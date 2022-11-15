Read full article on original website
uWishUknew
2d ago
Whoa…. How tf do you steal a crashed car on the side of the freeway….?! Maybe the crash was on purpose to steal the car?!
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Related
Whittier crash: Video shows graphic view of SUV slamming into law-enforcement recruits
New surveillance video shows a wrong-way driver slamming into a group of law-enforcement recruits in Whittier on Wednesday.
9-year-old girl injured in motorcycle hit-and-run crash in Fullerton
A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured after a motorcyclist struck her and then fled the scene in Fullerton, authorities said. The crash occurred around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Eadington Avenue and Valencia Drive, according to the Fullerton Police Department. Responding officers found the victim lying in the roadway with significant injuries. She […]
Car crash leads to carjacking in Norwalk
A man hijacked a crashed car and took off Tuesday morning down the freeway, according to investigators. The California Highway Patrol said the car was discovered on the 605 Freeway at South Street in Cerritos. The suspect got into a crash in his car, jumped out and stole a white Chevy Malibu involved in the crash, according to officers. A woman was in the car the suspect got out of. She was taken into custody. "When I got out to exchange information, I looked back and my car was gone," said the driver of the Chevy. "I couldn't believe it." Norwalk deputies said they discovered the stolen car but there is no information on if an arrest was made at that time.
25 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Whittier (Whittier, CA)
A motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road. According to reports, a Honda CR-V was driving south on Mills Avenue when it veered into oncoming traffic and struck the victims who were running.
foxla.com
Wrong-way California driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities confirmed Thursday a 22-year-old driver was arrested and is accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits for various agencies across Los Angeles County with a Honda CR-V while driving the wrong way in Whittier. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar...
outlooknewspapers.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
Jalopnik
Driver Accused of Killing Deputy and Daughter Hasn't Held Valid License Since 2005
A 47-year-old driver allegedly, while under the influence of alcohol killed a sheriff’s deputy and his daughter in a head-on collision. The crash happened last Saturday night on Gilman Spring Road in Moreno Valley, California. The California Highway Patrol believes the alleged drunk driver crossed into the oncoming lane and hit the deputy’s sedan. The accused driver and his passenger were both hospitalized and are expected to survive. Shockingly, the accused driver hasn’t held a valid driver’s license since 2005.
Man Convicted of Deadly DUI Collision in Huntington Beach
A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted today of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach.
Ventura County man pleads guilty to killing elderly man in DUI crash
An alleged DUI driver who struck and killed an elderly man in Thousand Oaks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. The suspect, Michael Seidman, 41, is accused of driving under the influence during a deadly collision, according to the Ventura County District Attorney. On Oct. 17, 2020, Seidman was driving near Erbes Road and Hauser […]
2urbangirls.com
Garden Grove man convicted of deadly DUI crash in Huntington Beach
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted Wednesday of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach. Victor Manuel Romero, who has a prior conviction for drunk driving, was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He was convicted of killing 33-year-old transient Raymond MacDonald.
Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash
A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
foxla.com
Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
CBS News
Suspect surrenders to police after brief pursuit near San Dimas
The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a suspect wanted for a vehicle code violation near San Dimas. According to authorities, the driver's tags were expired. The driver led police on a chase through two highways, CA-57 and the I-10 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets. He later surrendered...
foxla.com
25 law enforcement recruits injured after being hit by SUV during morning run in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - Twenty-five law enforcement recruits for various agencies across Los Angeles County were injured, five critically, after a Honda CR-V going the wrong way plowed into them and hit a light pole during their morning run in Whittier, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol said the incident was...
elpaisanoonline.com
Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash
This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
2 Homes, Multiple Vehicles Burn in 3rd Alarm Fontana Fire
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: Firefighters battled a third alarm blaze that burned two structures and engulfed multiple vehicles just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 15. San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple vehicles on fire to the rear of the 15800 block of Boyle Avenue in the city of Fontana.
signalscv.com
Foot chase leads to transient woman’s arrest
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies chased a 24-year-old transient woman suspected of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walgreens store in Canyon Country, LASD officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 6:30 p.m. at...
foxla.com
Police shoot, kill person in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - One person was shot and killed by Santa Ana Police officers Wednesday afternoon. Santa Ana Police reported the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 100 block of South McClay Street. Officials have not released any information about what led up to the shooting, just that...
yourcentralvalley.com
25 recruits with LA County Sheriff’s Department injured by wrong-way driver; 5 in critical condition
SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits who were jogging in Southern California on Wednesday morning, injuring 25 — and five of them critically. The collision, which took place at about 6:25 a.m., sent dozens of police, fire and...
62-Year-Old Phong Khuu Killed in A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fountain Valley (Fountain Valley, CA)
The Fountain Valley Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Los Coches Street and Sunn Avenue at around 4:30 a.m.
Comments / 3