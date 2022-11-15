Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements

After receiving approval for the final site plan from the Berkeley Heights Planning Board in September, The Connell Company has announced plans to expand its ambitious reimagining of The Park — a 185-acre live-work-play campus that delivers a hospitality-centric solution to the traditional shopping, dining, and work environments — with the addition of “The District”, a mixed-use development that will transform the campus as a dynamic place for its tenants and an attractive destination for the surrounding communities. As part of this connective second phase, The District will include the construction of five new buildings that bring 328 residential units and 190,000 square feet of entertainment, dining and retail offerings to a central pedestrian corridor known as Main Street.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO