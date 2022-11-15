Low marks for NC in studies by American Lung Association, March of Dimes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina ranks low in a pair of recently released health studies.

The state was No. 40 with a high rate of new lung cancer cases, according to a study from the American Lung Association, while also receiving a D from the March of Dimes on its report card for the health of mothers and infants.

The American Lung Association sets the state’s lung cancer rate at more than 65 out of every 100,000 people. That exceeds the national rate of 56.7 new cases per capita.

The survival rate in North Carolina — or, how many people are alive five years after a lung cancer diagnosis — is 24.6 percent, ranking 21st nationally. That rate is 25 percent nationally.

The state does rank in the top 20 nationally in lung cancer screening (No. 16) and with a relatively low rate of cases not receiving treatment (No. 12).

The March of Dimes study dings the state for its relatively high preterm birth rate : States where that rate falls between 10.8 percent and 11.1 percent received a D, and it was 10.8 percent in North Carolina.

It also points out disparities between demographic groups that it says were further exposed and worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the preterm birth rate for Black women in the state is 52 percent higher than it is for all other women.

Durham County earned a C-minus with a preterm birth rate of 10.3 percent while Cumberland County received a D with a rate of 11.1 percent — which the report said was an improvement. Wake County’s grade of B-plus came because its rate was 8.5 percent.

