FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
popville.com
Now Back to our regularly scheduled Notes from your Neighbors: It’s, almost, always about parking vol. 1,004
“Residents mad that someone with a valid Residential Parking Permit is using the permit. Three printed pieces of paper on this car saying the same thing.”
popville.com
“there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace”
Tonight (Tues.) there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace, which could have been prevented, and could have ended in tragedy. There’s been a long abandoned and condemned house; for several weeks a squatter has taken up residence. Many calls and messages have been sent to local leaders and authorities over weeks and months. They’ve known about it, even so much to come out and inadequately board up doors to prevent entry several times.
popville.com
WMATA unveils some prototypes fare gates “to reduce fare evasion”
“We’re continuing to look at ways to reduce fare evasion. The image shows a prototype customers will see at Fort Totten.”. “Here is another prototype shown that will be at Fort Totten to help reduce fare evasion.”. Also of note:. “We also have a new screen inside Columbia Heights....
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Tony for sending: “1977 Olds Cutlass 442 w/ 4 spd stick, 4 barrel carb and dual exhaust – a real beast. Seen in Shaw.”. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. NoMa (Near Northeast), Retail. Greenheart “Closing...
Man goes for 'speed record' at all DC-area Metro stations
ASHBURN, Va. — After years of waiting, the new Silver Line Metro extension is finally open. For most people that means another option for getting to Dulles International Airport and elsewhere, for one D.C. man, it means a chance at a spot in the record books. Lucas Wall, a...
popville.com
“Fires were purposefully set”
Thanks to G. for sending from the Palisades. Ed. Note: Last year DC Fire and EMS has warned about hot cars and Councilmember Allen warned of arson in Hill East. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors – Dogs Only!!!
(This is not a bird bath!!) Feathered friends, there’s a puddle down the street”
Sinkhole prompts road closure in Montgomery County; crews work to fix broken water main
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A large sinkhole opened up in the middle of a roadway, leading public safety workers to close the roadway as crews tried to repair a large water main break. The sinkhole led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. The broken water […]
popville.com
A Bold Claim
From the recently opened Tight Five Pub. You can see their menu here. Anyone try the wings? Another contenders for hottest wings in town?. “The Museum of Illusions Washington DC Officially Opens on December 13th”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 1:15pm. From a press release: “Tickets for the The Museum...
The Dulles Metro station is finally here, what to know before you go
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It’s a day that’s 60 years in the making. And it’s finally here. At 1:54p.m., the Metro map will grow by 6 stations — ending a decades-long, multi-billion dollar mass transit project that, for the first time ever, links Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Washington D.C. via rail. The second […]
popville.com
Shots Fired in Brightwood Park last night
“At approximately 1:40 AM on November 17, 2022, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Street, NW for the report of sounds of gunshots. Officers discovered a crime scene with three shell casings. No injuries or property damage were reported. If you have any information regarding...
popville.com
Missed Connection – Downtown Silver Spring Whole Foods (11/13)
Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. Missed Connection 11-13, 2:45pm ish. Downtown Silver Spring Whole Foods. You – a beautiful rugged man rocking a poncho – and I. – woman with glittery gold shoes and...
'Your mother's building caught on fire, please call me' | Fire at 8-story apartment building displaces senior citizens
WASHINGTON — Firefighters worked fast Tuesday morning to rescue multiple people from an eight-story senior citizen apartment building in Northwest D.C. DC Fire and EMS responded to the 700 block of 24th Street Northwest for a report of a building fire at St. Mary’s Court. Upon arrival, around 11:40 a.m., they saw smoke coming from the second floor of the multi-story complex.
It Just Got Cheaper and Easier to Fly Out of IAD Airport
D.C. travelers can now easily take the metro to Washington Dulles International Airport.
popville.com
The DC Punk Rock Flea Market & Food Drive is Saturday!
“In cooperation with Positive Force DC, we bring you DC Punk Rock Flea Market & Food Drive!. St. Stephen & the Incarnation Episcopal Church – Washington, DC. Free to enter, but please bring a donation of whole-grain cereal, pasta, rice, peanut butter, or canned vegetables, fruit, beans, or tuna for delivery to nearby low-income seniors by We Are Family DC!”
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the roof deck and views, obviously
This rental is located at 3200 16th Street, NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,795 / 560ft2 – Fitness Center, Elevator, BBQ Area (3200 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC) Welcome to Majestic, a stunning apartment community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans fit to accommodate your lifestyle. Our apartments come with updated kitchens and bathrooms, large walk-in closets, and designer lighting. Our location is conveniently situated within close proximity to all that the Mount Pleasant area has to offer, including shops, restaurants, and Metro. Schedule an in-person visit now to learn more about making this special property your next home!
WTOP
‘I actually hope I’m wrong’: Storm Team4’s Kammerer forecasts little snow this winter
November has been fairly warm across the D.C. area, and it seems those unseasonably warm days may just be setting the stage for what this winter has in store. Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer is out with his annual winter weather forecast, but it doesn’t come with much hope for a white Christmas.
popville.com
Nice New Little Free Library – Old Time School House edition
Very nice. From Biltmore Street, NW. If I could just bottle up that feeling of finding a book that I really want to read at a little free library, ah – so good. It’s let’s when you first crack the top into a PoPville beer…. Dear PoPville,...
theburn.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location
Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
