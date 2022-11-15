PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A juvenile suffered a gunshot wound after two suspects shot at him on Sunday evening, and Peoria Police have yet to apprehend the suspects. PPD officers responded to the 2200 block of S. Griswold on Sunday evening after receiving a Shot Spotter alert of 15 rounds fired just after 7:30 p.m. While en route to the scene, the officers were notified that a gunshot victim was located in the 2600 block of W. Montana, at which time they located a male juvenile who had been shot.

