Ned Lamont announces administrative changes for 2nd term as Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A week after winning re-election, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced administrative changes for his second term in office.

Paul Mounds, Jr., who has served as his chief of staff since February 2020, and Nora Dannehy, who has served as his general counsel since March 2021, have each chosen to step down from their respective roles at the end of the governor’s first term to pursue new opportunities, the governor said.

When Lamont begins his second term in January 2023, Jonathan Dach will serve as his chief of staff and Natalie Braswell will serve as his general counsel.

Jonathan Dach Natalie Braswell

Dach currently serves as Lamont’s policy director, a position he has held since the start of the governor’s first term in January 2019.

Braswell currently serves as state comptroller in a position that she began on Dec. 31, 2021, following the resignation of former Comptroller Kevin Lembo , who stepped down from the role due to health issues.

“The beginning of a new term is a period of transition, which is a little bittersweet for me because we have a lot to celebrate over the last four years, and I got two people that I really want to thank for that,” Lamont said. “It’s also a period of optimism, and I’ve got some new folks who will help take the lead.”

Lamont is set to receive the oath of office and begin his second term on Jan. 4, 2023.

