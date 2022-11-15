Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Third Man Charged in 2021 Manhattan Robbery MurderBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
rew-online.com
$57.5M financing secured for New Jersey multi-housing community
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged the $57.5M financing of EVO, a 220-unit, newly built, luxury multi-housing property located in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. JLL represented the sponsorship, a joint venture between Claremont Development, Cypress Equity Investments and Battery Global Advisors, to secure the eight-year, fixed-rate loan...
therealdeal.com
Downtown Jersey City dev secures $167M bump in construction financing
A massive Jersey City project by a Hoboken-based developer is moving right along with a new chunk of construction financing. Madison Realty Capital announced Tuesday that it was upsizing its loan for Manhattan Building Company’s four-building development in the New Jersey city to $395 million. The developer is in the midst of a 1,089-unit project, which is coming together in phases.
Redevelopment plan for former Seahorse Express property could be heard in December
The former Seahorse Express property in Bayonne is slated to have a public hearing on the redevelopment plan for the site at the December meeting of the Planning Board. The site is located at 69-73 LeFante Way, in the Constable Hook industrial area of the city. In February, the City...
rew-online.com
The Connell Company Unveils Plans For “The District” at The Park in Berkeley Heights, NJ
After receiving approval for the final site plan from the Berkeley Heights Planning Board in September, The Connell Company has announced plans to expand its ambitious reimagining of The Park — a 185-acre live-work-play campus that delivers a hospitality-centric solution to the traditional shopping, dining, and work environments — with the addition of “The District”, a mixed-use development that will transform the campus as a dynamic place for its tenants and an attractive destination for the surrounding communities. As part of this connective second phase, The District will include the construction of five new buildings that bring 328 residential units and 190,000 square feet of entertainment, dining and retail offerings to a central pedestrian corridor known as Main Street.
Best Small-Town Main Street Shopping District in New Jersey
Small-Town main streets are harder to find these days, but when you have a decent "downtown" or "town square" your town has a place for people to gather and meet. They can shop and dine. It's a place for events and in my opinion, makes your town look better. According...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bloomfield, NJ
Nestled in the suburban edges of the New York Tri-State Area, Bloomfield is an unassuming township in New Jersey with plenty to share. It belongs to Essex County, the 18th largest township in the state. Bloomfield’s tree-lined streets, historic homes, and many community parks have made living here a nice...
roi-nj.com
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
Bayonne PAL gets $8,000 in additional CDBG-CV funds
The Bayonne Police Athletic League (PAL) has received more much-needed funding for after school homework assistance for the children in the program. The City Council passed a resolution authorizing and additional $8,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding for the PAL. The money would be for the cost of two additional teachers to help with homework.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City apt. assoc: ‘Sheer disregard of proper planning’ by the city hurt property owners
The Jersey City Apartment Owners Association is taking aim at the administration over last month’s budget approval, exclaiming that “the sheer disregard of proper planning” by the municipality hurt property owners. “The tax bills, which property owners will receive in the coming days, will affect not only...
North Bergen eyes state grant to supplement 46th Street Field renovations
North Bergen is looking to secure state grant funding to help with the renovations planned for 46th Street Field. At a November meeting, Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the submission of a grant application to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs for the 46th Street Field Improvement Project.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
Frank Gargiulo is North Bergen’s Veteran of the Year
North Bergen Commissioner Frank Gargiulo has been named the township’s Veteran of the Year for 2022. He was selected and honored by the County of Hudson and received a citation from County Executive Thomas DeGise on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. “Lieutenant Frank Gargiulo [is] much admired for his...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
New Protected Bikeway initiative announced this week for residents
Bicyclists can now ride safely alongside vehicular traffic on a new protective roadway, which was announced this week by Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla. The new protected roadway runs along Marin Boulevard and Henderson Street, connecting 18th Street in Jersey City to Observer Highway...
Jersey City Magazine | Fall 2022
Previous articleSecaucus clarifies limits on vaping establishments. Next articleNavigating the Thicket of Cyber Insurance Policies.
pix11.com
Hackensack to turn down $2.4M grant to bolster fire department
The City of Hackensack in New Jersey received a federal grant providing nearly $2.4 million to hire additional firefighters, but the city plans to decline the funding. PIX11's Jim Vasil explains why. Hackensack to turn down $2.4M grant to bolster fire …. The City of Hackensack in New Jersey received...
wrnjradio.com
Three Atlantic Health System Medical Centers get ‘A’ grade for safety by Leapfrog for fall 2022
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System, an integrated care delivery system in New Jersey committed to building healthier communities, today announced that three of its hospitals, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Chilton Medical Center all earned the highest possible safety rating of ‘A’ by The Leapfrog Group in its Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades.
Hoboken hiring two new social workers to counter homelessness
In an effort to deal with an historic rise in homelessness, for the first time ever Hoboken officials are hiring two social workers tasked with coping with the problem. Ken Ferrante, Hoboken’s director of public safety, said in an interview with the Hudson Reporter that the pair would work hand in hand with the city’s office of Constituent Services and the Public Safety Department.
With flu rising, PPE and equipment shortages persist
With remnants of the Covid-19 pandemic still being felt in medical facilities nationwide, a wave of higher flu cases is also putting a strain on New Jersey hospitals, according to medical experts. The Hudson Reporter has spoken to several medical officials in Hudson County who have indicated that continued shortages...
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0