to thank for that,” Lamont said. “It’s also a period of optimism, and I’ve got some new folks who will help take the lead.”

Lamont is set to receive the oath of office and begin his second term on Jan. 4, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 8

Translator
1d ago

Higher property taxes are coming too. They reassessed my house and I will be getting my new tax bill in may

Reply
3
Related
zip06.com

Candelora Unanimous Choice for CT House Republican Leader

HARTFORD—Republicans elected to serve in Connecticut’s House of Representatives have selected state Rep. Vincent Candelora to serve a second term as House Minority Leader. Candelora, who last week won re-election to a ninth term serving the 86th House District, was the unanimous choice of more than 50 Republicans who attended a Nov. 10 leadership caucus held at the State Capitol.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MSNBC

Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote

High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut nonprofits see increase in food insecurity

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was all hands on deck Wednesday as nonprofits worked to deliver meals to those who experience food insecurity. “Food insecurity has no face, has no name,” Jamie Hughes, the relationship manager at The Hometown Foundation, said. “It really can affect anyone — your neighbor, a family member. And that’s when, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: Primary care doctor shortage affecting Connecticut

(WFSB) - If you’re having a hard time finding a primary care physician, you aren’t alone. The lack of primary care docs across the country and in Connecticut, is leaving patients exhausted. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the US could be short 48,000 primary care...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Lamont weighs extension of gas tax holiday

(The Center Square) – With Connecticut's gas tax holiday set to expire next month, state leaders are considering an extension, with inflation and other economic factors keeping prices up at the pumps. Gov. Ned Lamont, fresh off his reelection victory, is among those who are considering extending the break...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newbritainindependent.com

Hayes’ Ground Game Came Late To A CT-5 Democratic Stronghold

New Britain Had 2.6K Fewer Voters Than ’18 Gubernatorial Election. Urban votes in state and federal elections are the firewalls for Democratic candidates to win competitive races in Connecticut. New Britain, the most reliable Democratic town in non-municipal years in the 5th Congressional District (CT-5), joined other cities in a lower turnout this year compared to the gubernatorial election in 2018.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Lamont wins governor’s race with a 12-point victory

(WTNH) – Ned 2, Bob 0. Connecticut’s governor’s race proved to be not much of a race at all. Criticize polls all you want, but the pollsters nailed it this time around. As Governor Ned Lamont marched away with a 12-point victory over his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, what’s shocking is that in 2018 when these two ran for an open seat, it was just a 3-point margin.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy