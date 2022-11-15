Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man, arrested in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, made his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday. Erick D. Jackson, 18, received a $1.5 million bond during his hearing. Jackson was arrested on Monday, Nov. 14, and charged with first-degree...
25newsnow.com
Prosecutors: Pekin murder suspect admitted to ‘punching’ victim in face
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A murder suspect admitted to punching a victim in the face before his eventual death weeks later, according to court documents obtained by 25 News. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade is in jail for the murder of 53-year-old Richard Wass. Police say both lived at the same apartment complex on Pine Street, and neighbors say they lived next door to each other.
1470 WMBD
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s now a trial date for a woman accused of striking two people with her car, resulting in their deaths. The incident happened near Throttle Bar and Grill in East Peoria back in April. 24-year-old Stephanie Melgoza faces charges including aggravated DUI, aggravated reckless driving, and failure to reduce speed. Wednesday […]
25newsnow.com
1 person wounded in Bloomington mobile home park, building hit in separate gunfire report
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say one person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in a mobile home park on the city’s south side. A building was hit by gunfire on the city’s east about 90 before that, but police don’t know now of any connection.
Central Illinois Proud
1470 WMBD
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police Dept. hosting gun buyback program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–This Saturday, Nov. 18, Peoria Police Dept. (PPD) will buy your unwanted guns. Peoria is offering up to $500 per functioning firearm. This will include controversial weapons known as “ghost guns”, a firearm that uses untraceable parts made at home from a 3-D printer. To...
25newsnow.com
wjbc.com
Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot
On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police issue collision alert
UPDATE (10:01 p.m.) — As of 10 p.m., the traffic collision alert in Peoria has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department issued a traffic collision alert for the City of Peoria at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for stealing fire truck
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man was indicted Tuesday for being in possession of a fire truck owned by the Peoria Fire Department. Brandon D. Knight, 24, is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Sept. 24. The vehicle in question? None other...
Central Illinois Proud
Two suspects on the run after juvenile shot on Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A juvenile suffered a gunshot wound after two suspects shot at him on Sunday evening, and Peoria Police have yet to apprehend the suspects. PPD officers responded to the 2200 block of S. Griswold on Sunday evening after receiving a Shot Spotter alert of 15 rounds fired just after 7:30 p.m. While en route to the scene, the officers were notified that a gunshot victim was located in the 2600 block of W. Montana, at which time they located a male juvenile who had been shot.
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to federal prison following April police chase
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for a few years after pleading guilty to a felony weapons-related charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jacobi Turner-Claudin, 29, was sentenced last week to three and a third years in prison after pleading guilty back in July to a charge of Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon.
Man charged for murder in Grand Ave. shooting pleads not guilty
A Galesburg man facing murder charges for the shooting on Grand Avenue this summer pleaded not guilty on Monday afternoon in Knox County Court. 33-year-old Asheem Afutu faces charges of murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the killing of Gregory D. Tucker in a Grand Ave. parking lot on July 24th, 2022.
1470 WMBD
25newsnow.com
2 arrested after gun fired during altercation
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A gun fired during an altercation did not injure anyone, but two people were arrested as a result. Bloomington residents Robert White and Shikyra Johnson were both arrested after Bloomington Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Locust Street. Officers...
Central Illinois Proud
Correctional officer arrested for worker’s comp fraud
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County Correctional Officer has been arrested Tuesday after a months-long investigation showed revealed that he misused leave time and committed fraud in worker’s compensation claims. Ryan C. Hitch, 48, was arrested Tuesday by officers from the McLean County Sheriff’s office and...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced for possession of firearm ammunition as a felon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria resident Jacobi Turner-Claudin, 29, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for possessing firearm ammunition as a registered felon. Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm was presented evidence by prosecutors that Turner-Claudin was a passenger in a vehicle that fled from the police on April 21, 2022.
