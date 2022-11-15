Read full article on original website
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
Stockroom sells a wide range of online furniture for a variety of places, such as bedroom, dining rooms, living rooms, and bathrooms, from different brands and manufacturers. Stockroom offers clients high-quality furniture at affordable prices. The store provides luxurious and stylish furniture that can fit well in any room. It provides clients with all kinds of bedrooms, dining rooms, living rooms, and kitchen furniture. This includes bedroom sets, home office desktops, home furnishing racks, dining chairs, and much more. The designers who are responsible for the designs of this furniture are professionals who have been working in the design business for years now. They have an excellent eye for creativity, and they know how to make their furniture look beautiful as well as practical at the same time. They have a wide range of designs for each furniture type, allowing them to provide clients with many options that will suit buyers’ needs. Many people find this affordable furniture to be an excellent value for their money.
Jenna Barton Interior Design is a full-service design firm in Austin, Texas specializing in total home customizations. We work closely with our clients, walking with them step-by-step, to help turn their dream homes into reality. Jenna utilizes high-quality and unique materials to create one-of-a-kind spaces that not only reflect her personal aesthetic, but bring serenity, style, and function to her clients’ everyday lives.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many designers and content creators that came before her, designer Katherine Thewlis of Haus Matter joined the popular, six-week-long One Room Challenge (which she took on during her first trimester of pregnancy, nonetheless!) to transform her former office into a nursery that’s so much more than just a place for her youngest to sleep.
Now that working from home is a lifestyle rather than a fallback plan, it takes place all over the house. Dressing Room Interiors Studio founder Ariene Bethea imagined how a person would move through their workday at home before settling on a three-part suite for her space in the 2022 Whole Home. “They’d have coffee, go into the office with their teammate, and then take calls or present to a client in the conference room,” the designer says. She connected these underutilized spaces, turning a side room into the office, a hallway into a serve-yourself snack bar, and a garden room into a flex meeting room with a view. “After hours, it can work for homework and fun family nights,” she explains.
We all know how sought-after Scandinavian style has become, but this doesn't just stop at fashion; Scandi interior design is proving just as popular, with many wanting to emulate it in their own homes. Copenhagen-based fashion designer Stine Goya is known for her fun approach to fashion, with her collections featuring bold colour palettes, statement prints and sequinned head-to-toe looks – so, it comes as no surprise that her home echoes her joyous designs.
