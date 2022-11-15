Read full article on original website
Related
‘Empire of Light': Olivia Colman Romances Michael Ward in New Trailer for Sam Mendes Drama (Video)
Searchlight Pictures has debuted the theatrical trailer for writer/director Sam Mendes’ new film “Empire of Light.” The first teaser, released on August 24, focused on Toby Jones waxing poetically about the visual science of film. This trailer, however, is more plot-specific, highlighting the core romance between Olivia Colman (Oscar winner for “The Favourite” in 2018) and Michael Ward (winner of the BAFTA Rising Star Award and turning 25 this Friday).
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’
Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Worried About Being Typecast as a ‘Blonde Bombshell’ Just 3 Years Ago
Sydney Sweeney wasn't worried about being typecast for her looks just a few years back. Has she changed her tune in recent years?
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Will Smith received support from a host of his Hollywood friends, including Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry, during a private screening of his new Apple film "Emancipation." The film marks Smith's first movie release since the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris Rock onstage during the live telecast. The...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
‘There’s A Lot At Risk’: Cameron Diaz Friends Fear Jamie Foxx Film Could Stall Career Comeback
Camera Diaz has put a huge amount of faith in her friend Jamie Foxx to help her launch her career comeback, but friends worry the movie could be an embarrassing flop, RadarOnline.com has learned. Diaz, 50, hasn’t appeared in front of a camera since 2014’s remake of Annie, which also...
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool'
There's one special Grammy winner who has an open-door invitation to The Jennifer Hudson Show. Jennifer Hudson, 41, revealed her dream guest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at theGrio Awards. After already hosting big names on the show like American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Kelly Rowland, there's one singer she's really hoping to interview.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Director Antoine Fuqua Thinks ‘Emancipation’ Movie Played a Role in Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars Slap: I Hope People ‘Forgive’ Him
A different perspective. Emancipation director Antione Fuqua revealed that he thinks the difficult film shoot may have played a role in Will Smith‘s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. “[The moment] didn’t feel real to me at all, because I was with Will for two years and I...
msn.com
Henry Winkler says he's a 'fool' for declining Grease Danny Zuko role
Henry Winkler has admitted he was a 'damn fool' for turning down the iconic lead role of Danny Zuko in Grease - a part which cemented John Travolta's legacy in acting history. The Happy Days star, 77, said his fear of continued typecasting due to playing Arthur 'The Fonz' Fonzarelli in the show made him decline the 1950s greaser role in the 1978 movie - a decision he has come to sorely regret.
Jacob Elordi Went Full Elvis Presley in New Photo From the Set of Priscilla
Step aside, Austin Butler. There's a new Elvis in town. Back in September it was announced that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi would be the next actor to step into Elvis's blue suede shoes in Priscilla, the upcoming biopic based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the A24 film also stars Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny and will tell the story of Priscilla's life from 15 to 27 years old.
Every Time Matthew McConaughey Said ‘All Right, All Right, All Right’ With True Conviction
He wouldn’t be Matthew McConaughey without a little “all right.” The actor is proud of his catchphrase decades after he first uttered the words on the big screen. These Stars Almost Played These Major Movie and TV Roles!. McConaughey, 53, made the phrase “all right, all right,...
Freddie Prinze Jr. & Rachael Leigh Cook Reunite In Sweet Photo 23 Years After ‘She’s All That’
Rom-com fans rejoice! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who played love interests in the 1999 movie She’s All That, were together once again at the premiere of Netflix’s Christmas With You on Nov. 8. Freddie stars in the upcoming holiday movie, and Rachael showed up on the red carpet for the premiere. The two posed for a sweet photo together, with Rachael wrapping her arms around Freddie for a big hug. The actor had a huge grin on his face as he spent time with his former co-star.
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Call Me By Your Name Director Still Wants To Do Sequels, But Will He Bring Back Armie Hammer? Here’s His Thoughts
Would Luca Guadagnino work with Armie Hammer on a Call Me By Your Name sequel?
Oscar spotlight: Gina Prince-Bythewood (‘The Woman King’) could make history with a nomination for Best Director
Gina Prince-Bythewood has a relatively small but nonetheless excellent array of feature films attached to her resume. However, what it lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for in quality. Prince-Bythewood has been directing quality films for over two decades, but she has made an indelible mark with her action period piece “The Woman King.” With such classics to her credit as “Love and Basketball,” “The Secret Life of Bees,” and now this, she has cemented her status as a director worthy of awards attention. On paper, Prince-Bythewood has checked all the appropriate boxes to take “The Woman King” to...
Collider
Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria to Star In and Produce LGBTQ Wedding Comedy
Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are working on an LGBTQ+ wedding comedy feature for Amazon Studios, as revealed by Variety. Union shared the news at the screening of The Inspection, also revealing that the wedding comedy is still in the works. Union also revealed that she and Longoria will most...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson’s unconventional and unpredictable horror movie debut gets showered in praise
Comedy and horror’s lines so often blur, with it almost no surprise a comedian could easily shift across to the more gory end of town, but it’s utterly shocking to see Pete Davidson of all people headline something in the horror genre. A24’s 2022 hot streak has been...
Comments / 0