Washington, DC

“there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace”

Tonight (Tues.) there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace, which could have been prevented, and could have ended in tragedy. There’s been a long abandoned and condemned house; for several weeks a squatter has taken up residence. Many calls and messages have been sent to local leaders and authorities over weeks and months. They’ve known about it, even so much to come out and inadequately board up doors to prevent entry several times.
WMATA unveils some prototypes fare gates “to reduce fare evasion”

“We’re continuing to look at ways to reduce fare evasion. The image shows a prototype customers will see at Fort Totten.”. “Here is another prototype shown that will be at Fort Totten to help reduce fare evasion.”. Also of note:. “We also have a new screen inside Columbia Heights....
Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Tony for sending: “1977 Olds Cutlass 442 w/ 4 spd stick, 4 barrel carb and dual exhaust – a real beast. Seen in Shaw.”. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. NoMa (Near Northeast), Retail. Greenheart “Closing...
“Fires were purposefully set”

Thanks to G. for sending from the Palisades. Ed. Note: Last year DC Fire and EMS has warned about hot cars and Councilmember Allen warned of arson in Hill East. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
Your Afternoon Animal Fix

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
A Bold Claim

From the recently opened Tight Five Pub. You can see their menu here. Anyone try the wings? Another contenders for hottest wings in town?. “The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Officially Opens on December 13th”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 1:15pm. From a press release: “Tickets for the The Museum...
Shots Fired in Brightwood Park last night

“At approximately 1:40 AM on November 17, 2022, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Street, NW for the report of sounds of gunshots. Officers discovered a crime scene with three shell casings. No injuries or property damage were reported. If you have any information regarding...
WUSA9

'Your mother's building caught on fire, please call me' | Fire at 8-story apartment building displaces senior citizens

WASHINGTON — Firefighters worked fast Tuesday morning to rescue multiple people from an eight-story senior citizen apartment building in Northwest D.C. DC Fire and EMS responded to the 700 block of 24th Street Northwest for a report of a building fire at St. Mary’s Court. Upon arrival, around 11:40 a.m., they saw smoke coming from the second floor of the multi-story complex.
The DC Punk Rock Flea Market & Food Drive is Saturday!

“In cooperation with Positive Force DC, we bring you DC Punk Rock Flea Market & Food Drive!. St. Stephen & the Incarnation Episcopal Church – Washington, DC. Free to enter, but please bring a donation of whole-grain cereal, pasta, rice, peanut butter, or canned vegetables, fruit, beans, or tuna for delivery to nearby low-income seniors by We Are Family DC!”
Today’s Rental was chosen for the roof deck and views, obviously

This rental is located at 3200 16th Street, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,795 / 560ft2 – Fitness Center, Elevator, BBQ Area (3200 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC) Welcome to Majestic, a stunning apartment community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans fit to accommodate your lifestyle. Our apartments come with updated kitchens and bathrooms, large walk-in closets, and designer lighting. Our location is conveniently situated within close proximity to all that the Mount Pleasant area has to offer, including shops, restaurants, and Metro. Schedule an in-person visit now to learn more about making this special property your next home!
theburn.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location

Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
