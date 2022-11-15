ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man, arrested in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, made his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday. Erick D. Jackson, 18, received a $1.5 million bond during his hearing. Jackson was arrested on Monday, Nov. 14, and charged with first-degree...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Prosecutors: Pekin murder suspect admitted to ‘punching’ victim in face

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A murder suspect admitted to punching a victim in the face before his eventual death weeks later, according to court documents obtained by 25 News. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade is in jail for the murder of 53-year-old Richard Wass. Police say both lived at the same apartment complex on Pine Street, and neighbors say they lived next door to each other.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Victim identified in Pekin homicide as suspect remains jailed

PEKIN, Ill. – We’re learning more about the death of a Pekin man, days after he was severely beaten and as the man accused of doing it now faces murder charges. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says Richard Wass, 53, was pronounced dead at his home Friday, November 11, and while an autopsy has been held, the cause of death is being withheld.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for Pekin murder

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday. According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. On Oct....
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria man gets decades in prison on federal meth-related charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man described by federal prosecutors as the leader of an extensive methamphetamine conspiracy will spend the next three decades in jail. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Christopher Williams, Jr., 32, was given 360 months in prison after pleading guilty back in May to several methamphetamine-related charges, including Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess it.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police Dept. hosting gun buyback program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–This Saturday, Nov. 18, Peoria Police Dept. (PPD) will buy your unwanted guns. Peoria is offering up to $500 per functioning firearm. This will include controversial weapons known as “ghost guns”, a firearm that uses untraceable parts made at home from a 3-D printer. To...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria man sentenced to 30 years in prison for role in conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31-year-old Peoria man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Evidence presented against Christopher R. Williams, Jr., of the 2100 block of West Starr Street, also known as “Black,” alleged that Williams was a large-scale dealer of ice methamphetamine throughout the greater Peoria area.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot

On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
MONMOUTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police issue collision alert

UPDATE (10:01 p.m.) — As of 10 p.m., the traffic collision alert in Peoria has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department issued a traffic collision alert for the City of Peoria at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested for stealing fire truck

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man was indicted Tuesday for being in possession of a fire truck owned by the Peoria Fire Department. Brandon D. Knight, 24, is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Sept. 24. The vehicle in question? None other...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two suspects on the run after juvenile shot on Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A juvenile suffered a gunshot wound after two suspects shot at him on Sunday evening, and Peoria Police have yet to apprehend the suspects. PPD officers responded to the 2200 block of S. Griswold on Sunday evening after receiving a Shot Spotter alert of 15 rounds fired just after 7:30 p.m. While en route to the scene, the officers were notified that a gunshot victim was located in the 2600 block of W. Montana, at which time they located a male juvenile who had been shot.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man sentenced to federal prison following April police chase

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for a few years after pleading guilty to a felony weapons-related charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jacobi Turner-Claudin, 29, was sentenced last week to three and a third years in prison after pleading guilty back in July to a charge of Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Juvenile shot in South Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured by a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Griswold and Adams, where they responded on a ShotSpotter alert of 15 rounds fired. The victim was found on West Montana. A male juvenile told...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

2 arrested after gun fired during altercation

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A gun fired during an altercation did not injure anyone, but two people were arrested as a result. Bloomington residents Robert White and Shikyra Johnson were both arrested after Bloomington Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Locust Street. Officers...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Correctional officer arrested for worker’s comp fraud

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County Correctional Officer has been arrested Tuesday after a months-long investigation showed revealed that he misused leave time and committed fraud in worker’s compensation claims. Ryan C. Hitch, 48, was arrested Tuesday by officers from the McLean County Sheriff’s office and...
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man sentenced for possession of firearm ammunition as a felon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria resident Jacobi Turner-Claudin, 29, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for possessing firearm ammunition as a registered felon. Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm was presented evidence by prosecutors that Turner-Claudin was a passenger in a vehicle that fled from the police on April 21, 2022.
PEORIA, IL

