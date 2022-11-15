Read full article on original website
Update/Correction-Crash West of Hutchinson
A driver and passenger were taken to Hutchinson Health after a two-vehicle crash west of Hutchinson Saturday afternoon (not two drivers as originally reported). The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and passenger in one vehicle, 20-year-old Bernyse Leach of Willmar and 24-year-old Adrian Rojas of Fairfax were taken to Hutchinson Health for evaluation.
Serious accident on CSAH 7 in Redwood county
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A young man was injured in an icy crash in Redwood County. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Officials said Tyler Lundin, 18, was northbound on County State Aid Highway 7, when his vehicle slid off the road into a ditch. The vehicle then went up...
UPDATE: Crash on Hwy 52 snarls traffic during Tuesday evening commute
UPDATE: 11/16 (6:41 a.m.) – A Mankato man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday evening in Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:53 p.m.. a 2014 Ford Taurus was parked on the median shoulder of Hwy 52 southbound at Civic Center Dr., when a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Hwy 52 struck the Ford.
Leon Behrends
Leon L. Behrends, 69, of Prinsburg, died Wednesday, November 16th at St. Cloud Hospital. His funeral will be 10:30 am, Monday, November 21st at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with interment to be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Clara City. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Sunday, November 20th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service on Monday. www.hafh.org.
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
Arlington Woman Injured in Sibley Co Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sibley County Saturday morning. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says Amy Laabs was taken to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center for treatment of substantial injuries. The crash happened at about 10:45am at the intersection of County Roads 9 and 15,...
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending November 14, 2022. Nov. 7th: Christopher Morris Alan Barnes, 40 of Rockford was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - receiving stolen property; Shane Leigh Blenker, 28 of Albany was arrested in Crow Wing Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Brittney Lynn Case, 22 of Brainerd was arrested in Crow Wing Co. - Wright Co. warrant - fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; Brandon Joseph Francen, 29 of Ham Lake was arrested in Sherburne Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Logan Michael Mostoller, 24 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater - charge of domestic assault; Aaron Elliott Thompson, 48 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo - Wright Co. warrant - domestic assault.
Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria
CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
NICOLLET COUNTY INVESTIGATING LAFAYETTE INCIDENT
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on November 2nd in Lafayette. A Nicollet County Patrol Sergeant located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which time the driver accelerated and led the patrol sergeant on a short pursuit. The driver drove through some residents’ yards and eventually exited the still moving vehicle and the Patrol Sergeant was forced to use his squad car to prevent the unoccupied vehicle from striking a residence. The investigation has revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a rural Brown County residence. A suspect has been identified but his name will not be released until formal charges have been filed. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says if you have suffered any property damage in relation to this incident, you contact the Sheriff’s Department at 507-931-1570.
Meeker County Sheriff Searching for Missing Bell
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) - The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a historic church bell. Officials at the Swan Lake Cemetery in Dassel noticed the bell was missing on October 15th. The bell was housed in a small chapel in the cemetery, on the site...
Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash
Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
Dewayne Holthusen
Dewayne Holthusen, 87, of Willmar, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. A visitation for Dewayne will be 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
Wood Lake teen injured sliding off snowy road in Redwood County Monday morning
A Wood Lake teen was injured Monday morning when his vehicle slid off the snowy road in Redwood County. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Robert Lundin, age 18, at about 6:38 a.m. on Nov. 14, was traveling northbound on County Road 7. Near 430th Street, Lundin approached a curve in the road and slid off into the ditch.
Woman injured in car-semi collision near Regal
(Regal MN-) No information is available about an injury crash in Kandiyohi County Tuesday morning. A car collided with a semi on Highway 55 at 160th Street Northeast, near Regal, injuring the woman who was driving the car. The crash was reported around 7:26 a.m.
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft
OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
I-94 Between Clearwater and Maple Grove Fully Open
Construction is complete on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater. All lanes, accesses, bridges and rest areas are now open. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction completed are in the following areas;. Reconstructed and added a third lane on westbound I-94 between Highway 241 and Wright County Road...
