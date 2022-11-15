Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
Digital Trends
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179
Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
Digital Trends
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
AOL Corp
The best laptop deals as of Nov. 4: Save $600 on a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop and more
UPDATE: Nov. 4, 2022, 12:20 p.m. EDT This list has been updated to reflect pricing and availability as of Nov. 4. BEST SAMSUNG DEAL: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, a nice alternative to the similarly priced MacBook Pro — $909.99 $1,099.99 (save $190) BEST GAMING DEAL: Razer Blade 14 Gaming...
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
Digital Trends
Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Digital Trends
Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Walmart quietly lowered the price of Apple's iPad Air ahead of Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days saving event begins Nov. 7, but shoppers can already score discounts on popular Apple devices.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
Gamespot
Xbox Store Black Friday Sale - 50 Best Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. It's almost time for another Black Friday weekend, and right now you can save big on a number of games through the Xbox Store. Kicking off the discount festivities early, Microsoft has slashed the prices on more than 900 games in its digital storefront, many of which include enhanced and deluxe versions of titles that feature plenty of extra content. We've rounded up our favorite deals from the Xbox Store's Black Friday sale below.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Intel Core i9-12900K is now 29 percent off on Amazon
With overclocking records of up to 8 GHz, the Intel Core i9-12900K is one of Intel's most popular processors. This 10 nm LGA 1700 chip comes unlocked and has 8 performance and 8 efficiency cores, 30 MB Intel Smart Cache memory, and single-core boost speeds of up to 5.2 GHz. After applying the discount, Amazon is now selling it for US$499.88.
TechRadar
Grab yourself this Lenovo Chromebook for just $99 before Black Friday
Want a super-cheap laptop that isn't super-ugly? This Lenovo Chromebook is the way to go. We're seeing tons of early Black Friday deals landing on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and beyond. A lot of these early bird deals aren't that impressive, but we've sorted the wheat from the chaff to bring you this stellar deal on Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook.
Gamespot
Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Cabinet Gets Big Discount At Amazon
Arcade1Up's NFL Blitz Legends only just arrived at major retailers last month, but there's already a great deal on the home arcade cabinet at Amazon. NFL Blitz Legends is on sale for $479 until 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET. This is a Amazon Prime-exclusive lightning deal, and we wouldn't be surprised to see it sell out before the discount officially expires. Unsurprisingly, this is the first discount we've seen on the brand-new cabinet, which regularly sells for $600.
Gamespot
Save Big On New Sony Gaming Headsets
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PC and PS5 gamers who are looking for a new gaming headset this holiday should absolutely take a look at the deals on the recently released Sony Inzone lineup. All three models are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy right now. Prices range from just $78 for the entry-level H3 and soar up to $278 for the premium H9, but it’s the mid-level H7 that’s the most enticing--as its price has dropped from $230 to just $148.
Gamespot
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Gets Huge Discount
The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller is on sale for a stellar price at multiple retailers. Right now, you can get it for $100 at Newegg with promo code 5BFBYA5372. Alternatively, you can get the controller for $110 and receive a free game with your purchase. Both of those are awesome deals. Antonline is selling the Elite Series 2 Core controller bundled with Watch Dogs: Legion via its eBay account. Since Antonline is a Microsoft authorized seller, you can rest assured that this deal is legit.
Gamespot
Hori's New Mechanical Keypad Is Officially Licensed For PS5
If you've ever wanted to bring the flexibility of PC gaming to your console, then you might want to take a look at this controller from Hori. Officially licensed for the PS5 and PS4, the Hori Tactical Assault Commander is a mechanical keyboard that condenses the most useful inputs into a PC-style keypad. The keypad releases on December 6 and is available to preorder now at Amazon for $130.
Gamespot
Grab 7 Steam Games For $10 Right Now
Fanatical’s new Build Your Own Slayer Bundle 8 includes up to seven PC games for just $10. Like other Fanatical DIY deals, customers select from a list of 19 games to build their own bundle, and there are multiple pricing options. The $10 tier offers the best value, getting you seven games for as low as $1.43 apiece, but you can also opt for just five games for $8 or three games for $5.
